Jon Moxley Announced For NJPW Windy City Riot In Chicago

'Death Rider' @JonMoxley heard NJPW was coming to Chicago and he wants in! #njriot https://t.co/WaB6aOk0Ht pic.twitter.com/ibG41bdIHb

Moxley last competed for NJPW at the Strong tapings in October. He joins Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Yuji Nagata, Tomohiro Ishii, Jay White, FinJuice, Tom Lawlor, Jonah, Fred Rosser, and Brody King as those announced for the show, which takes place on April 16, 2022 in Villa Park, Illinois.

Moxley announced in a new promo that he is heading to Chicago and challenged the company to bring the “the men who call themselves the best.”

Jon Moxley is set to appear at NJPW Windy City Riot in Apil.

Updated Match Card For IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender Pay-Per-View

Following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, five matches were confirmed for the No Surrender pay-per-view event, which takes place on Feb[...] Feb 04 - Following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, five matches were confirmed for the No Surrender pay-per-view event, which takes place on Feb[...]

WWE NXT UK Will Begin Airing In France Soon

WWE NXT UK will begin airing in France later this month. AB1TV announced this week that the show will begin airing on the channel Saturdays at 10:35 [...] Feb 04 - WWE NXT UK will begin airing in France later this month. AB1TV announced this week that the show will begin airing on the channel Saturdays at 10:35 [...]

New IMPACT Digital Media Champion Crowned

A new IMPACT Digital Media Champion was crowned on this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Matt Cardona defeated Jordynne Grace to capture[...] Feb 04 - A new IMPACT Digital Media Champion was crowned on this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Matt Cardona defeated Jordynne Grace to capture[...]

Santino Marella Reveals His Daughter Has Signed Contract With WWE

During a recent appearance on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, Santino Marella revealed that his daughter Bianca Carelli has with WWE. Th[...] Feb 04 - During a recent appearance on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, Santino Marella revealed that his daughter Bianca Carelli has with WWE. Th[...]

Goldberg Returning To WWE Television For Major Match

Goldberg is returning to WWE television very soon. Fightful is reporting that the WWE Hall Of Famer is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universa[...] Feb 04 - Goldberg is returning to WWE television very soon. Fightful is reporting that the WWE Hall Of Famer is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universa[...]

WWE Footage Shown On This Week's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV

During Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXT TV, WWE footage aired! Tom Hannifan looked back at Mickie James’ entry into the Women's 2022 Royal Ru[...] Feb 04 - During Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXT TV, WWE footage aired! Tom Hannifan looked back at Mickie James’ entry into the Women's 2022 Royal Ru[...]

New Title Match Added To WWE Elimination Chamber

The SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be defended at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. WWE announced today that T[...] Feb 03 - The SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be defended at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. WWE announced today that T[...]

AEW Teams Up With The American Heart Association

All Elite Wrestling issued the following press release: Feb. 3, 2022 – Kicking off American Heart Month, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and the Am[...] Feb 03 - All Elite Wrestling issued the following press release: Feb. 3, 2022 – Kicking off American Heart Month, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and the Am[...]

WWE Planning A Second Event In Saudi Arabia This Year?

During today's WWE 2021 Q4 investor’s call, Nick Khan was asked about the company hosting "two large-scale international events" with a hint tha[...] Feb 03 - During today's WWE 2021 Q4 investor’s call, Nick Khan was asked about the company hosting "two large-scale international events" with a hint tha[...]

WWE Network Reports Big Viewership Increase On Peacock

WWE President Nick Khan discussed the WWE Network during today's 2021 Q4 earnings call. Khan revealed that 3.5 million paying NBCU Peacock subscriber[...] Feb 03 - WWE President Nick Khan discussed the WWE Network during today's 2021 Q4 earnings call. Khan revealed that 3.5 million paying NBCU Peacock subscriber[...]

Ken Anderson Responds To Wrestling School Scam Allegations

Former WWE and TNA star Ken Anderson was accused of a scam by former students of his wrestling school recent, and he has since responded to the allega[...] Feb 03 - Former WWE and TNA star Ken Anderson was accused of a scam by former students of his wrestling school recent, and he has since responded to the allega[...]

