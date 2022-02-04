Goldberg Returning To WWE Television For Major Match
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 04, 2022
Goldberg is returning to WWE television very soon.
Fightful is reporting that the WWE Hall Of Famer is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the 2022 Elimination Chamber premium live event from Saudi Arabia.
WWE had planned Goldberg vs. Reigns a couple of years ago but went forced to change plans at the last minute when Reigns pulled out of the show due to COVID-19 concerns and the match was changed to Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman.
Below is the expected card for the 2022 Elimination Chamber:
WWE Championship – Elimination Chamber match Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles
WWE Universal Championship Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders
