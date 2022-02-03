New Title Match Added To WWE Elimination Chamber

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 03, 2022

The SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be defended at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

WWE announced today that The Usos will put their SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the line against The Viking Raiders on February 19 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Below is the updated card:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c)