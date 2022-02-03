Tony Khan Should Be Warned About "Out Of Control" Shane McMahon

There are more details emerging on the incident that took place between Vince and Shane McMahon during this past weekend's 2022 Royal Rumble event.

Initial reports concerning Shane McMahon revealed he had been very confrontational with those producing the Men's Royal Rumble match and was pushing to center the match around himself.

Wade Keller of PWTorch noted that there is a history of issues between Vince and Shane which go back many years and a blowup of this kind was not a surprise to many.

In regards to rumors of Shane McMahon going to AEW, Kelly said, "people in WWE are letting me know that someone should warn Tony Khan what he’s in for if he brings Shane in, because the sense of entitlement, and I don’t know if ego is the right word, that Shane would bring along with him in a company that isn’t WWE would probably be amplified compared to how he was acting on Saturday, which was just basically out of control."