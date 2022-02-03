WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite Drops Below 1 million Viewers For CM Punk vs. MJF Main Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 03, 2022

The viewership for the February 2 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS is in.

The show drew 954,000 viewers which dropped on last week's 1.100 viewers. The key 18-49 demographic also saw a drop with the 2-hour broadcast scoring 0.35 rating, down from the 0.41 last week.

The was hope that the viewership would be maintained or rise given CM Punk vs. MJF was advertised in advance for the main event however the show drew the lowest total viewership and key demo since December 15, 2021.

Dynamite ranked #3 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night.

MJF Put CM Punk to Sleep! | AEW Dynamite, 2/2/22


