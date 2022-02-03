Taya Valkyrie's Dream Opponent Is A WWE Legend
Posted By: Joe West on Feb 03, 2022
Taya Valkyrie was recently a guest on the Jobbing Out podcast, where she revealed one of her dream matchups.
“It’s Rey frickin Mysterio. I wrestled against him in Lucha Underground in a multi-man and I think I was the first woman to have faced him. I adore him. He’s an absolute legend, not only in the lucha libre community, but in professional wrestling in general. It would be an honor to step in the ring with him. Maybe me and John vs. Dom and Rey.”
Her thoughts on Mysterio's longevity:
“I think of the Bret Hart quote, ‘it takes ten years to become a main eventer.’ Think about how much time Rey Mysterio has been wrestling for. Of course, with age he’s gotten better, because that’s what happens. He’s just killing it year after year and is an absolute legend. Protect Rey Mysterio at all costs.”
