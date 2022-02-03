WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE RAW and NXT To Have Limited Commercials On Syfy
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 03, 2022
WWE NXT and WWE RAW will move to Syfy next week for two weeks, and it has been revealed both shows will featured limited commercial interruption.
The reason RAW and NXT 2.0 are being bumped from the USA Network to Syfy is due to coverage of the Winter Olympics.
Andrew Zarian of Mat Men reveals that the episodes will have limited commercial breaks with the likelihood of picture-in-picture commercials for NXT.
In addition to this the February 14 Valentine’s Day edition of RAW, the Elimination Chamber go-home episode, and the February 15 Vengeance Day edition of NXT will also air on Syfy but there is no word on if those episodes will also air with limited commercial interruptions.
Taya Valkyrie's Dream Opponent Is A WWE Legend Taya Valkyrie was recently a guest on the Jobbing Out podcast, where she revealed one of her dream matchups. "It's Rey frickin Mysterio. I wrestled against him in Lucha Underground in a[...]
WWE Signs William Regal's Son and Others To NXT UK WWE NXT UK will have some new faces appearing soon. The official WWE website revealed that the NXT UK roster is set to receive Meiko Satomura, Tony Gill, Metehan Kocabasoglu and William Regal's son, [...]
Backstage News On Mustafa Ali's WWE Contract Mustafa Ali has around one year left on his WWE contract, according to a report from Fightful Select. Ali recently requested his release from the company but the company does not want to approve it r[...]
Ember Moon Speaks Out On WWE Release Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon aka Athena recently discussed her departure from WWE during a Twitch stream "Without WWE, I wouldn't be were I'm at today. I got to travel the worl[...]
Dragon Lee Stricken With COVID-19 Diagnosis Dragon Lee has taken to his Twitter account to reveal that he has tested positive for COVID-19. El covid me atrapo — Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー (@dragonlee95) February 3, 2022
SPOILERS For This Week's AEW Rampage (2/4) AEW taped matches prior to Wednesday Dynamite for this week's episode of AEW Rampage, Check out the results and spoilers below, per Fightful: - Adam Cole defeated Evil Uno- TNT Championshi[...]
AEW Dynamite Results (February 2 2022) It's Wednesday, you know what that means. For the only time this century, it's 2/2/22. Also, AEW Dynamite live from Chicago, Illinois featuring CM Punk vs MJF.
