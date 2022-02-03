WWE Reports Full Year 2021 Earnings, $1 billion In Revenue Made

WWE issued the following:

02/03/2022

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Revenue increased 30% to $310.3 million

Operating income increased 131% to $83.6 million

Adjusted OIBDA1 increased 90% to $97.2 million

Returned capital to shareholders totaling $59.0 million, including share repurchases and dividends paid

Full Year 2021 Highlights

Revenue increased 12% to $1.095 billion, the highest in the Company’s history

Operating income increased 24% to $259.0 million

Adjusted OIBDA1 increased 14% to a record $327.1 million

Launched WWE Network content on Peacock, NBCU’s streaming service in the U.S., providing a larger audience and increasing viewership for WWE’s premium live shows, original series, and vast library

Announced a new strategy for premium live events, which focuses on staging these events in stadiums rather than arenas, and utilizes targeted dates to maximize WWE’s live audience potential

Completed consumer product deals including partnerships with Blockchain Creative Labs (Fox) to launch an NFT marketplace and with Panini to be the exclusive provider of WWE trading cards

Created the Next in Line program to recruit the next generation of WWE Superstars, which was initiated with 16 collegiate athletes, including Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson

Returned capital to shareholders totaling $202.0 million, including share repurchases and dividends paid

2022 Business Outlook2

The Company outlines its expectations for 2022, which assume ticketed audiences at the Company’s live events for the full year, and target record revenue and an Adjusted OIBDA range of $360 – $375 million, which would be an all-time record. This range of anticipated performance reflects the continued ramp-up of live events, including large-scale international events, and increased monetization of content, partially offset by increased production, content-related, and other expenses.

Management believes WWE is well positioned to capitalize on significant future opportunities. In 2022, key initiatives that could have meaningful implications for long-term growth include the licensing of WWE Network in international markets, monetization of new original series, the licensing of Raw second window rights, further progress with sponsorship sales, and the continued execution of WWE’s stadium strategy for premium live events.

(See 2022 Business Outlook discussion on pages 8-9 for additional information)

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

“In 2021, we reached a significant milestone of over $1 billion in revenue, for the first time in the Company’s history. We ended the year with strong performance across each of our business lines that reflected the engagement of a wider audience with distribution on new digital platforms, including Peacock, and the return of fans at our live events,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “We expect the execution of key initiatives in the coming year, such as the licensing of network content in international markets, monetization of new original series, and the continued shift to a stadium strategy for WWE’s premium live events, will further expand the reach of our brands and enhance the value of our content.”

Frank Riddick, WWE Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, added “For the year, we achieved record revenue and Adjusted OIBDA, which exceeded the high end of our guidance. Adjusted OIBDA increased 14% reflecting higher revenue and profit from the distribution of network programming on Peacock, the contractual escalation of rights fees for our flagship shows, Raw and SmackDown, and the return of ticketed audiences to our live events. In 2022, we anticipate Adjusted OIBDA of $360 million to $375 million, reflecting the full year performance of our ticketed live events as well as the increased production and monetization of content.”

Fourth-Quarter Consolidated Results

Revenue increased 30% to $310.3 million, primarily due to the impact of a large-scale international event as well as higher ticket and venue merchandise sales resulting from the return to ticketed live events, which began in July 2021.

Operating Income increased 131%, or $47.4 million, to $83.6 million, driven by the impact of the Company’s large-scale international event, and, to a lesser extent, the return to other ticketed live events, which was partially offset by an increase in management incentive compensation costs associated with the Company’s improved operating performance. The Company’s Operating income margin increased to 27% from 15%.

Adjusted OIBDA (which excludes stock compensation) increased 90%, or $46.0 million, to $97.2 million. The Company’s Adjusted OIBDA margin increased to 31% from 21%.

Net Income was $63.9 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, an increase from $13.6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, primarily reflecting higher operating performance. The results for the fourth quarter of 2021 also reflected an after-tax gain of $5.2 million from the reduction of leased space as part of an amendment to the Company’s new Stamford headquarters lease. The results for the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected an after-tax loss of $5.8 million related to certain equity investments and $1.0 million in after-tax severance expense resulting from a reduction in force due to COVID-19. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income3 was $58.7 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, as compared to $20.4 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.

