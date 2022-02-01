WWE NXT 2.0 Results - February 1, 2022

WWE NXT 2.0 Results (02/01/2022 - Capitol Wrestling Center), courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com.

Show Opening

We kick off the Tuesday, February 1, 2022 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 airing from the WWE Capitol Wrestling center in Winter Park, Florida as the clock hits 8:00 p.m. EST and we see the opening theme before immediately heading into the arena as the commentary team reminds us that we are on the Road to Wrestlemania as we are officially welcomed to tonight's edition of NXT. The entrance theme for Imperium sounds over the speakers in the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center as the camera pans to the top of the stage where we see Imperium and Gunther standing tall before they begin to make their way down the ramp and enter the ring.

IMPERIUM VS. DIAMOND MINE W/MALCOLM BIVENS & IVY NILE

With Imperium and Gunther at ringside, the entrance theme dies down as the crowd begins a "WALTER!" chant from around the ring inside the arena. The competitors make their way out next. The entrance theme sounds for Diamond Mine, accompanied by Malcolm Bivens and Ivy Nile. They make their way down the ramp and join Imperium inside the ring as they prepare to get the first match-up of the evening underway. Before the referee can signal for the bell, Before the bell can ring, Imperium attacks Diamond Mine which leads to an all out brawl around the ring

Finally everything settles enough for the match to officially get underway as the referee signals for the bell and we kick off the match with Fabia Aichner and Brutus. TO start the action, Aichner looks for a shoulder tackle though it doesn't faze Brutus in the slightest. Brutus takes this opportunity to counter as he lifts and slams Aichner to the canvas. We see that Roderick Strong hasn’t made it back to the apron yet but the Creed Brothers keep Aichner isolated in their corner and utilize quick tags as the match continues.

We get some back and forth action between Aichner and Brutus until finally Barthel is able to successfully tag in where he immediately grabs Brutus for a submission attempt, taking hold of his arm. Brutus is able to get up with Barthel still holding on and Brutus is able to hit a spinebuster which he quickly follows up with some heavy ground-and-pound action. Next we see Julius tag in where he continues the offense until finally Barthel is able to counter with a snapmare followed by a running kick to the chest.

He stops to pose before Barthel then hits a kick in the corner, then an under-hook suplex and an elbow drop from the middle rope. At this point, Gunther tags in and immediately begins to chop down Julius followed by some heavy forearm blows. Next Barthel tags back in. We then see Creed hit a suplex and both Strong and Aichner get tags. Strong lands a series of chops and a backbreaker, then hits Gunther on the apron. Strong with some running forearms to Aichner leaning on the ropes, but Gunther tags in and clocks him with a lariat. Finally we head to the first commercial break of the evening!

As we return from the commercial break, we see Julius Creed tag in and run riot over Barthel. Aichner tags in but the Creed Brothers hit a double spine buster. Gunther breaks the pin, then tags in with Strong and they trade blows. Strong connects with a dropkick before tagging Brutus. Gunther elbows Brutus as Aichner and Barthel drag Strong to the outside and send him into the steel steps.

Everyone knocks each other down on the outside until we’re left with Gunther and Brutus in the ring. The crowd are firmly behind Brutus as Gunther grabs him with a sleeper. Brutus slings Gunther off and looks for a clothesline but it’s blocked by the general. Brutus eats a few chops to the chest, then a powerbomb and Gunther covers Brutus for the win.

Winners: Imperium

Backstage - LA Knight Speaks

Following the first match up of the evening, we head backstage where we see LA Knight who is talking about Grayson Waller. Knight states that Waller is, "terrified of the ass kicking that is coming his way but no restraining order will stop it."

At this point both Joe Gacy and Harland approach Knight. Joe Gacy informs Knight that he can help him get over his obsession with Waller. Knight responds by stating that he’d like the three of them to head out to the ring later tonight and see if he can’t get two more restraining orders. Again we head to commercial break!

Ringside

As we return from the commercial break, we see both Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett standing at ringside as they again point out that we are well on the way to WrestleMania, and tickets are available this Friday for the April 4th event in Dallas, Texas.

We get back to NXT as we are informed that NXT will air from SyFi for the next two weeks.

