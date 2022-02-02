WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
📺 WATCH: New In-Depth WWE 2K22 Gameplay Footage
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 02, 2022
New video footage of the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game has been revealed ahead of release in March.
2K Games posted some footage looking at gameplay with a focus on all the major changes that have been made this year.
A full match from the game featuring Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest is shown, whist developers commentate on the changes.
Watch below:
VIDEO