Cash flows generated by operating activities were $42.3 million, a decrease from $62.4 million, as higher net income was more than offset by a decrease in non-cash adjustments, as well as the timing of collections associated with large-scale international events.

Free Cash Flow was $27.5 million, a decrease from $56.2 million, primarily due to the change in operating cash flow and, to a lesser extent, an increase in capital expenditures.4

Return of Capital to Shareholders

The Company returned $59.0 million to shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2021, including $50.0 million in share repurchases and $9.0 million in dividends paid. Under the Company’s existing stock repurchase program, approximately 1.0 million shares were repurchased at an average price of $50.73 per share.

Full Year 2021 Consolidated Results

Revenue increased 12%, or $121.0 million, to nearly $1.1 billion, driven by higher ticket and venue merchandise sales that resulted from the Company’s return to ticketed live events for a portion of the year, including WrestleMania and SummerSlam. The growth in revenue also reflected the contractual escalation of core content rights fees associated with the distribution of the Company’s flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown, and an increase in network revenue, which stemmed primarily from the upfront revenue recognition related to the delivery of certain WWE Network intellectual property rights to Peacock in the first quarter.

Operating Income increased 24%, or $50.4 million, to $259.0 million, as the growth in revenue was partially offset by higher television and event-related production expense related to the Company’s weekly, in-ring content, as well as WrestleMania and SummerSlam. Prior to the resumption of live event touring in July 2021, the Company produced its weekly, televised programs utilizing the higher cost environment of WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field and Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. During the prior year, WWE produced a significant portion of weekly, televised content from its lower production cost performance center in Orlando. Operating income was also impacted by higher staff related costs, including severance and management incentive compensation, the latter resulting from improved operating performance in the current year. The Company’s Operating income margin increased to 24% from 21%.

Adjusted OIBDA (which excludes stock compensation) increased 14%, or $40.9 million, to $327.1 million. The increase in Adjusted OIBDA is less than the increase in Operating Income because the latter benefited from lower stock compensation expense in the current year. The Company’s Adjusted OIBDA margin increased to 30% from 29%.

Net Income increased to $180.4 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, from $131.8 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, primarily due to stronger operating performance. The results for 2021 also reflected $6.3 million in after-tax severance expense associated with the combination of WWE’s television, digital and studios teams into one organization, partially offset by an after-tax gain of $5.2 million from the reduction of leased space as part of an amendment to the Company’s new Stamford headquarters lease. The results for 2020 reflected $5.4 million in after-tax severance expense and an after-tax net loss of $4.4 million related to certain investment securities. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income3 was $181.5 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, as compared to $141.6 million, or $1.68 per diluted share.

Cash flows generated by operating activities were $178.6 million, a decrease from $319.9 million, as higher net income was more than offset by a decrease in non-cash adjustments, as well as the timing of collections associated with the Company’s large-scale international events and WWE Network revenues.

Free Cash Flow was $139.4 million, a decrease from $292.3 million, primarily driven by the decrease in operating cash flow and, to a lesser extent, an increase in capital expenditures.4

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $416 million as of December 31, 2021. The Company currently estimates debt capacity under its revolving line of credit of $200 million.

Return of Capital to Shareholders

The Company returned $202.0 million to shareholders in 2021, including $165.6 million in share repurchases and $36.4 million in dividends paid. Under the Company’s existing stock repurchase program, 4.6 million shares have been repurchased to-date at an average price of $53.57 per share, resulting in approximately $251 million remaining available for repurchase pursuant to the Company’s $500 million authorization. WWE intends to continue opportunistic repurchases under the program.

Basis of Presentation

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company’s consolidated pre-tax results included the impact of a $6.7 million gain from the reduction of leased space as part of an amendment to its new Stamford headquarters lease. For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, the Company’s consolidated pre-tax results included $8.1 million in severance expense associated with the combination of WWE’s television, digital and studios teams into one organization. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 can be found in the supplemental schedule on page 16 of this release.

The schedule below reflects WWE’s performance by operating segment (in million):1

Results by Operating Segment

Media

Fourth-Quarter 2021

Revenue increased 22%, or $47.1 million, to $257.6 million, primarily due to the impact of a large-scale international event and, to a lesser extent, the contractual escalation of domestic core content rights fees for the Company’s flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown. These factors were partially offset by a decrease in network revenue, driven by the timing of revenue recognized with the delivery of WWE Network content to Peacock in the current year quarter as compared to subscription revenue in the prior year quarter.

