Backstage News On Mustafa Ali’s WWE Contract

Mustafa Ali has around one year left on his WWE contract, according to a report from Fightful Select.

Ali recently requested his release from the company but the company does not want to approve it right now with the reasoning that Ali has "value" likely to competition such as AEW.

Fightful Select reports there is no word on the exact expiration date.

WWE has no creative plans for Ali right now but there was a pitch to have him involved in the Men's Royal Rumble match last weekend.