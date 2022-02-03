WWE Pop-Up Store Coming To Los Angeles Starting Tomorrow

Los Angeles-inspired apparel, championship titles, hats and so much more will be available. WWE Pop-Up Store Los Angeles is a cashless store.

For two weeks only, fans can shop for exclusive WWE merchandise that is not available anywhere else, not on WWE Shop and not at Raw or SmackDown live events.

A WWE Pop-Up Store is coming to Los Angeles from Friday, Feb. 4 through Monday, Feb. 14. Don't miss the biggest collection of WWE merchandise on the west coast when it comes to the corner of corner of Melrose and Fairfax (700 N. Fairfax Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90046)

WWE has put out the following press release about a corner shop, which will be located in Los Angeles and will run for 10 days from February 4th until the 14th. Below is the announcement:

Mickie James Praises Charlotte Flair's Royal Rumble Appearance, Wishes Melina Hadn't Been Eliminated So Quickly

During an interview with GAW TV, Mickie James praised Charlotte Flair following both being in the women's Royal Rumble match. “I thought the whole thing with her [Ronda Rousey] and Ashley [Ch[...] Feb 03 - During an interview with GAW TV, Mickie James praised Charlotte Flair following both being in the women's Royal Rumble match. “I thought the whole thing with her [Ronda Rousey] and Ashley [Ch[...]

Matt Riddle On Heat With Roman Reigns: "Don't Let Randy Orton Write An Apology For You"

Matt Riddle was recently a guest on My Love Letter To Wrestling, where he spoke about the fallout of comments he made about Roman Reigns in an interview with Bleacher Report. For those unaware, Riddl[...] Feb 03 - Matt Riddle was recently a guest on My Love Letter To Wrestling, where he spoke about the fallout of comments he made about Roman Reigns in an interview with Bleacher Report. For those unaware, Riddl[...]

Becky Lynch On Charlotte Flair Championship Trade Segment Gone Awry

Becky Lynch was recently a guest on Broken Skull Sessions, where she spoke about the incident with Charlotte Flair where both reportedly went off the script and caused a lot of drama. “It sho[...] Feb 03 - Becky Lynch was recently a guest on Broken Skull Sessions, where she spoke about the incident with Charlotte Flair where both reportedly went off the script and caused a lot of drama. “It sho[...]

WWE Pop-Up Store Coming To Los Angeles Starting Tomorrow

Dragon Lee Stricken With COVID-19 Diagnosis

Dragon Lee has taken to his Twitter account to reveal that he has tested positive for COVID-19. El covid me atrapo — Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー (@dragonlee95) February 3, 2022 This[...] Feb 03 - Dragon Lee has taken to his Twitter account to reveal that he has tested positive for COVID-19. El covid me atrapo — Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー (@dragonlee95) February 3, 2022 This[...]

Matt and Jeff Hardy Will Team Up In The Ring Next Month

The following press statement was released to WNS: Patriotic Wrestling Federation Announces The Hardy Boyz Carolina’s Reunion! Matt & Jeff Hardy will appear together, in the Carolina&[...] Feb 03 - The following press statement was released to WNS: Patriotic Wrestling Federation Announces The Hardy Boyz Carolina’s Reunion! Matt & Jeff Hardy will appear together, in the Carolina&[...]

Brian Kendrick Issues Apology For Controversial Views

Former WWE star Brian Kendrick took to Twitter during AEW Dynamite to issue an apology for past controversial comments which have landed him hot water with AEW bosses. AEW President Tony Khan was for[...] Feb 03 - Former WWE star Brian Kendrick took to Twitter during AEW Dynamite to issue an apology for past controversial comments which have landed him hot water with AEW bosses. AEW President Tony Khan was for[...]

Shane and Vince McMahon's Issues Go Back Long Before Royal Rumble Blowup

Wade Keller provided an extensive audio update on Shane McMahon on PWTorch.com discussing the blowup between Shane and his father Vince McMahon at the 2022 Royal Rumble event, revealing there were iss[...] Feb 03 - Wade Keller provided an extensive audio update on Shane McMahon on PWTorch.com discussing the blowup between Shane and his father Vince McMahon at the 2022 Royal Rumble event, revealing there were iss[...]

SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage (2/4)

AEW taped matches prior to Wednesday Dynamite for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Check out the results and spoilers below, per Fightful: - Adam Cole defeated Evil Uno- TNT Championshi[...] Feb 03 - AEW taped matches prior to Wednesday Dynamite for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Check out the results and spoilers below, per Fightful: - Adam Cole defeated Evil Uno- TNT Championshi[...]

Tony Khan Should Be Warned About "Out Of Control" Shane McMahon

There are more details emerging on the incident that took place between Vince and Shane McMahon during this past weekend's 2022 Royal Rumble event. Initial reports concerning Shane McMahon revealed h[...] Feb 03 - There are more details emerging on the incident that took place between Vince and Shane McMahon during this past weekend's 2022 Royal Rumble event. Initial reports concerning Shane McMahon revealed h[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (February 2 2022)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means. For the only time this century, it's 2/2/22. Also, AEW Dynamite live from Chicago, Illinois featuring CM Punk vs MJF. No big deal. I don't want to waste any t[...] Feb 02 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means. For the only time this century, it's 2/2/22. Also, AEW Dynamite live from Chicago, Illinois featuring CM Punk vs MJF. No big deal. I don't want to waste any t[...]