(a) Network revenue consists primarily of license fees associated with the distribution of WWE Network content on the Peacock service in the U.S. (effective March 18, 2021), as well as subscription fees from customers of WWE Network and license fees associated with the Company’s international licensed partner agreements. Network revenue for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, includes the upfront revenue recognition related to the delivery of certain WWE Network intellectual property rights to Peacock in the first quarter.

(b) Core content rights fees consist primarily of licensing revenue from the distribution of the Company’s flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown, as well as its NXT programming, through global broadcast, pay television and digital platforms.

(c) Advertising and sponsorship revenue within the Media segment consists primarily of advertising revenue from the Company’s content on third-party social media platforms and sponsorship fees from sponsors who promote products utilizing the Company’s media platforms, including promotion on the Company’s digital websites and on-air promotional media spots.

(d) Other revenue within the Media segment reflects revenue from the distribution of other WWE content, including, but not limited to, certain live in-ring programming content in international markets, scripted, reality and other programming, as well as theatrical and direct-to-home video releases

Operating income increased 58%, or $39.2 million, to $106.3 million, driven by the impact of the Company’s large-scale international event, and, to a lesser extent, the contractual escalation of rights fees from the distribution of Raw and SmackDown. These growth drivers were partially offset by a decrease in Network revenue and an increase in management incentive compensation costs associated with the Company’s improved operating performance.

Adjusted OIBDA increased 54%, or $39.1 million, to $112.1 million.

Full Year 2021

Revenue increased 8%, or $68.0 million, to $936.2 million, reflecting the growth of domestic core content rights fees for the Company’s flagship programs Raw and SmackDown, as well as an increase in network revenue, which benefited from the upfront revenue recognition related to the delivery of certain WWE Network intellectual property rights to Peacock in the first quarter.

Operating income increased 9%, or $30.9 million, to $363.4 million, primarily due to the increase in revenue (as described above) and, to a lesser extent, lower network related expenses driven by the transition of WWE Network to NBCU’s Peacock service. These sources of growth were partially offset by an increase in television production expense associated with the return to live event touring and the production of content from WWE ThunderDome as compared to the prior year which benefited from production in the Company’s lower cost performance center in Orlando for a significant portion of the year. Operating income was also impacted by higher management incentive compensation resulting from improved operating performance in the current year.

Adjusted OIBDA increased 6%, or $22.7 million, to $390.5 million.

Live Events

Fourth-Quarter 2021

Revenue was $20.1 million, an increase of $19.4 million, driven by an increase in ticket sales as the Company returned to staging ticketed live events. There were 57 total ticketed live events in the current quarter, consisting of 48 events in North America and 9 events in international markets. Average attendance at the Company’s North America events was nearly 5,200.

(e) Advertising and sponsorship revenue consists primarily of fees from advertisers and sponsors that promote products utilizing the Company’s live events (i.e., presenting sponsor of fan engagement events and advertising signage at events).

(f) Other Live Events includes revenue from the sale of travel packages associated with the Company’s global live events, commissions earned through secondary ticketing, and revenue from events for which the Company receives a fixed fee

Operating income increased to $1.4 million as compared to an operating loss of $7.0 million, as the increase in ticket sales (as described above) was partially offset by an increase in event-related expenses.

Adjusted OIBDA increased to $1.6 million as compared to a loss of $6.7 million.

Full Year 2021

Revenue increased to $57.8 million as compared to $19.9 million, with growth driven by an increase in ticket sales as the Company returned to staging ticketed live events, including WrestleMania and SummerSlam. There were 101 total ticketed live events in 2021, consisting of 88 events in North America and 13 events in international markets, as compared to 42 events in the prior year (held entirely in the first quarter). With the return to live event touring, average attendance increased 5% to approximately 6,600 and average ticket prices increased by 43% to approximately $76.

Operating income was $6.9 million as compared to a loss of $19.1 million, as the increase in ticket sales (as described above) was partially offset by an increase in event-related expenses.

Adjusted OIBDA was $7.7 million as compared to a loss of $17.6 million.

