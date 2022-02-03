Matt Riddle On Heat With Roman Reigns: "Don't Let Randy Orton Write An Apology For You"

Matt Riddle was recently a guest on My Love Letter To Wrestling, where he spoke about the fallout of comments he made about Roman Reigns in an interview with Bleacher Report.

For those unaware, Riddle's comments were as follows:

“No disrespect to Roman, he seems like a swell fella, but at the same time, it’s like when people say they’re a good parent, you know what? If you were a good parent, your kids would be telling you you’re a good parent. When he’s saying ‘Acknowledge me’ or ‘I move the needle,’ no, you don’t. You’re related to The Rock. Shut up. Like, I’m not impressed, I can beat you up in a real fight. So, shut your mouth."



During his most recent appearance on My Love Letter To Wrestling, Riddle recalled feeling the need to apologize.

"One thing I have learned is don't ask Randy to write an apology for you. The other day, I said some things about a gentleman that I work with. He's on a different brand, he's a champion, he's a chief, one might say. I said some things he didn't like. I told Randy, 'I said some things, I'm pretty sure he's not happy about it. What should I say? I should make this better.' I sent Randy an apology that I wrote for this person. Randy looked at it and was like, 'Nah, this is all wrong, this is what you write.' He sent me an apology back and there was no apology at all. It was basically like, 'My bad.' He knows this Chief better than I do. So I sent this apology and let's just say that he did not accept it. I was like, 'Damnit Randy. I can never ask you to apologize for anything.' I've learned, don't ask Randy to do an apology for you."

Riddle had praise for Randy Orton regardless.