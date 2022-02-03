Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Khan also noted that viewership increased by 20% in terms of premium live events such as the 2021 SummerSlam, Extreme Rules, Crown Jewel and Survivor Series.

It was also noted that 1 million U.S. WWE Network subscribers successfully migrated to Peacock slightly down on the 1.1 million it had prior, but it certainly made up for the loss with new viewers on Peacock.

Khan revealed that 3.5 million paying NBCU Peacock subscribers have watched WWE content on the streaming service since U.S. WWE Network moved to the streaming service back in March 2021.

New Title Match Added To WWE Elimination Chamber

The SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be defended at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. WWE announced today that T[...] Feb 03 - The SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be defended at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. WWE announced today that T[...]

AEW Teams Up With The American Heart Association

All Elite Wrestling issued the following press release: Feb. 3, 2022 – Kicking off American Heart Month, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and the Am[...] Feb 03 - All Elite Wrestling issued the following press release: Feb. 3, 2022 – Kicking off American Heart Month, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and the Am[...]

WWE Planning A Second Event In Saudi Arabia This Year?

During today's WWE 2021 Q4 investor’s call, Nick Khan was asked about the company hosting "two large-scale international events" with a hint tha[...] Feb 03 - During today's WWE 2021 Q4 investor’s call, Nick Khan was asked about the company hosting "two large-scale international events" with a hint tha[...]

WWE Network Reports Big Viewership Increase On Peacock

WWE President Nick Khan discussed the WWE Network during today's 2021 Q4 earnings call. Khan revealed that 3.5 million paying NBCU Peacock subscriber[...] Feb 03 - WWE President Nick Khan discussed the WWE Network during today's 2021 Q4 earnings call. Khan revealed that 3.5 million paying NBCU Peacock subscriber[...]

Ken Anderson Responds To Wrestling School Scam Allegations

Former WWE and TNA star Ken Anderson was accused of a scam by former students of his wrestling school recent, and he has since responded to the allega[...] Feb 03 - Former WWE and TNA star Ken Anderson was accused of a scam by former students of his wrestling school recent, and he has since responded to the allega[...]

AEW Dynamite Drops Below 1 million Viewers For CM Punk vs. MJF Main Event

The viewership for the February 2 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS is in. The show drew 954,000 viewers which dropped on last week's 1.100 viewers. The[...] Feb 03 - The viewership for the February 2 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS is in. The show drew 954,000 viewers which dropped on last week's 1.100 viewers. The[...]

WWE Reports Full Year 2021 Earnings, $1 billion In Revenue Made

WWE issued the following: 02/03/2022 Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights Revenue increased 30% to $310.3 million Operating income increased 131%[...] Feb 03 - WWE issued the following: 02/03/2022 Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights Revenue increased 30% to $310.3 million Operating income increased 131%[...]

Taya Valkyrie's Dream Opponent Is A WWE Legend

Taya Valkyrie was recently a guest on the Jobbing Out podcast, where she revealed one of her dream matchups. “It’s Rey frickin Mysterio[...] Feb 03 - Taya Valkyrie was recently a guest on the Jobbing Out podcast, where she revealed one of her dream matchups. “It’s Rey frickin Mysterio[...]

Sean Waltman Offered Himself To WWE For Royal Rumble Match But Was Blown Off

Sean Waltman recently spoke with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, where he revealed he offered himself ro the Royal Rumble this year but was ulti[...] Feb 03 - Sean Waltman recently spoke with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, where he revealed he offered himself ro the Royal Rumble this year but was ulti[...]

WWE Signs William Regal's Son and Others To NXT UK

WWE NXT UK will have some new faces appearing soon. The official WWE website revealed that the NXT UK roster is set to receive Meiko Satomura, Tony G[...] Feb 03 - WWE NXT UK will have some new faces appearing soon. The official WWE website revealed that the NXT UK roster is set to receive Meiko Satomura, Tony G[...]

Backstage News On Mustafa Ali’s WWE Contract

Mustafa Ali has around one year left on his WWE contract, according to a report from Fightful Select. Ali recently requested his release from the com[...] Feb 03 - Mustafa Ali has around one year left on his WWE contract, according to a report from Fightful Select. Ali recently requested his release from the com[...]

WWE RAW and NXT To Have Limited Commercials On Syfy

WWE NXT and WWE RAW will move to Syfy next week for two weeks, and it has been revealed both shows will featured limited commercial interruption. The[...] Feb 03 - WWE NXT and WWE RAW will move to Syfy next week for two weeks, and it has been revealed both shows will featured limited commercial interruption. The[...]