On The Mic - Toxic Attraction

The entrance theme sounds for Toxic Attraction as the NXT Women's Tag-Team Champions as well as the NXT Women's Champion as they get on the microphone at the top of the stage, posing as well. To start off, Gigi Dolin calls Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta’s win last night "a fluke" as well as "a death sentence". Chiming in, Jacy Jayne says they’ll put the tag titles on the line in two weeks at Vengeance Day. The entrance theme sounds for Kay Lee Ray.

Enter Kay Lee Ray

Kay Lee Ray joins and states that it’s Mandy’s turn to give her the title match that she wants, to which Mandy immediately declines. Ray nods as she states that she thought she’d say that so she wants to have some fun, and threatens them all with the bat. Rose tells her to put the bat down and Jayne and Dolin will leave, and they do. At this point Kay Lee Ray informs them that she’s the longest-reigning women’s champion of the modern era, and if anyone deserves a title shot, it’s here.

This leads to Mandy stating that she doesn’t care and she wants to talk about herself, asking Kay if she knows any of her accomplishments. She then proceeds to list them as she states that she has been the face of multiple international campaigns, seven magazine covers, bikini world champion, and she claims to be the epitome of what every woman aspires to be and what every man wishes he could be with. At this point KLR reminds her of when she was sucking face with Otis, and Mandy says that was then and she’s the hottest thing going now. She wants to be completely transparent in the nicest way possible— all the talent in the world will never replace her body. Kay says she’ll have her title match by the end of the night and slaps Rose across the face!

Backstage Interview - Cora Jade

Next we head backstage where we get into an interview with Cora Jade who states that she wants this match to prove to Raquel Gonzalez that she’s tough enough and they have a real chance to win the Dusty. Raquel rolls up and says she can still back out, but Cora is sure she wants the match.

Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez

As we return from the commercial break, Raquel Gonzalez is waiting inside the ring for her opponent as the entrance theme sounds for Cora Jade and the crowd pops. Jade runs down the ramp and circles the ring as she high fives the fans in the front row before entering the ring with Gonzalez. The commentary team notes that Jade is young and has a lot of moxy. With both women in the ring, the referee signals for the bell. The bell rings and the next match is officially underway!

To start off the action in this match up, Gonzalez waves Jade over, Jade runs at her but Gonzalez immediately takes her down and asks Jade if she brought her down here just to waste her time. Again Jade runs at Gonzalez who continues to throw her around the ring like a ragdoll. A takedown, Jade stays laying on the mat and uses her legs to knock Gonzalez into the corner of the ring. Jade jumps at Gonzalez who catches her mid-air and with a take down goes for the cover. Jade kicks out at two. More trash talk between the two women as the match continues.

Gonzalez plants Jade for another cover, Jade again kicks out at the two. Gonzalez makes her way back to her feet as Jade struggles to her feet, holding her back in pain. Gonzalez with yet another cover and yet another kick out. Jade is shouting out in pain as the crowd chants. Jade bends the fingers back of Gonzalez and is able to break free only to get a kick from Gonzalez that takes her down once again! Gonzalez stretches Jade over her shoulder before slamming her into the turnbuckles and sets her on the top rope.

Jade takes this opportunity to strike Gonzalez in the face. Jade hits a submission as she attempts to get a full arm extension while holding onto Gonzalez who finally slams Jade down to the canvas forcing a break. Gonzalez to the second rope, Jade rolls out of the way before getting back to her feet and running at Gonzalez. This time Jade rolls Gonzalez for a two count, Gonzalez kicking out just in time. Jade lands a Kick to the body of Gonzalez, followed by several blows to the face of Gonzalez. Jade with high risk, and high reward! Jade again with a big kick to Gonzalez, unfortunately Gonzalez slams Jade to the canvas for the three count pin and win.

Winner: Raquel Gonzalez

After the Match

Gonzalez is about to leave the ring when she stops at the ropes and turns to look at Jade. Jade looks at Gonzalez skeptically as Gonzalez lends her hand to assist her to her feet. Gonzalez then helps Jade to her feet and states, "Let's Go Win This!!" and the two walk out of the ring together as Jade nods. We head to commercial break.

Promo - Pete Dunn

As we again return from the commercial break, we head into a promo where Pete Dunne asks Tony D’Angelo how his hand is doing. D'Angelo replies that he "handled his business". He then adds that he wants to settle it with one more match, inside of a steel cage.

Backstage - Sarray

Next we head backstage where we see schoolgirl Sarray walking into some mist, then out comes wrestling Sarray as her entrance theme sounds and she makes her entrance towards the ring for the next match-up of the evening.

