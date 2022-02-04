WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Santino Marella Reveals His Daughter Has Signed Contract With WWE
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 04, 2022
During a recent appearance on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, Santino Marella revealed that his daughter Bianca Carelli has with WWE. This follows the recent news that William Regal's son has also recently signed to NXT UK.
On her daughter signing with WWE:
“My daughter is starting at the PC in two weeks. She got hired. She’s a beast, man. She’s going to be an absolute top-tier player. She was identified from a young child. You know, she won her school speeches and she was Ms. Teen Ontario, she’s a television personality and she’s tall and she’s strong. In a couple of years, I can’t wait to go to WrestleMania just as a parent going to watch their kid. I don’t want to do anything, I don’t want to sign, I don’t want to talk to anybody. I’m just here to watch my kid and I just cannot wait for that. But now. I’ve got a three-year-old and a six-month-old. And this whole new chapter of growing up in the country with like, chickens, it’s a whole.”
On potentially trying to do something with WWE:
“I’m actually going down to Orlando in March. I’m going to knock on some doors and say ‘hey, who’s looking for a commentator because I’m good at it, you know?”
On his experience coaching through his Battle Arts Academy:
“I love coaching, I actually enjoy it a lot. The hard part of coaching is only the success rate that’s kind of, a bit, a bit tough, you know? Because you can have a kid come in, he may be as passionate as anybody else, you know, 145 pounds. You know, I don’t have the heart. But I’m upfront. I say, ‘if you want to do this, if you want to take part in our student shows because they’re awesome, four hundred people in the audience friends and family cheering, you’ll have a great experience.
“If you want to work the indies and that’s all you want to do, that’s feasible. But if you’re looking at me telling me you want to make it to the big leagues, you know there’s a serious work ethic involved that you have to be honest with yourself.’ Sometimes, you know, I had a few guys signed, but out of hundreds of students, the success rate is not exceptional.”
Feb 04 - Following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, five matches were confirmed for the No Surrender pay-per-view event, which takes place on February 19, 2022, which will air on IMPACT! Plus. C[...]
Feb 04
WWE NXT UK Will Begin Airing In France Soon WWE NXT UK will begin airing in France later this month. AB1TV announced this week that the show will begin airing on the channel Saturdays at 10:35 PM beginning with the February 19, 2022 episode wi[...]
Feb 04 - WWE NXT UK will begin airing in France later this month. AB1TV announced this week that the show will begin airing on the channel Saturdays at 10:35 PM beginning with the February 19, 2022 episode wi[...]
Feb 04 - Jon Moxley is set to appear at NJPW Windy City Riot in Apil. Moxley announced in a new promo that he is heading to Chicago and challenged the company to bring the “the men who call themselves t[...]
Feb 04
New IMPACT Digital Media Champion Crowned A new IMPACT Digital Media Champion was crowned on this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Matt Cardona defeated Jordynne Grace to capture the title, winning after he distracted the refere[...]
Feb 04 - A new IMPACT Digital Media Champion was crowned on this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Matt Cardona defeated Jordynne Grace to capture the title, winning after he distracted the refere[...]
Feb 04 - During a recent appearance on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, Santino Marella revealed that his daughter Bianca Carelli has with WWE. This follows the recent news that William Regal's so[...]
Feb 04 - Goldberg is returning to WWE television very soon. Fightful is reporting that the WWE Hall Of Famer is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the 2022 Elimination Chamber pre[...]
Feb 04 - During Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXT TV, WWE footage aired! Tom Hannifan looked back at Mickie James’ entry into the Women's 2022 Royal Rumble on Saturday night specifically at the spot wh[...]
Feb 03
New Title Match Added To WWE Elimination Chamber The SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be defended at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. WWE announced today that The Usos will put their SmackDown Tag Team Titles o[...]
Feb 03 - The SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be defended at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. WWE announced today that The Usos will put their SmackDown Tag Team Titles o[...]
Feb 03
AEW Teams Up With The American Heart Association All Elite Wrestling issued the following press release: Feb. 3, 2022 – Kicking off American Heart Month, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and the American Heart Association announced a collaboration[...]
Feb 03 - All Elite Wrestling issued the following press release: Feb. 3, 2022 – Kicking off American Heart Month, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and the American Heart Association announced a collaboration[...]