Brian Kendrick Pulled From Tonight's AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan Issues Statement

Tony Khan has issued a statement announcing that Brian Kendrick has been pulled from tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. This was due to be his AEW debut against Jon Moxley. We reportedly old footage of K[...] Feb 02 - Tony Khan has issued a statement announcing that Brian Kendrick has been pulled from tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. This was due to be his AEW debut against Jon Moxley. We reportedly old footage of K[...]

Sami Zayn Crashes Jackass Forever World Premiere, WWE Surveying Fans On Interest In Seeing More Johnny Knoxville In WWE

Johnny Knoxville's Royal Rumble stint had many fans complimenting his ability to throw a forearm and integrate himself into the product. However, despite the promotion of Jackass Forever coming to an [...] Feb 02 - Johnny Knoxville's Royal Rumble stint had many fans complimenting his ability to throw a forearm and integrate himself into the product. However, despite the promotion of Jackass Forever coming to an [...]

Jade Cargill Wants To Challenge For AEW Women's Championship

Jade Cargill was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report's Chris Mueller, where she spoke about who she wants to face in AEW. “I want to face everybody because everybody has different wrestli[...] Feb 02 - Jade Cargill was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report's Chris Mueller, where she spoke about who she wants to face in AEW. “I want to face everybody because everybody has different wrestli[...]

Corey Graves On Brock Lesnar Asking If He Wanted To See Him "Get Naked"

During an appearance on Throwing Down, Corey Graves spoke about a funny interaction with Brock Lesnar during the weigh-in segment against Bobby Lashley on Raw. "Truth be told, going out there, we k[...] Feb 02 - During an appearance on Throwing Down, Corey Graves spoke about a funny interaction with Brock Lesnar during the weigh-in segment against Bobby Lashley on Raw. "Truth be told, going out there, we k[...]

Brian Kendrick Under Fire For Comments Made In Old Interviews

Following the announcement that Brian Kendrick is headed to AEW, several fans have dug up old interviews of his where he spoke about the conspiracy theories he believes in. During a 2013 Highspots in[...] Feb 02 - Following the announcement that Brian Kendrick is headed to AEW, several fans have dug up old interviews of his where he spoke about the conspiracy theories he believes in. During a 2013 Highspots in[...]

Update On The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

PWInsider has revealed the details for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will happen during Wrestlemania weekend in Dallas. The current plan is to air the ceremony live on Peacock a[...] Feb 02 - PWInsider has revealed the details for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will happen during Wrestlemania weekend in Dallas. The current plan is to air the ceremony live on Peacock a[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Ricky Steamboat Is Coming To MLW SuperFight

Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced today that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat will appear for the promotion at the MLW SuperFight show in Charlotte on February 26. MLW [...] Feb 02 - Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced today that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat will appear for the promotion at the MLW SuperFight show in Charlotte on February 26. MLW [...]

📺 WATCH: New In-Depth WWE 2K22 Gameplay Footage

New video footage of the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game has been revealed ahead of release in March. 2K Games posted some footage looking at gameplay with a focus on all the major changes that have bee[...] Feb 02 - New video footage of the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game has been revealed ahead of release in March. 2K Games posted some footage looking at gameplay with a focus on all the major changes that have bee[...]

Shane McMahon Being 'Let Go' From WWE Could Have Big 'Ripple Effects'

In an update on Shane McMahon being 'let go' by WWE, PWInsider reports that there were plans for Shane to be a regular on RAW as a heel to lead into a match for WrestleMania. Shane had pushed to[...] Feb 02 - In an update on Shane McMahon being 'let go' by WWE, PWInsider reports that there were plans for Shane to be a regular on RAW as a heel to lead into a match for WrestleMania. Shane had pushed to[...]

Shane McMahon Reportedly 'Let Go' By WWE Following Royal Rumble Heat

Shane McMahon made his surprise return to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble event this past weekend and reports came out thereafter that he earned himself a ton of backstage heat. The reason for that heat[...] Feb 02 - Shane McMahon made his surprise return to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble event this past weekend and reports came out thereafter that he earned himself a ton of backstage heat. The reason for that heat[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TBS

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The company will also tape this week's AEW Rampage on TNT after the Dynamite broadcast. The main event [...] Feb 02 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The company will also tape this week's AEW Rampage on TNT after the Dynamite broadcast. The main event [...]

A Number Of Released WWE Superstars Are Now Free Agents

A number of released WWE Superstars who were let go from their contracts in November 2021 become free agents as of today following their no-compete clauses expiring. Main roster stars such as Karrion[...] Feb 02 - A number of released WWE Superstars who were let go from their contracts in November 2021 become free agents as of today following their no-compete clauses expiring. Main roster stars such as Karrion[...]

AEW Dark Results (February 1 2022)

Anthony Ogogo defeated Marcus Kross Penelope Ford defeated Angelica Risk QT Marshall defeated Toa Liona 2point0 (w/ Daniel Garcia) defeated Kidd Bandit &am[...] Feb 02 - Anthony Ogogo defeated Marcus Kross Penelope Ford defeated Angelica Risk QT Marshall defeated Toa Liona 2point0 (w/ Daniel Garcia) defeated Kidd Bandit &am[...]