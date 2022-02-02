Shane McMahon Being 'Let Go' From WWE Could Have Big 'Ripple Effects'

In an update on Shane McMahon being 'let go' by WWE, PWInsider reports that there were plans for Shane to be a regular on RAW as a heel to lead into a match for WrestleMania.

Shane had pushed to work with Austin Theory at WrestleMania and others had actively pushed for Shane McMahon vs. Seth Rollins, but Rollins was pulled from the Men's Rumble match, and plans to set up the angle never took place.

Shane was reportedly happy backstage that some of his pitches for the Royal Rumble were shut down by Vince McMahon with a source noting that Shane "wasn’t being allowed to do what he wanted" and he was "greatly preoccupied" by his own role in the Rumble which is where reports of heat on him come from.

WrestleVotes tweeted, "This Shane McMahon story could ripple effects for years to come. It goes beyond anything that may or may not have happened Saturday night."

It remains unclear if his talent contract has been terminated.