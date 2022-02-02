WWE Hall Of Famer Ricky Steamboat Is Coming To MLW SuperFight

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is coming to MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte on Saturday February 26, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.
The legend returns to the hallowed grounds of the Grady Cole Center where “The Dragon” emerged as a main eventer and forever became a part of Charlotte’s rich wrestling history.
Celebrated as one of the sport’s all-time greats, Ricky Steamboat has signed on as the matchmaker for MLW’s big Charlotte card.
Steamboat will also appear for autograph and photo opportunities before the card.
Promising to give Charlotte fans a night of great wrestling action, Steamboat is actively putting together what promises to be a stacked card for a city Steamboat considers his hometown.
Buy tickets starting at $10 at MLWLive.com.
How will the ruthless Cesar Duran react to Steamboat’s presence?
Find out Saturday night, February 26 in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight!
Feb 02 - PWInsider has revealed the details for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will happen during Wrestlemania weekend in Dallas. The current plan is to air the ceremony live on Peacock a[...]
Feb 02
📺 WATCH: New In-Depth WWE 2K22 Gameplay Footage New video footage of the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game has been revealed ahead of release in March. 2K Games posted some footage looking at gameplay with a focus on all the major changes that have bee[...]
Feb 02 - In an update on Shane McMahon being 'let go' by WWE, PWInsider reports that there were plans for Shane to be a regular on RAW as a heel to lead into a match for WrestleMania. Shane had pushed to[...]
Feb 02 - Shane McMahon made his surprise return to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble event this past weekend and reports came out thereafter that he earned himself a ton of backstage heat. The reason for that heat[...]
Feb 02 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The company will also tape this week's AEW Rampage on TNT after the Dynamite broadcast. The main event [...]
Feb 02 - A number of released WWE Superstars who were let go from their contracts in November 2021 become free agents as of today following their no-compete clauses expiring. Main roster stars such as Karrion[...]
Feb 02
AEW Dark Results (February 1 2022) Anthony Ogogo defeated Marcus Kross Penelope Ford defeated Angelica Risk QT Marshall defeated Toa Liona 2point0 (w/ Daniel Garcia) defeated Kidd Bandit &am[...]
Feb 01 - WWE has announced an NXT Women’s Championship Match and more for next week’s episode of NXT 2.0. The following matches were announced for next week’s show set to air on USA Network:[...]
Feb 01
WWE NXT 2.0 Results - February 1, 2022 WWE NXT 2.0 Results (02/01/2022 - Capitol Wrestling Center), courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. Show Opening We kick off the Tuesday, February 1, 2022 edition of WWE NXT [...]
Feb 01 - Matt Hardy took to his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast to discuss an airplane incident that went down during his WWE career. “We go to get on the plane, we get in our seats and then al[...]
Feb 01
Brian Kendrick Is Coming To AEW Tomorrow Night All Elite Wrestling has announced that former WWE star Brian Kendrick is coming to Dynamite tomorrow night to face Jon Moxley. The announcement was made on social media, which you can see below. I[...]
Feb 01 - Velveteen Dream was recently a guest on Dishing Drama with Dana Wilkey, where he spoke about sidelined due to an injury back in 2019. “It was [2019], I suffered a back injury. It was the firs[...]
Feb 01 - It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that WWE plans on taping SmackDown before they got to Saudi Arabia on February 19th for the Elimination Chamber. WWE will tape the February 18th epis[...]
Feb 01 - Nyla Rose was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where she spoke about a recent transphobic sign that a fan held up at AEW Dynamite that got him kicked out of the arena. “For the mos[...]
Feb 01 - Killer Kross has made a post on Instagram, stating his intentions for the future. Much on my mind as of late as I come to a close on this final period. In short;Man- this was an incredible chapter[...]
Feb 01
Bret Hart To Star In "The Outlaw Murders" Movie Bret Hart is now the star of an upcoming film. The film, titled The Outlaw Murders, is set to be a gritty crime drama and was being crowdfunded on IndieGoGo until April 2nd. Every man has [...]
Feb 01 - Jade Cargill was recently a guest on the State of Florida Sports podcast, where she spoke about having her winning streak being compared to Goldberg's undefeated streak in WCW. "It's amazing. It fe[...]
Feb 01 - Shotzi Blackheart took to Instagram to post about her father passing away following a battle with COVID-19. “Last night I lost my biggest role model, my inspiration, my best friend, my dad. I[...]
Feb 01 - Danhausen's AEW debut has already got the wrestling world talking. The former ROH star and internet sensation made his debut at AEW Beach Break last Wednesday, putting a curse on Adam Cole, who was t[...]
Feb 01
Austin Gunn Files Trademark On "Ass Boys" Austin Gunn has filed a trademark on "Ass Boys" as of January 27th, which is the derogatory nickname Danhausen gave The Gunn Club as a gag. The filing is below. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats[...]
Feb 01
Chris Masters Reveals John Cena Didn't Like Him During an appearance on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Chris Masters spoke about idolizing Shawn Michaels growing up. “For me it was like, imagine just any kid, like the kid who[...]