Feb 03 - During today's WWE 2021 Q4 investor’s call, Nick Khan was asked about the company hosting "two large-scale international events" with a hint that a second Saudi Arabia event will be held in 2022[...]
Feb 03 - WWE President Nick Khan discussed the WWE Network during today's 2021 Q4 earnings call. Khan revealed that 3.5 million paying NBCU Peacock subscribers have watched WWE content on the streaming servic[...]
Feb 03 - Former WWE and TNA star Ken Anderson was accused of a scam by former students of his wrestling school recent, and he has since responded to the allegations in a statement posted on Facebook: You can [...]
Feb 03 - The viewership for the February 2 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS is in. The show drew 954,000 viewers which dropped on last week's 1.100 viewers. The key 18-49 demographic also saw a drop with the 2-[...]
Feb 03 - WWE issued the following: 02/03/2022 Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights Revenue increased 30% to $310.3 million Operating income increased 131% to $83.6 million Adjusted OIBDA1 incre[...]
Feb 03
Taya Valkyrie's Dream Opponent Is A WWE Legend Taya Valkyrie was recently a guest on the Jobbing Out podcast, where she revealed one of her dream matchups. “It’s Rey frickin Mysterio. I wrestled against him in Lucha Underground in a[...]
Feb 03 - Taya Valkyrie was recently a guest on the Jobbing Out podcast, where she revealed one of her dream matchups. “It’s Rey frickin Mysterio. I wrestled against him in Lucha Underground in a[...]
Feb 03 - Sean Waltman recently spoke with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, where he revealed he offered himself ro the Royal Rumble this year but was ultimately turned down. “As far as the Royal [...]
Feb 03
WWE Signs William Regal's Son and Others To NXT UK WWE NXT UK will have some new faces appearing soon. The official WWE website revealed that the NXT UK roster is set to receive Meiko Satomura, Tony Gill, Metehan Kocabasoglu and William Regal's son, [...]
Feb 03 - WWE NXT UK will have some new faces appearing soon. The official WWE website revealed that the NXT UK roster is set to receive Meiko Satomura, Tony Gill, Metehan Kocabasoglu and William Regal's son, [...]
Feb 03
Backstage News On Mustafa Ali’s WWE Contract Mustafa Ali has around one year left on his WWE contract, according to a report from Fightful Select. Ali recently requested his release from the company but the company does not want to approve it r[...]
Feb 03 - Mustafa Ali has around one year left on his WWE contract, according to a report from Fightful Select. Ali recently requested his release from the company but the company does not want to approve it r[...]
Feb 03
WWE RAW and NXT To Have Limited Commercials On Syfy WWE NXT and WWE RAW will move to Syfy next week for two weeks, and it has been revealed both shows will featured limited commercial interruption. The reason RAW and NXT 2.0 are being bumped from the [...]
Feb 03 - WWE NXT and WWE RAW will move to Syfy next week for two weeks, and it has been revealed both shows will featured limited commercial interruption. The reason RAW and NXT 2.0 are being bumped from the [...]
Feb 03 - During a recent interview with the Bella Twins’ podcast, Trish Stratusdicussed the women’s division during her time in WWE, which set the stage for the "women’s evolution" in WWE. [...]
Feb 03
Ember Moon Speaks Out On WWE Release Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon aka Athena recently discussed her departure from WWE during a Twitch stream “Without WWE, I wouldn’t be were I’m at today. I got to travel the worl[...]
Feb 03 - Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon aka Athena recently discussed her departure from WWE during a Twitch stream “Without WWE, I wouldn’t be were I’m at today. I got to travel the worl[...]
Feb 03 - The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble event will go down as one of the most controversial not because of what happened on screen but because of what happened backstage with Shane and Vince McMahon regarding the b[...]
Feb 03 - During an interview with GAW TV, Mickie James praised Charlotte Flair following both being in the women's Royal Rumble match. “I thought the whole thing with her [Ronda Rousey] and Ashley [Ch[...]
Feb 03 - Matt Riddle was recently a guest on My Love Letter To Wrestling, where he spoke about the fallout of comments he made about Roman Reigns in an interview with Bleacher Report. For those unaware, Riddl[...]