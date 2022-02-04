Updated Match Card For IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender Pay-Per-View
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 04, 2022
Check out the updated card below:
IMPACT World Championship Match:Moose vs. W. Morrissey
IMPACT Knockouts Championship Match:Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz
IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match:The IInspiration vs. The Influence
IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match:The Good Brothers vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny
Team IMPACT (Josh Alexander, Rhino, Rich Swann & Eddie Edwards) vs. Honor No More (Matt Taven, Matt Bennett, PCO & Vincent)
If Honor No More Win, They Stay in IMPACT.
