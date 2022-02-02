Sami Zayn Crashes Jackass Forever World Premiere, WWE Surveying Fans On Interest In Seeing More Johnny Knoxville In WWE

Johnny Knoxville's Royal Rumble stint had many fans complimenting his ability to throw a forearm and integrate himself into the product. However, despite the promotion of Jackass Forever coming to an end amidst the movie's theater launch already happening, it appears WWE is considering bringing back Knoxville.

Sami Zayn recently crashed the Jackass Forever world premiere and got thrown out, going crazy on his social media and even streaming about the incident.

In a recent email survey that the company sent out, they asked participants on what they thought of Knoxville on WWE TV, whether they would be excited if Knoxville returned to programming. This was amongst other questions where participants were asked about their feedback and thoughts on currently ongoing WWE matches and storylines.