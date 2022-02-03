WWE Planning A Second Event In Saudi Arabia This Year?

WWE will soon be heading to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to host the 2022 Elimination Chamber which takes place on February 19, 2022.

During today's WWE 2021 Q4 investor’s call, Nick Khan was asked about the company hosting "two large-scale international events" with a hint that a second Saudi Arabia event will be held in 2022 when talking about the company's partnership with the Kingdom. Khan said, "Why limit it to just two?" and followed up, "Let’s see what happens in the next couple months."

New Title Match Added To WWE Elimination Chamber

The SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be defended at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. WWE announced today that The Usos will put their SmackDown Tag Team Titles o[...] Feb 03 - The SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be defended at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. WWE announced today that The Usos will put their SmackDown Tag Team Titles o[...]

AEW Teams Up With The American Heart Association

All Elite Wrestling issued the following press release: Feb. 3, 2022 – Kicking off American Heart Month, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and the American Heart Association announced a collaboration[...] Feb 03 - All Elite Wrestling issued the following press release: Feb. 3, 2022 – Kicking off American Heart Month, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and the American Heart Association announced a collaboration[...]

WWE Network Reports Big Viewership Increase On Peacock

WWE President Nick Khan discussed the WWE Network during today's 2021 Q4 earnings call. Khan revealed that 3.5 million paying NBCU Peacock subscribers have watched WWE content on the streaming servic[...] Feb 03 - WWE President Nick Khan discussed the WWE Network during today's 2021 Q4 earnings call. Khan revealed that 3.5 million paying NBCU Peacock subscribers have watched WWE content on the streaming servic[...]

Ken Anderson Responds To Wrestling School Scam Allegations

Former WWE and TNA star Ken Anderson was accused of a scam by former students of his wrestling school recent, and he has since responded to the allegations in a statement posted on Facebook: You can [...] Feb 03 - Former WWE and TNA star Ken Anderson was accused of a scam by former students of his wrestling school recent, and he has since responded to the allegations in a statement posted on Facebook: You can [...]

AEW Dynamite Drops Below 1 million Viewers For CM Punk vs. MJF Main Event

The viewership for the February 2 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS is in. The show drew 954,000 viewers which dropped on last week's 1.100 viewers. The key 18-49 demographic also saw a drop with the 2-[...] Feb 03 - The viewership for the February 2 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS is in. The show drew 954,000 viewers which dropped on last week's 1.100 viewers. The key 18-49 demographic also saw a drop with the 2-[...]

WWE Reports Full Year 2021 Earnings, $1 billion In Revenue Made

WWE issued the following: 02/03/2022 Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights Revenue increased 30% to $310.3 million Operating income increased 131% to $83.6 million Adjusted OIBDA1 incre[...] Feb 03 - WWE issued the following: 02/03/2022 Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights Revenue increased 30% to $310.3 million Operating income increased 131% to $83.6 million Adjusted OIBDA1 incre[...]

Taya Valkyrie's Dream Opponent Is A WWE Legend

Taya Valkyrie was recently a guest on the Jobbing Out podcast, where she revealed one of her dream matchups. “It’s Rey frickin Mysterio. I wrestled against him in Lucha Underground in a[...] Feb 03 - Taya Valkyrie was recently a guest on the Jobbing Out podcast, where she revealed one of her dream matchups. “It’s Rey frickin Mysterio. I wrestled against him in Lucha Underground in a[...]

Sean Waltman Offered Himself To WWE For Royal Rumble Match But Was Blown Off

Sean Waltman recently spoke with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, where he revealed he offered himself ro the Royal Rumble this year but was ultimately turned down. “As far as the Royal [...] Feb 03 - Sean Waltman recently spoke with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, where he revealed he offered himself ro the Royal Rumble this year but was ultimately turned down. “As far as the Royal [...]

WWE Signs William Regal's Son and Others To NXT UK

WWE NXT UK will have some new faces appearing soon. The official WWE website revealed that the NXT UK roster is set to receive Meiko Satomura, Tony Gill, Metehan Kocabasoglu and William Regal's son, [...] Feb 03 - WWE NXT UK will have some new faces appearing soon. The official WWE website revealed that the NXT UK roster is set to receive Meiko Satomura, Tony Gill, Metehan Kocabasoglu and William Regal's son, [...]

Backstage News On Mustafa Ali’s WWE Contract

Mustafa Ali has around one year left on his WWE contract, according to a report from Fightful Select. Ali recently requested his release from the company but the company does not want to approve it r[...] Feb 03 - Mustafa Ali has around one year left on his WWE contract, according to a report from Fightful Select. Ali recently requested his release from the company but the company does not want to approve it r[...]

WWE RAW and NXT To Have Limited Commercials On Syfy

WWE NXT and WWE RAW will move to Syfy next week for two weeks, and it has been revealed both shows will featured limited commercial interruption. The reason RAW and NXT 2.0 are being bumped from the [...] Feb 03 - WWE NXT and WWE RAW will move to Syfy next week for two weeks, and it has been revealed both shows will featured limited commercial interruption. The reason RAW and NXT 2.0 are being bumped from the [...]