Trish Stratus On The Groundwork That Went Into The WWE Women’s Evolution

During a recent interview with the Bella Twins’ podcast, Trish Stratusdicussed the women’s division during her time in WWE, which set the [...] Feb 03 - During a recent interview with the Bella Twins’ podcast, Trish Stratusdicussed the women’s division during her time in WWE, which set the [...]

Ember Moon Speaks Out On WWE Release

Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon aka Athena recently discussed her departure from WWE during a Twitch stream “Without WWE, I wouldn’t be[...] Feb 03 - Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon aka Athena recently discussed her departure from WWE during a Twitch stream “Without WWE, I wouldn’t be[...]

Women Refused To Work Royal Rumble Match Due To Tyson Kidd's Absence

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble event will go down as one of the most controversial not because of what happened on screen but because of what happened back[...] Feb 03 - The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble event will go down as one of the most controversial not because of what happened on screen but because of what happened back[...]

Scotty 2 Hotty Reveals Linda McMahon Told Him Never To Take A Top Rope DDT Again

Scotty 2 Hotty was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed his match at Backlash 2000 with Dean Malenko. “I remember being there[...] Feb 03 - Scotty 2 Hotty was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed his match at Backlash 2000 with Dean Malenko. “I remember being there[...]

Mickie James Praises Charlotte Flair's Royal Rumble Appearance, Wishes Melina Hadn't Been Eliminated So Quickly

During an interview with GAW TV, Mickie James praised Charlotte Flair following both being in the women's Royal Rumble match. “I thought the [...] Feb 03 - During an interview with GAW TV, Mickie James praised Charlotte Flair following both being in the women's Royal Rumble match. “I thought the [...]

Matt Riddle On Heat With Roman Reigns: "Don't Let Randy Orton Write An Apology For You"

Matt Riddle was recently a guest on My Love Letter To Wrestling, where he spoke about the fallout of comments he made about Roman Reigns in an intervi[...] Feb 03 - Matt Riddle was recently a guest on My Love Letter To Wrestling, where he spoke about the fallout of comments he made about Roman Reigns in an intervi[...]

Becky Lynch On Charlotte Flair Championship Trade Segment Gone Awry

Becky Lynch was recently a guest on Broken Skull Sessions, where she spoke about the incident with Charlotte Flair where both reportedly went off the [...] Feb 03 - Becky Lynch was recently a guest on Broken Skull Sessions, where she spoke about the incident with Charlotte Flair where both reportedly went off the [...]

WWE Pop-Up Store Coming To Los Angeles Starting Tomorrow

WWE has put out the following press release about a corner shop, which will be located in Los Angeles and will run for 10 days from February 4th until[...] Feb 03 - WWE has put out the following press release about a corner shop, which will be located in Los Angeles and will run for 10 days from February 4th until[...]

Dragon Lee Stricken With COVID-19 Diagnosis

Dragon Lee has taken to his Twitter account to reveal that he has tested positive for COVID-19. El covid me atrapo — Dragon Lee ドラゴン[...] Feb 03 - Dragon Lee has taken to his Twitter account to reveal that he has tested positive for COVID-19. El covid me atrapo — Dragon Lee ドラゴン[...]

Matt and Jeff Hardy Will Team Up In The Ring Next Month

The following press statement was released to WNS: Patriotic Wrestling Federation Announces The Hardy Boyz Carolina’s Reunion! Matt &[...] Feb 03 - The following press statement was released to WNS: Patriotic Wrestling Federation Announces The Hardy Boyz Carolina’s Reunion! Matt &[...]

Brian Kendrick Issues Apology For Controversial Views

Former WWE star Brian Kendrick took to Twitter during AEW Dynamite to issue an apology for past controversial comments which have landed him hot water[...] Feb 03 - Former WWE star Brian Kendrick took to Twitter during AEW Dynamite to issue an apology for past controversial comments which have landed him hot water[...]

Shane and Vince McMahon's Issues Go Back Long Before Royal Rumble Blowup

Wade Keller provided an extensive audio update on Shane McMahon on PWTorch.com discussing the blowup between Shane and his father Vince McMahon at the[...] Feb 03 - Wade Keller provided an extensive audio update on Shane McMahon on PWTorch.com discussing the blowup between Shane and his father Vince McMahon at the[...]