Becky Lynch On Charlotte Flair Championship Trade Segment Gone Awry

Becky Lynch was recently a guest on Broken Skull Sessions, where she spoke about the incident with Charlotte Flair where both reportedly went off the script and caused a lot of drama.

“It should’ve been easy. It was supposed to be a straightforward thing where we were supposed to exchange the titles. I grab it out of her hand unknowingly. I’m Becky Two Belts for a second. Then I toss her the title, and then she tells Sonya [Deville] to pick it up. And then she challenges me to a fight, and I back out of it, and I go. So everybody was supposed to get their moment there, you know?”

Lynch said there was a lot of heat following the incident.

“Oh yeah. Yeah, there was a lot of heat there. As in, there was a lot of heat there afterwards. Because that was the way that it was supposed to be done. In advance, I told some people that this isn’t what’s gonna happen; when I try to grab it she’s gonna drop it. And that’s what happened. And so, when all of that was going on, I was just fuming. Mostly because I knew in advance what was gonna happen, and I had no way to stop it.” “It should have just been a plain and simple easy thing. It didn’t need to be complicated. Everybody was gonna get their moment.”

Lynch said she still has admiration for the Four Horsewomen.