Trish Stratus On The Groundwork That Went Into The WWE Women’s Evolution

During a recent interview with the Bella Twins’ podcast, Trish Stratusdicussed the women’s division during her time in WWE, which set the stage for the "women’s evolution" in WWE. [...] Feb 03 - During a recent interview with the Bella Twins’ podcast, Trish Stratusdicussed the women’s division during her time in WWE, which set the stage for the "women’s evolution" in WWE. [...]

Ember Moon Speaks Out On WWE Release

Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon aka Athena recently discussed her departure from WWE during a Twitch stream “Without WWE, I wouldn’t be were I’m at today. I got to travel the worl[...] Feb 03 - Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon aka Athena recently discussed her departure from WWE during a Twitch stream “Without WWE, I wouldn’t be were I’m at today. I got to travel the worl[...]

Women Refused To Work Royal Rumble Match Due To Tyson Kidd's Absence

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble event will go down as one of the most controversial not because of what happened on screen but because of what happened backstage with Shane and Vince McMahon regarding the b[...] Feb 03 - The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble event will go down as one of the most controversial not because of what happened on screen but because of what happened backstage with Shane and Vince McMahon regarding the b[...]

Scotty 2 Hotty Reveals Linda McMahon Told Him Never To Take A Top Rope DDT Again

Scotty 2 Hotty was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed his match at Backlash 2000 with Dean Malenko. “I remember being there. It was in Washington, D.C. and I’m getting[...] Feb 03 - Scotty 2 Hotty was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed his match at Backlash 2000 with Dean Malenko. “I remember being there. It was in Washington, D.C. and I’m getting[...]

Mickie James Praises Charlotte Flair's Royal Rumble Appearance, Wishes Melina Hadn't Been Eliminated So Quickly

During an interview with GAW TV, Mickie James praised Charlotte Flair following both being in the women's Royal Rumble match. “I thought the whole thing with her [Ronda Rousey] and Ashley [Ch[...] Feb 03 - During an interview with GAW TV, Mickie James praised Charlotte Flair following both being in the women's Royal Rumble match. “I thought the whole thing with her [Ronda Rousey] and Ashley [Ch[...]

Matt Riddle On Heat With Roman Reigns: "Don't Let Randy Orton Write An Apology For You"

Matt Riddle was recently a guest on My Love Letter To Wrestling, where he spoke about the fallout of comments he made about Roman Reigns in an interview with Bleacher Report. For those unaware, Riddl[...] Feb 03 - Matt Riddle was recently a guest on My Love Letter To Wrestling, where he spoke about the fallout of comments he made about Roman Reigns in an interview with Bleacher Report. For those unaware, Riddl[...]

Becky Lynch On Charlotte Flair Championship Trade Segment Gone Awry

Becky Lynch was recently a guest on Broken Skull Sessions, where she spoke about the incident with Charlotte Flair where both reportedly went off the script and caused a lot of drama. “It sho[...] Feb 03 - Becky Lynch was recently a guest on Broken Skull Sessions, where she spoke about the incident with Charlotte Flair where both reportedly went off the script and caused a lot of drama. “It sho[...]

WWE Pop-Up Store Coming To Los Angeles Starting Tomorrow

WWE has put out the following press release about a corner shop, which will be located in Los Angeles and will run for 10 days from February 4th until the 14th. Below is the announcement: WWE Pop-U[...] Feb 03 - WWE has put out the following press release about a corner shop, which will be located in Los Angeles and will run for 10 days from February 4th until the 14th. Below is the announcement: WWE Pop-U[...]

Dragon Lee Stricken With COVID-19 Diagnosis

Dragon Lee has taken to his Twitter account to reveal that he has tested positive for COVID-19. El covid me atrapo — Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー (@dragonlee95) February 3, 2022 This[...] Feb 03 - Dragon Lee has taken to his Twitter account to reveal that he has tested positive for COVID-19. El covid me atrapo — Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー (@dragonlee95) February 3, 2022 This[...]

Matt and Jeff Hardy Will Team Up In The Ring Next Month

The following press statement was released to WNS: Patriotic Wrestling Federation Announces The Hardy Boyz Carolina’s Reunion! Matt & Jeff Hardy will appear together, in the Carolina&[...] Feb 03 - The following press statement was released to WNS: Patriotic Wrestling Federation Announces The Hardy Boyz Carolina’s Reunion! Matt & Jeff Hardy will appear together, in the Carolina&[...]

Brian Kendrick Issues Apology For Controversial Views

Former WWE star Brian Kendrick took to Twitter during AEW Dynamite to issue an apology for past controversial comments which have landed him hot water with AEW bosses. AEW President Tony Khan was for[...] Feb 03 - Former WWE star Brian Kendrick took to Twitter during AEW Dynamite to issue an apology for past controversial comments which have landed him hot water with AEW bosses. AEW President Tony Khan was for[...]

Shane and Vince McMahon's Issues Go Back Long Before Royal Rumble Blowup

Wade Keller provided an extensive audio update on Shane McMahon on PWTorch.com discussing the blowup between Shane and his father Vince McMahon at the 2022 Royal Rumble event, revealing there were iss[...] Feb 03 - Wade Keller provided an extensive audio update on Shane McMahon on PWTorch.com discussing the blowup between Shane and his father Vince McMahon at the 2022 Royal Rumble event, revealing there were iss[...]