WWE RAW and NXT To Have Limited Commercials On Syfy

In addition to this the February 14 Valentine’s Day edition of RAW, the Elimination Chamber go-home episode, and the February 15 Vengeance Day edition of NXT will also air on Syfy but there is no word on if those episodes will also air with limited commercial interruptions.

Andrew Zarian of Mat Men reveals that the episodes will have limited commercial breaks with the likelihood of picture-in-picture commercials for NXT.

The reason RAW and NXT 2.0 are being bumped from the USA Network to Syfy is due to coverage of the Winter Olympics.

WWE NXT and WWE RAW will move to Syfy next week for two weeks, and it has been revealed both shows will featured limited commercial interruption.

Taya Valkyrie's Dream Opponent Is A WWE Legend

Taya Valkyrie was recently a guest on the Jobbing Out podcast, where she revealed one of her dream matchups. “It’s Rey frickin Mysterio. I wrestled against him in Lucha Underground in a[...] Feb 03 - Taya Valkyrie was recently a guest on the Jobbing Out podcast, where she revealed one of her dream matchups. “It’s Rey frickin Mysterio. I wrestled against him in Lucha Underground in a[...]

Sean Waltman Offered Himself To WWE For Royal Rumble Match But Was Blown Off

Sean Waltman recently spoke with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, where he revealed he offered himself ro the Royal Rumble this year but was ultimately turned down. “As far as the Royal [...] Feb 03 - Sean Waltman recently spoke with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, where he revealed he offered himself ro the Royal Rumble this year but was ultimately turned down. “As far as the Royal [...]

WWE Signs William Regal's Son and Others To NXT UK

WWE NXT UK will have some new faces appearing soon. The official WWE website revealed that the NXT UK roster is set to receive Meiko Satomura, Tony Gill, Metehan Kocabasoglu and William Regal's son, [...] Feb 03 - WWE NXT UK will have some new faces appearing soon. The official WWE website revealed that the NXT UK roster is set to receive Meiko Satomura, Tony Gill, Metehan Kocabasoglu and William Regal's son, [...]

Backstage News On Mustafa Ali’s WWE Contract

Mustafa Ali has around one year left on his WWE contract, according to a report from Fightful Select. Ali recently requested his release from the company but the company does not want to approve it r[...] Feb 03 - Mustafa Ali has around one year left on his WWE contract, according to a report from Fightful Select. Ali recently requested his release from the company but the company does not want to approve it r[...]

Trish Stratus On The Groundwork That Went Into The WWE Women’s Evolution

During a recent interview with the Bella Twins’ podcast, Trish Stratusdicussed the women’s division during her time in WWE, which set the stage for the "women’s evolution" in WWE. [...] Feb 03 - During a recent interview with the Bella Twins’ podcast, Trish Stratusdicussed the women’s division during her time in WWE, which set the stage for the "women’s evolution" in WWE. [...]

Ember Moon Speaks Out On WWE Release

Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon aka Athena recently discussed her departure from WWE during a Twitch stream “Without WWE, I wouldn’t be were I’m at today. I got to travel the worl[...] Feb 03 - Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon aka Athena recently discussed her departure from WWE during a Twitch stream “Without WWE, I wouldn’t be were I’m at today. I got to travel the worl[...]

Women Refused To Work Royal Rumble Match Due To Tyson Kidd's Absence

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble event will go down as one of the most controversial not because of what happened on screen but because of what happened backstage with Shane and Vince McMahon regarding the b[...] Feb 03 - The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble event will go down as one of the most controversial not because of what happened on screen but because of what happened backstage with Shane and Vince McMahon regarding the b[...]

Scotty 2 Hotty Reveals Linda McMahon Told Him Never To Take A Top Rope DDT Again

Scotty 2 Hotty was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed his match at Backlash 2000 with Dean Malenko. “I remember being there. It was in Washington, D.C. and I’m getting[...] Feb 03 - Scotty 2 Hotty was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed his match at Backlash 2000 with Dean Malenko. “I remember being there. It was in Washington, D.C. and I’m getting[...]

Mickie James Praises Charlotte Flair's Royal Rumble Appearance, Wishes Melina Hadn't Been Eliminated So Quickly

During an interview with GAW TV, Mickie James praised Charlotte Flair following both being in the women's Royal Rumble match. “I thought the whole thing with her [Ronda Rousey] and Ashley [Ch[...] Feb 03 - During an interview with GAW TV, Mickie James praised Charlotte Flair following both being in the women's Royal Rumble match. “I thought the whole thing with her [Ronda Rousey] and Ashley [Ch[...]

Matt Riddle On Heat With Roman Reigns: "Don't Let Randy Orton Write An Apology For You"

Matt Riddle was recently a guest on My Love Letter To Wrestling, where he spoke about the fallout of comments he made about Roman Reigns in an interview with Bleacher Report. For those unaware, Riddl[...] Feb 03 - Matt Riddle was recently a guest on My Love Letter To Wrestling, where he spoke about the fallout of comments he made about Roman Reigns in an interview with Bleacher Report. For those unaware, Riddl[...]

Becky Lynch On Charlotte Flair Championship Trade Segment Gone Awry

Becky Lynch was recently a guest on Broken Skull Sessions, where she spoke about the incident with Charlotte Flair where both reportedly went off the script and caused a lot of drama. “It sho[...] Feb 03 - Becky Lynch was recently a guest on Broken Skull Sessions, where she spoke about the incident with Charlotte Flair where both reportedly went off the script and caused a lot of drama. “It sho[...]