Consumer Products

Fourth-Quarter 2021

Revenue increased 21%, or $5.6 million, to $32.6 million with growth attributable to the Company’s franchise video game and higher sales of merchandise at the Company’s live event venues driven by the return to ticketed live events. These factors were partially offset by a decrease in eCommerce merchandise sales due, in part, to a tough comparison to elevated Covid-related sales in the prior year quarter.

Operating income increased 40%, or $3.6 million, to $12.5 million reflecting the increase in revenue (as described above).

Adjusted OIBDA increased 42%, or $3.8 million, to $12.9 million.

Full Year 2021

Revenue grew 18%, or $15.1 million, to $101.2 million, with growth attributable to the Company’s licensed video games and toys, and, to a lesser extent, higher sales of merchandise at the Company’s live event venues driven by the return to ticketed live events, including WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

Operating income increased 36%, or $9.0 million, to $33.8 million, reflecting the growth in revenue (as described above).

Adjusted OIBDA increased 33%, or $8.9 million, to $35.5 million.

2022 Business Outlook2

In 2022, the Company targets another year of record revenue, with growth driven by the full year impact of ticketed live events (WWE initiated the return of ticketed audiences in July 2021), staging of additional large-scale international events, escalation of rights fees for the Company’s flagship programs, and monetization of new, original series.

Additionally, the Company anticipates a significant increase in its expense base associated with a higher level of activity in the coming year. As these expenses support the full year return of live event touring, expanded global production, and development of new content, they contribute to higher revenue and profit in the near-term, and strengthen WWE fan engagement, benefiting the value of WWE content and the Company’s long-term growth potential. Accordingly, management has targeted an Adjusted OIBDA range of $360 million – $375 million, an all-time record (up 10% – 15% from 2021 Adjusted OIBDA of $327.1 million), as revenue growth is partially offset by the increase in production, content-related and other expenses.

In 2022, key initiatives that have meaningful implications for WWE’s long-term growth include the licensing of WWE Network in international markets, monetization of new original series, the licensing of Raw second window rights, further progress with sponsorship sales, and the continued execution of WWE’s stadium strategy for premium live events.

Providing perspective on WWE’s targeted revenue and Adjusted OIBDA growth, Mr. Riddick commented, “We continue to believe that WWE has significant long-term growth opportunities and is well positioned, particularly given our substantial cash and liquidity, to deliver on its strategic initiatives. In 2022, we will continue to evaluate our financial performance, balancing Adjusted OIBDA growth with increased expenses that could enable us to deliver a wider range of content, strengthen our engagement with a broadening audience, and drive long-term shareholder value.”

The Company previously discussed projected capital expenditures to support its workplace strategy. For 2021, the Company had total capital expenditures of $39 million, which included approximately $17 million to build out its new headquarter facility, with the remainder focused on strengthening its production and enterprise technology infrastructure. For 2022, the Company estimates total capital expenditures of $280 million – $310 million, including construction spending of approximately $235 million – $255 million. The Company estimates that total capital expenditures related to the new headquarters facility through 2023 will be approximately $270 million – $300 million. The Company expects the total project spend will be partially offset by tenant improvement allowances, tax credits and proceeds from the sale of other real estate assets. The total net cost of the Company’s new headquarters through completion, i.e., net of these items, is estimated within a range of $160 million – $180 million. The Company expects total capital expenditures will return to approximately 4% – 5% of revenue once construction of the Company’s new headquarters has been completed. These expenditures would be at the low end of the historic range of approximately 4% to 7% of revenue and are predominantly to maintain and enhance existing infrastructure.

First Quarter 2022 Business Outlook2

The Company estimates first quarter 2022 Adjusted OIBDA of $90 million – $100 million, which represents an increase of approximately 7% – 19% from the prior year quarter. The estimate reflects substantial revenue growth from the staging of a large-scale international event (which did not occur in the prior year quarter) and the impact of WWE’s return to live event touring (which was initiated in July 2021). The Company also anticipates that the first quarter growth will be partially offset by the absence of the one-time revenue recognition associated with Peacock as well as an increase in operating expenses including higher production and related costs, and other activity-based expenses.

WWE is unable to provide a reconciliation of full year or first quarter guidance to GAAP measures as, at this time, WWE cannot accurately determine all of the adjustments that would be required.

