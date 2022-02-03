Ember Moon Speaks Out On WWE Release

Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon aka Athena recently discussed her departure from WWE during a Twitch stream

“Without WWE, I wouldn’t be were I’m at today. I got to travel the world, meet amazing people and make amazing friends that are going to be with me for a lifetime. At the end of the day, I don’t think it’s all bad. Every time I look at the negatives, and there were plenty, trust me, the positives outweigh that. There is no use in being mad.”

“I feel very sorry for me friends that did get let go too early. What I mean by that is those men and women that never got an opportunity to showcase themselves on the level that I know they can showcase themselves. That’s part of the reason why I feel like it’s not fair for me to come on here and bitch and moan and whine. It’s not fair. Where I had the opportunity to wrestle on Raw, SmackDown, and NXT and became a champion and did a lot with my career, it’s not fair when those of my friends barely got started.”