Kayla Inlay vs. Sarray

With both competitors inside the ring, the referee signals for the bell to begin this next match-up. The bell rings and the action is officially underway. To start things off, we see Sarray immediately take control as she lands a series of arm drags followed by sidestepping and landing boots on Kayla. Following a waistlock takedown, Sarray recovers and lands multiple forearms followed by Sun Ray for the three count pin and win!

Winner: Saray

Vignette - Duke Hudson

Next we head into a vignette highlighting Duke Hudson as he discusses how he is making his own look.

Backstage - Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

As the vignette comes to an end, we are once again backstage where we see both Hayes and WIlliams just hanging out as we head to another commercial break.

Backstage - Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker

As we return from the commercial break, we once again head backstage where we see Bron Breakker standing alone as Tommaso Ciampa makes his way over to Breakker where he thanks him for his help last week. Ciampa continues on to say that he told him before that the top of the mountain is a lonely place and you don’t understand that until you’re there.

At this point, Breakker responds to Ciampa by stating that he respects that, and Ciampa. Next Tommaso informs Breakker that he wants to ensure that he remains Champion. This leads Bron to respond to Ciampa by stating that they’re going to rip Legado del Fantasma in half.

In-Ring - Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

As we return to the inside of the arena, both the North American Champion, Carmelo Hayes, and Trick Williams make their way to the ring as their music sounds in the arena. Once inside the ring, we see Trick with a mic in hand and he begins by stating that Tony D’Angelo can’t beat Cameron Grimes... yet he thinks he can handle the A Champion? Same for Grimes who couldn’t hack it.

Hayes continues on to state that he won’t verbally run Grimes down because he is a true threat to him, even if the fans don’t like him. And that’s why he’s putting more work in in the gym, in the ring, and on Ollie Jayy. Hayes says he will always be looking down on Grimes.

Cameron Grimes Joins

On that note, the entrance theme for Cameron Grimes sounds as Grimes makes his way out. Before Grimes can say anything, Trick calls him a bum. He says he’s going to take his boot off and kick his slimy ass with it. Cameron responds by stating that he in fact is NOT slimy... he’s grimy (bazinga!). Grimes continues on to state that Melo’s hair looks like Spongebob’s house, which must make Trick Squidward. He finishes off by stating that he saw both men on Instagram looking at OllieJayy’s bikini bottoms.

Trick explains to Grimes that he didn’t catch a word of that, but he wonders which one of them is the Champion. Hayes chimes in stating that Grimes will find out in two weeks because he’s going to shoot for the moon and take the stars as casualties. Hayes and Trick leave but Grimes says it’s funny he mentioned stars because in two weeks it will be a one star match, and that star is going to the moon.

Backstage - Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

Once again we head backstage where we see both Edris Enofe and Malik Blade are sitting and talking about their affection for Mandy Rose. Enofe turns and asks what Blade would do if she were there right now... Before he can respond, suddenly Mandy bursts through the door and falls on his lap. Kay Lee Ray comes in behind her with the bat and the two of them start brawling before disappearing. Enofe is excited and wants to run after them to watch but Malik says he needs a minute before he can stand up. On that note we head to commercial break!

Backstage Interview - Diamond Mine

As we return from the commercial break, we once again head backstage where we see the members of Diamond Mine being interviewed. Malcolm Bivens says without struggle there is no progression, and they’re going to move forward by winning the Dusty and challenging Imperium for the tag titles. At this point, the Grizzled Young Veterans come walking up and they exclaim that they need to focus and they’re going to win.

Joe Gacy vs. LA Knight

We return to the ring at this point as the next match-up is getting set up to get underway. Joe Gacy is accompanied by Harland as they make their way to the ring with Gacy's entrance theme playing over the speakers of the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center. Harland stands alongside Gacy inside the ring with a creepy smile on his face as the music fades. The referee signals for the bell. The bell rings and this match up is officially underway.

To start off the action, immediately we see Knight head in with a neckbreaker followed by multiple boots to Gacy who is unable to get up in the corner of the ring. This is followed up with a running knee, though Joe is able to trip him into the corner where he takes advantage and proceeds to pounce on him with a lariat before hitting a uranage! At this point we see LA sling him across the ring just as Gacy cuts him off with a forearm and hits a back suplex to follow! This is followed by an overhead elbow

Next he lands multiple right hands before landing multiple knees in the ropes! The match continues as he sidesteps a corner avalanche that immediately leads into another jumping neckbreaker which allows Knight to get back into the offense. Knight then hits a scoop and a slam following up with a big elbow drop. At this point we see that LA Knight is fired up!

