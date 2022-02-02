"Truth be told, going out there, we know the weigh in is happening and I asked Brock if he was dressed appropriately for the moment. I've watched plenty of weigh-ins in our business and the MMA world and, generally, it's big muscled up guys and girls in their skivvies. Brock came out in full John Dutton cowboy regalia. Brock asked me, very politely bye the way, if I would prefer that he get naked. Let me tell you, I'm very rarely intimidated in life and I don't go around looking for a fight, but I've never felt so small in my life when you see a behemoth like Brock Lesnar offer to disrobe on global television. How do you answer that? I'm never at a loss for words. If I were to laugh, would that offend him? You don't know."

During an appearance on Throwing Down, Corey Graves spoke about a funny interaction with Brock Lesnar during the weigh-in segment against Bobby Lashley on Raw.

Corey Graves On Brock Lesnar Asking If He Wanted To See Him "Get Naked"