AEW Dynamite Drops Below 1 million Viewers For CM Punk vs. MJF Main Event

The viewership for the February 2 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS is in. The show drew 954,000 viewers which dropped on last week's 1.100 viewers. The[...] Feb 03 - The viewership for the February 2 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS is in. The show drew 954,000 viewers which dropped on last week's 1.100 viewers. The[...]

WWE Reports Full Year 2021 Earnings, $1 billion In Revenue Made

WWE issued the following: 02/03/2022 Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights Revenue increased 30% to $310.3 million Operating income increased 131%[...] Feb 03 - WWE issued the following: 02/03/2022 Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights Revenue increased 30% to $310.3 million Operating income increased 131%[...]

Taya Valkyrie's Dream Opponent Is A WWE Legend

Taya Valkyrie was recently a guest on the Jobbing Out podcast, where she revealed one of her dream matchups. “It’s Rey frickin Mysterio[...] Feb 03 - Taya Valkyrie was recently a guest on the Jobbing Out podcast, where she revealed one of her dream matchups. “It’s Rey frickin Mysterio[...]

Sean Waltman Offered Himself To WWE For Royal Rumble Match But Was Blown Off

Sean Waltman recently spoke with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, where he revealed he offered himself ro the Royal Rumble this year but was ulti[...] Feb 03 - Sean Waltman recently spoke with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, where he revealed he offered himself ro the Royal Rumble this year but was ulti[...]

WWE Signs William Regal's Son and Others To NXT UK

WWE NXT UK will have some new faces appearing soon. The official WWE website revealed that the NXT UK roster is set to receive Meiko Satomura, Tony G[...] Feb 03 - WWE NXT UK will have some new faces appearing soon. The official WWE website revealed that the NXT UK roster is set to receive Meiko Satomura, Tony G[...]

Backstage News On Mustafa Ali’s WWE Contract

Mustafa Ali has around one year left on his WWE contract, according to a report from Fightful Select. Ali recently requested his release from the com[...] Feb 03 - Mustafa Ali has around one year left on his WWE contract, according to a report from Fightful Select. Ali recently requested his release from the com[...]

WWE RAW and NXT To Have Limited Commercials On Syfy

WWE NXT and WWE RAW will move to Syfy next week for two weeks, and it has been revealed both shows will featured limited commercial interruption. The[...] Feb 03 - WWE NXT and WWE RAW will move to Syfy next week for two weeks, and it has been revealed both shows will featured limited commercial interruption. The[...]

Trish Stratus On The Groundwork That Went Into The WWE Women’s Evolution

During a recent interview with the Bella Twins’ podcast, Trish Stratusdicussed the women’s division during her time in WWE, which set the [...] Feb 03 - During a recent interview with the Bella Twins’ podcast, Trish Stratusdicussed the women’s division during her time in WWE, which set the [...]

Ember Moon Speaks Out On WWE Release

Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon aka Athena recently discussed her departure from WWE during a Twitch stream “Without WWE, I wouldn’t be[...] Feb 03 - Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon aka Athena recently discussed her departure from WWE during a Twitch stream “Without WWE, I wouldn’t be[...]

Women Refused To Work Royal Rumble Match Due To Tyson Kidd's Absence

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble event will go down as one of the most controversial not because of what happened on screen but because of what happened back[...] Feb 03 - The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble event will go down as one of the most controversial not because of what happened on screen but because of what happened back[...]

Scotty 2 Hotty Reveals Linda McMahon Told Him Never To Take A Top Rope DDT Again

Scotty 2 Hotty was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed his match at Backlash 2000 with Dean Malenko. “I remember being there[...] Feb 03 - Scotty 2 Hotty was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed his match at Backlash 2000 with Dean Malenko. “I remember being there[...]

Mickie James Praises Charlotte Flair's Royal Rumble Appearance, Wishes Melina Hadn't Been Eliminated So Quickly

During an interview with GAW TV, Mickie James praised Charlotte Flair following both being in the women's Royal Rumble match. “I thought the [...] Feb 03 - During an interview with GAW TV, Mickie James praised Charlotte Flair following both being in the women's Royal Rumble match. “I thought the [...]