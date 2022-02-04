WWE NXT UK Will Begin Airing In France Soon

WWE NXT UK will begin airing in France later this month.

AB1TV announced this week that the show will begin airing on the channel Saturdays at 10:35 PM beginning with the February 19, 2022 episode with WWE French commentators Philippe Chereau and Christophe Aguis calling the matches.

In addition, the show will also air on both AB1 and ABXplore.

"#NXTUK lands on @AB1TV !

Meet every Saturday at 10:35 p.m. from February 19!

@CAgiusILD and @PhilippeChereau are ready! And you ?”

“Friendship, complicity… and a bit of a job Smiling face with smiling eyes

So happy to have been able to announce the arrival of NXT UK on AB1 and ABXplore to follow the exploits of @AmaleFrenchHope and the decisions of @OlympeMargaux Flag of France

Soon 22 years of madness with Philippe and you"