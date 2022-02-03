Matt and Jeff Hardy Will Team Up In The Ring Next Month

The following press statement was released to WNS:

Patriotic Wrestling Federation Announces The Hardy Boyz Carolina’s Reunion! Matt & Jeff Hardy will appear together, in the Carolina’s, for the first time in 3 years

Clover, SC— January 27, 2022 — Patriotic Wrestling Federation (PWF) is proud to announce they are presenting, The Hardy Boyz Carolina’s Reunion! 3 Years in The Making! Matt and Jeff Hardy will team together in the squared circle for the first time in Clover, SC. at the Clover High School.

On March 19, 2022, Matt and Jeff Hardy along with several other wrestling legends and superstars to include Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, “Double A” Arn Anderson who will be ringside with his son Brock Anderson, Bill Eadie “Demolition AX”, Griff Garrison one-half of the Varsity Blondes and Marcus Kross will join together at the Clover High School for a wrestling night to remember.

Meet & Greet information as well as Ticket information can be found at www.pwflive.com. Tickets are on sale now!

About Patriot Wresting Federation

Patriotic Wrestling Federation is a professional independent wrestling promotion, based in Lake Wylie, SC, just outside Charlotte, NC.

Mission Statement

To create value and make a difference.” We strive to present the best family friendly event at an affordable price. We want each event to be memorable. For PWF good enough is not where we settle! Our greater purpose as an organization is helping support the communities where we hold each event. All events are tied to a local charity, a portion of the proceeds go to the chosen charity for that event.

Contact: Tom Tarsitano

Phone: 704-661-5656

Email: pwflive@mail.co,

For more information on Product:

Website: www.pwflive.com