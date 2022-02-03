WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Becky Lynch On Charlotte Flair Championship Trade Segment Gone Awry
Posted By: Joe West on Feb 03, 2022
Becky Lynch was recently a guest on Broken Skull Sessions, where she spoke about the incident with Charlotte Flair where both reportedly went off the script and caused a lot of drama.
“It should’ve been easy. It was supposed to be a straightforward thing where we were supposed to exchange the titles. I grab it out of her hand unknowingly. I’m Becky Two Belts for a second. Then I toss her the title, and then she tells Sonya [Deville] to pick it up. And then she challenges me to a fight, and I back out of it, and I go. So everybody was supposed to get their moment there, you know?”
Lynch said there was a lot of heat following the incident.
“Oh yeah. Yeah, there was a lot of heat there. As in, there was a lot of heat there afterwards. Because that was the way that it was supposed to be done. In advance, I told some people that this isn’t what’s gonna happen; when I try to grab it she’s gonna drop it. And that’s what happened. And so, when all of that was going on, I was just fuming. Mostly because I knew in advance what was gonna happen, and I had no way to stop it.”
“It should have just been a plain and simple easy thing. It didn’t need to be complicated. Everybody was gonna get their moment.”
Lynch said she still has admiration for the Four Horsewomen.
“Lots of love and admiration, honestly for all of them. And love is quite close to hate. And I’ve said it about Charlotte, maybe when we’re done with this industry, maybe we’ll be friends again. But right now there is tension, there is animosity there.”