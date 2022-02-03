Mickie James Praises Charlotte Flair's Royal Rumble Appearance, Wishes Melina Hadn't Been Eliminated So Quickly

“I didn’t love that at all [Melina being eliminated quickly], but I did love that her entrance, the people did exactly what we knew they were going to do, they erupted. They were like, ‘Holy shit!’ It was so good to see her back. She hadn’t been in WWE in over a decade so I think that was amazing. To see her get teared up, it was awesome. I didn’t love the whole, ‘She got eliminated first.’ I didn’t love that obviously because I wanted to be able to be in there with her and tangle it up. I wanted her to have those moments with some of the other girls in there, and I know it was special for Sasha to be in there with her.”

“I thought the whole thing with her [Ronda Rousey] and Ashley [Charlotte Flair] at the end was kind of cool. It was obviously a big deal for Charlotte to enter herself as the champion in the Rumble. It was the first time that had ever been done, either. I watch Ashley out there and I’m going to be honest, she is one of the best wrestlers I have ever seen in my life, male or female. Watching her in the ring and when I went back to watch Rumble, and say what you will but she operates on a different level. Everything matters. Every moment, her facials are always on point, she takes her time, she doesn’t rush, she breathes. All the right things to what makes wrestling magic. You need that constant in the ring with the people that can then go and do all this other crazy shit to balance the whole thing out.”

During an interview with GAW TV, Mickie James praised Charlotte Flair following both being in the women's Royal Rumble match.

