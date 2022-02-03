Brian Kendrick Issues Apology For Controversial Views
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 03, 2022
Former WWE star Brian Kendrick took to Twitter during AEW Dynamite to issue an apology for past controversial comments which have landed him hot water with AEW bosses.
AEW President Tony Khan was forced to pull Kendrick from his scheduled debut match against Jon Moxley due to the online backlash.
Kendrick tweeted, “I apologize for all the hurt and embarassment I have caused with my words. These are not my beliefs and never were beliefs of mine, and I crossed the line.”
He added, “I spread the most vile comments without thinking of the damage it would cause. I will live with this regret for the rest of my life. I am truly sorry for the pain I have caused.”
