Jade Cargill Wants To Challenge For AEW Women's Championship

“I want to go for the world title, but that’s gonna take time and right now, I’m just focused on just getting better in the ring, getting my time in, getting more comfortable and just opening up and being more of myself with my character. So that’s what I’m looking forward to right now. I’m really focused on myself. I’m looking forward to having better matches with my co-workers. I’m looking to work outside of AEW as well when that time comes. I’m looking forward to just being around.”

Cargill also has her sights set on the AEW Women's Championship, which is the other women's belt in AEW.

“I want to face everybody because everybody has different wrestling styles and I can use that to get better. However, the one person that everybody wants to wrestle with, and that I want to wrestle, is Serena Deeb. I mean, she’s The Professor. I just think being in the ring with her is a privilege as it is and I want to work with her so bad. So whenever she’s ready, I’m ready.”

Jade Cargill was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report's Chris Mueller, where she spoke about who she wants to face in AEW.

Brian Kendrick Pulled From Tonight's AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan Issues Statement

Tony Khan has issued a statement announcing that Brian Kendrick has been pulled from tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. This was due to be his AEW debut against Jon Moxley. We reportedly old footage of K[...] Feb 02 - Tony Khan has issued a statement announcing that Brian Kendrick has been pulled from tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. This was due to be his AEW debut against Jon Moxley. We reportedly old footage of K[...]

Sami Zayn Crashes Jackass Forever World Premiere, WWE Surveying Fans On Interest In Seeing More Johnny Knoxville In WWE

Johnny Knoxville's Royal Rumble stint had many fans complimenting his ability to throw a forearm and integrate himself into the product. However, despite the promotion of Jackass Forever coming to an [...] Feb 02 - Johnny Knoxville's Royal Rumble stint had many fans complimenting his ability to throw a forearm and integrate himself into the product. However, despite the promotion of Jackass Forever coming to an [...]

Corey Graves On Brock Lesnar Asking If He Wanted To See Him "Get Naked"

During an appearance on Throwing Down, Corey Graves spoke about a funny interaction with Brock Lesnar during the weigh-in segment against Bobby Lashley on Raw. "Truth be told, going out there, we k[...] Feb 02 - During an appearance on Throwing Down, Corey Graves spoke about a funny interaction with Brock Lesnar during the weigh-in segment against Bobby Lashley on Raw. "Truth be told, going out there, we k[...]

Brian Kendrick Under Fire For Comments Made In Old Interviews

Following the announcement that Brian Kendrick is headed to AEW, several fans have dug up old interviews of his where he spoke about the conspiracy theories he believes in. During a 2013 Highspots in[...] Feb 02 - Following the announcement that Brian Kendrick is headed to AEW, several fans have dug up old interviews of his where he spoke about the conspiracy theories he believes in. During a 2013 Highspots in[...]

Update On The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

PWInsider has revealed the details for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will happen during Wrestlemania weekend in Dallas. The current plan is to air the ceremony live on Peacock a[...] Feb 02 - PWInsider has revealed the details for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will happen during Wrestlemania weekend in Dallas. The current plan is to air the ceremony live on Peacock a[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Ricky Steamboat Is Coming To MLW SuperFight

Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced today that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat will appear for the promotion at the MLW SuperFight show in Charlotte on February 26. MLW [...] Feb 02 - Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced today that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat will appear for the promotion at the MLW SuperFight show in Charlotte on February 26. MLW [...]

📺 WATCH: New In-Depth WWE 2K22 Gameplay Footage

New video footage of the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game has been revealed ahead of release in March. 2K Games posted some footage looking at gameplay with a focus on all the major changes that have bee[...] Feb 02 - New video footage of the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game has been revealed ahead of release in March. 2K Games posted some footage looking at gameplay with a focus on all the major changes that have bee[...]

Shane McMahon Being 'Let Go' From WWE Could Have Big 'Ripple Effects'

In an update on Shane McMahon being 'let go' by WWE, PWInsider reports that there were plans for Shane to be a regular on RAW as a heel to lead into a match for WrestleMania. Shane had pushed to[...] Feb 02 - In an update on Shane McMahon being 'let go' by WWE, PWInsider reports that there were plans for Shane to be a regular on RAW as a heel to lead into a match for WrestleMania. Shane had pushed to[...]

Shane McMahon Reportedly 'Let Go' By WWE Following Royal Rumble Heat

Shane McMahon made his surprise return to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble event this past weekend and reports came out thereafter that he earned himself a ton of backstage heat. The reason for that heat[...] Feb 02 - Shane McMahon made his surprise return to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble event this past weekend and reports came out thereafter that he earned himself a ton of backstage heat. The reason for that heat[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TBS

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The company will also tape this week's AEW Rampage on TNT after the Dynamite broadcast. The main event [...] Feb 02 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The company will also tape this week's AEW Rampage on TNT after the Dynamite broadcast. The main event [...]

A Number Of Released WWE Superstars Are Now Free Agents

A number of released WWE Superstars who were let go from their contracts in November 2021 become free agents as of today following their no-compete clauses expiring. Main roster stars such as Karrion[...] Feb 02 - A number of released WWE Superstars who were let go from their contracts in November 2021 become free agents as of today following their no-compete clauses expiring. Main roster stars such as Karrion[...]

