Sean Waltman Offered Himself To WWE For Royal Rumble Match But Was Blown Off
Posted By: Joe West on Feb 03, 2022
Sean Waltman recently spoke with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, where he revealed he offered himself ro the Royal Rumble this year but was ultimately turned down.
“As far as the Royal Rumble, I gave them a heads up I’d be ready if they wanted me. I wasn’t actively campaigning for it. I wasn’t going to do that. But I let them know, and I guess they weren’t interested.”
Waltman then spoke about his in-ring return.
“I did pretty well in this industry when I wasn’t clear-headed, so think of what I can do with a healthy mind and healthy body. don’t know how many matches I have left in me, so I’m going to go out there and have some great f—ing matches. I want to go out on my terms. My last matches, I was going through the greatest hits. It was all nostalgia. This is going to be different.”
Waltman said he wants to keep wrestling.
“I want to do it while I still can. I’ve worked on my body and got a lot of my health issues resolved. My right knee struggled for years, but it’s feeling great now. I’m motivated, I’m happy, and I’m hungry. This is holistic. It’s more than just having my body in good shape again. I’m clear-headed. This is a chance to play a few songs off the new album. There is a lot I want to prove to people that have believed in me for a long time.”