AEW Dynamite Drops Below 1 million Viewers For CM Punk vs. MJF Main Event
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 03, 2022
The viewership for the February 2 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS is in.
The show drew 954,000 viewers which dropped on last week's 1.100 viewers. The key 18-49 demographic also saw a drop with the 2-hour broadcast scoring 0.35 rating, down from the 0.41 last week.
The was hope that the viewership would be maintained or rise given CM Punk vs. MJF was advertised in advance for the main event however the show drew the lowest total viewership and key demo since December 15, 2021.
Dynamite ranked #3 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night.