AEW Dark Results (February 1 2022)

Anthony Ogogo defeated Marcus Kross Penelope Ford defeated Angelica Risk QT Marshall defeated Toa Liona 2point0 (w/ Daniel Garcia) defeated Kidd Bandit &am[...] Feb 02 - Anthony Ogogo defeated Marcus Kross Penelope Ford defeated Angelica Risk QT Marshall defeated Toa Liona 2point0 (w/ Daniel Garcia) defeated Kidd Bandit &am[...]

Women’s Championship Match and More Announced For Next Week's NXT 2.0

WWE has announced an NXT Women’s Championship Match and more for next week’s episode of NXT 2.0. The following matches were announced for next week’s show set to air on USA Network:[...] Feb 01 - WWE has announced an NXT Women’s Championship Match and more for next week’s episode of NXT 2.0. The following matches were announced for next week’s show set to air on USA Network:[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results - February 1, 2022

WWE NXT 2.0 Results (02/01/2022 - Capitol Wrestling Center), courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. Show Opening We kick off the Tuesday, February 1, 2022 edition of WWE NXT [...] Feb 01 - WWE NXT 2.0 Results (02/01/2022 - Capitol Wrestling Center), courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. Show Opening We kick off the Tuesday, February 1, 2022 edition of WWE NXT [...]

Matt Hardy Recalls Dealing With WWE's Wrestler Court

Matt Hardy took to his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast to discuss an airplane incident that went down during his WWE career. “We go to get on the plane, we get in our seats and then al[...] Feb 01 - Matt Hardy took to his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast to discuss an airplane incident that went down during his WWE career. “We go to get on the plane, we get in our seats and then al[...]

Brian Kendrick Is Coming To AEW Tomorrow Night

All Elite Wrestling has announced that former WWE star Brian Kendrick is coming to Dynamite tomorrow night to face Jon Moxley. The announcement was made on social media, which you can see below. I[...] Feb 01 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that former WWE star Brian Kendrick is coming to Dynamite tomorrow night to face Jon Moxley. The announcement was made on social media, which you can see below. I[...]

Velveteen Dream Recalls Getting Sidelined With An Injury In 2019

Velveteen Dream was recently a guest on Dishing Drama with Dana Wilkey, where he spoke about sidelined due to an injury back in 2019. “It was [2019], I suffered a back injury. It was the firs[...] Feb 01 - Velveteen Dream was recently a guest on Dishing Drama with Dana Wilkey, where he spoke about sidelined due to an injury back in 2019. “It was [2019], I suffered a back injury. It was the firs[...]

SmackDown Before Elimination Chamber Reportedly Not Going To Be Live

It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that WWE plans on taping SmackDown before they got to Saudi Arabia on February 19th for the Elimination Chamber. WWE will tape the February 18th epis[...] Feb 01 - It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that WWE plans on taping SmackDown before they got to Saudi Arabia on February 19th for the Elimination Chamber. WWE will tape the February 18th epis[...]

Nyla Rose On Bigoted Fan At AEW Dynamite, Transitional Journey, Representation

Nyla Rose was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where she spoke about a recent transphobic sign that a fan held up at AEW Dynamite that got him kicked out of the arena. “For the mos[...] Feb 01 - Nyla Rose was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where she spoke about a recent transphobic sign that a fan held up at AEW Dynamite that got him kicked out of the arena. “For the mos[...]

Killer Kross: "What You See Next May Disturb You, As I Will Not Return In Peace."

Killer Kross has made a post on Instagram, stating his intentions for the future. Much on my mind as of late as I come to a close on this final period. In short;Man- this was an incredible chapter[...] Feb 01 - Killer Kross has made a post on Instagram, stating his intentions for the future. Much on my mind as of late as I come to a close on this final period. In short;Man- this was an incredible chapter[...]

Bret Hart To Star In "The Outlaw Murders" Movie

Bret Hart is now the star of an upcoming film. The film, titled The Outlaw Murders, is set to be a gritty crime drama and was being crowdfunded on IndieGoGo until April 2nd. Every man has [...] Feb 01 - Bret Hart is now the star of an upcoming film. The film, titled The Outlaw Murders, is set to be a gritty crime drama and was being crowdfunded on IndieGoGo until April 2nd. Every man has [...]

Trevor Murdoch Wants To See NWA Have Territories Again

During an interview with Music Man Malcolm, Trevor Murdoch spoke about the possibility of NWA expanding via a territory-like system. “Just like anything else, we’re going to grow and we[...] Feb 01 - During an interview with Music Man Malcolm, Trevor Murdoch spoke about the possibility of NWA expanding via a territory-like system. “Just like anything else, we’re going to grow and we[...]

Jade Cargill Is Flattered By Fans Comparing Her To Goldberg

Jade Cargill was recently a guest on the State of Florida Sports podcast, where she spoke about having her winning streak being compared to Goldberg's undefeated streak in WCW. "It's amazing. It fe[...] Feb 01 - Jade Cargill was recently a guest on the State of Florida Sports podcast, where she spoke about having her winning streak being compared to Goldberg's undefeated streak in WCW. "It's amazing. It fe[...]