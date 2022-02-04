Santino Marella Reveals His Daughter Has Signed Contract With WWE

During a recent appearance on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, Santino Marella revealed that his daughter Bianca Carelli has with WWE. This follows the recent news that William Regal's son has also recently signed to NXT UK.

On her daughter signing with WWE:

“My daughter is starting at the PC in two weeks. She got hired. She’s a beast, man. She’s going to be an absolute top-tier player. She was identified from a young child. You know, she won her school speeches and she was Ms. Teen Ontario, she’s a television personality and she’s tall and she’s strong. In a couple of years, I can’t wait to go to WrestleMania just as a parent going to watch their kid. I don’t want to do anything, I don’t want to sign, I don’t want to talk to anybody. I’m just here to watch my kid and I just cannot wait for that. But now. I’ve got a three-year-old and a six-month-old. And this whole new chapter of growing up in the country with like, chickens, it’s a whole.”

On potentially trying to do something with WWE:

“I’m actually going down to Orlando in March. I’m going to knock on some doors and say ‘hey, who’s looking for a commentator because I’m good at it, you know?”

On his experience coaching through his Battle Arts Academy: