WWE Planning A Second Event In Saudi Arabia This Year?
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 03, 2022
During today's WWE 2021 Q4 investor’s call, Nick Khan was asked about the company hosting "two large-scale international events" with a hint that a second Saudi Arabia event will be held in 2022 when talking about the company's partnership with the Kingdom.
Khan said, "Why limit it to just two?" and followed up, "Let’s see what happens in the next couple months."
WWE will soon be heading to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to host the 2022 Elimination Chamber which takes place on February 19, 2022.
