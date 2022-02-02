Shane McMahon Reportedly 'Let Go' By WWE Following Royal Rumble Heat

Shane McMahon made his surprise return to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble event this past weekend and reports came out thereafter that he earned himself a ton of backstage heat.

The reason for that heat was due to the was he booked the Men's Royal Rumble match around himself and was reportedly "openly burying" producer Jamie Noble.

WWE reportedly had plans to use Shane on the RAW brand going forward, with a spot in the Elimination Chamber match and a big main event match at WrestleMania with a top RAW Superstar.

However, it is now being reported by Ringside News, and other sources that Shane has been "quietly let go" from the company. RSN reports that creative were told there would be no more creative discussion concerning Shane McMahon and they should move on to other creative matters.

Vince McMahon has quietly been using the term "let go" to describe the situation.