WWE Pop-Up Store Coming To Los Angeles Starting Tomorrow

WWE has put out the following press release about a corner shop, which will be located in Los Angeles and will run for 10 days from February 4th until the 14th. Below is the announcement: WWE Pop-U[...] Feb 03 - WWE has put out the following press release about a corner shop, which will be located in Los Angeles and will run for 10 days from February 4th until the 14th. Below is the announcement: WWE Pop-U[...]

Dragon Lee Stricken With COVID-19 Diagnosis

Dragon Lee has taken to his Twitter account to reveal that he has tested positive for COVID-19. El covid me atrapo — Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー (@dragonlee95) February 3, 2022 This[...] Feb 03 - Dragon Lee has taken to his Twitter account to reveal that he has tested positive for COVID-19. El covid me atrapo — Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー (@dragonlee95) February 3, 2022 This[...]

Matt and Jeff Hardy Will Team Up In The Ring Next Month

The following press statement was released to WNS: Patriotic Wrestling Federation Announces The Hardy Boyz Carolina’s Reunion! Matt & Jeff Hardy will appear together, in the Carolina&[...] Feb 03 - The following press statement was released to WNS: Patriotic Wrestling Federation Announces The Hardy Boyz Carolina’s Reunion! Matt & Jeff Hardy will appear together, in the Carolina&[...]

Brian Kendrick Issues Apology For Controversial Views

Former WWE star Brian Kendrick took to Twitter during AEW Dynamite to issue an apology for past controversial comments which have landed him hot water with AEW bosses. AEW President Tony Khan was for[...] Feb 03 - Former WWE star Brian Kendrick took to Twitter during AEW Dynamite to issue an apology for past controversial comments which have landed him hot water with AEW bosses. AEW President Tony Khan was for[...]

Shane and Vince McMahon's Issues Go Back Long Before Royal Rumble Blowup

Wade Keller provided an extensive audio update on Shane McMahon on PWTorch.com discussing the blowup between Shane and his father Vince McMahon at the 2022 Royal Rumble event, revealing there were iss[...] Feb 03 - Wade Keller provided an extensive audio update on Shane McMahon on PWTorch.com discussing the blowup between Shane and his father Vince McMahon at the 2022 Royal Rumble event, revealing there were iss[...]

SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage (2/4)

AEW taped matches prior to Wednesday Dynamite for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Check out the results and spoilers below, per Fightful: - Adam Cole defeated Evil Uno- TNT Championshi[...] Feb 03 - AEW taped matches prior to Wednesday Dynamite for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Check out the results and spoilers below, per Fightful: - Adam Cole defeated Evil Uno- TNT Championshi[...]

Tony Khan Should Be Warned About "Out Of Control" Shane McMahon

There are more details emerging on the incident that took place between Vince and Shane McMahon during this past weekend's 2022 Royal Rumble event. Initial reports concerning Shane McMahon revealed h[...] Feb 03 - There are more details emerging on the incident that took place between Vince and Shane McMahon during this past weekend's 2022 Royal Rumble event. Initial reports concerning Shane McMahon revealed h[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (February 2 2022)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means. For the only time this century, it's 2/2/22. Also, AEW Dynamite live from Chicago, Illinois featuring CM Punk vs MJF. No big deal. I don't want to waste any t[...] Feb 02 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means. For the only time this century, it's 2/2/22. Also, AEW Dynamite live from Chicago, Illinois featuring CM Punk vs MJF. No big deal. I don't want to waste any t[...]

Brian Kendrick Pulled From Tonight's AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan Issues Statement

Tony Khan has issued a statement announcing that Brian Kendrick has been pulled from tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. This was due to be his AEW debut against Jon Moxley. We reportedly old footage of K[...] Feb 02 - Tony Khan has issued a statement announcing that Brian Kendrick has been pulled from tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. This was due to be his AEW debut against Jon Moxley. We reportedly old footage of K[...]

Sami Zayn Crashes Jackass Forever World Premiere, WWE Surveying Fans On Interest In Seeing More Johnny Knoxville In WWE

Johnny Knoxville's Royal Rumble stint had many fans complimenting his ability to throw a forearm and integrate himself into the product. However, despite the promotion of Jackass Forever coming to an [...] Feb 02 - Johnny Knoxville's Royal Rumble stint had many fans complimenting his ability to throw a forearm and integrate himself into the product. However, despite the promotion of Jackass Forever coming to an [...]

Jade Cargill Wants To Challenge For AEW Women's Championship

Jade Cargill was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report's Chris Mueller, where she spoke about who she wants to face in AEW. “I want to face everybody because everybody has different wrestli[...] Feb 02 - Jade Cargill was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report's Chris Mueller, where she spoke about who she wants to face in AEW. “I want to face everybody because everybody has different wrestli[...]

Corey Graves On Brock Lesnar Asking If He Wanted To See Him "Get Naked"

During an appearance on Throwing Down, Corey Graves spoke about a funny interaction with Brock Lesnar during the weigh-in segment against Bobby Lashley on Raw. "Truth be told, going out there, we k[...] Feb 02 - During an appearance on Throwing Down, Corey Graves spoke about a funny interaction with Brock Lesnar during the weigh-in segment against Bobby Lashley on Raw. "Truth be told, going out there, we k[...]