More back and forth action as the match spills out to ringside where Sanga comes over and Grayson Waller dives out of nowhere to hit the Ace Crusher! At this point the referee begins the count. A struggling LA can’t get back to his feet at first, though he makes it in at the last second! This allows Gacy to land a lariat for the three count pin and win!

Winner: Joe Gacy

After the Match

Immediately following the match, we see Grayson Waller land a few more unnecessary kicks on Knight before he says this is his NXT and LA doesn’t belong. Knight starts to fight back but Sanga slams him! Grayson says if LA wants to put hands on him, he needs to beat Sanga next week and maybe he’ll think about ending the restraining order.

Backstage - Wendy Choo

At this point we head backstage where we see Wendy Choo walking the hall as Tiffany Stratton looks on. On that note, we head to commercial break!

Promo - Robert Stone

As we return from the commercial break, we are immediately sent into a promo with Robert Stone who is backstage with Von Wagner. Stone states that he has gladly paid Wagner’s fines and he will again and again because he’s the future of WWE.

Video Clip

Next we see footage from earlier tonight of Tiffany Stratton complaining to Amari Miller about Wendy Choo and offers to take her shopping if she takes Choo out.

Amari Miller vs. Wendy Choo

We return to the ring as we get set for the next match up of the evening. With both competitors inside the ring, the referee signals for the bell. The bell rings and this match up is officially underway! To start off the action, Choo falls asleep with a leglock on Miller and turns it into an ankle lock after Amari kicks her to try and break it. Wendy lands a dropkick and a sleep-pose elbow drop for a two-count.

At this point we see Amari land a few good shots until finally Choo fights back with some lariats of her own following up with a belly-to-belly. Choo connects with a hand spring splash in the corner. Choo grabs a sleeper but Amari throws her off and connects with a Codebreaker for a near-fall. Stratton comes out and slides a credit card to Miller but Choo rolls her up for a near-fall. Choo hits a running sleep smack for the three count pin and win.

Winner: Wendy Choo

After the Match

Immediately following the match, we see that Stratton isn’t happy and asks for her credit card back. Miller says she doesn’t have it. Wendy Choo pulls out the credit card on the ramp and dances with it while Stratton screams.

Backstage - Persia Pirotta

Next we head backstage where we see Pirotta as Mr. and Mrs. Lumis appear. At this point Indi berates Persia for being on Duke Hudson’s Instagram again. Dexter simply gives Hudson a thumbs down.

Suddenly Brooks Jensen appears and asks Lumis for some dating advice but Hartwell tells him they’re all about non-verbal communication. Lumis looks at her and Indi gets hot-and-bothered and says they need to get into the hot tub right away. They leave and Brooks is stunned. Persia says she isn’t interested in him and Brooks says he’s after Kayden Carter anyway. We head to commercial break.

Backstage - Sarray

Sarray dedicates her victory to her grandmother as she tells her she loves her. Sarray then says with her necklace from her grandmother, she can do ANYTHING. At this point Dakota Kai walks up and says she can tell that the way Sarray holds her necklace it's important to her, just like her grandmother. Kai continues to say no matter how strong her relationship is, the sun always sets on it. On that note, Kai exits.

Andre Chase vs. Draco Anthony

As we return to the ring, Andre Chase with Bodhi Hayward are finishing up their entrance with Draco Anthony already standing inside the ring. The referee signals for the bell. The bell rings and this match up is officially underway! "Teachable Moment!" Chase shouts as he takes down Draco. Hayward continues to wave the flag at ringside as the match continues. A take down by Anthony followed by more back and forth action. Draco catches Andre with a powerslam for a two-count. Anthony lands some knees to the gut and an overhead suplex for a near-fall.

At this point Chase fights up from a submission and hits a Russian leg sweep. Chase stomps Anthony while his students chant along. Draco kicks him back and grabs the Chase University flag and stands on it! Hayward rips the flag away and Andre attacks Anthony in the corner. Chase stomps him over-and-over before slamming him into the buckles and hitting a reverse Russian leg sweep for the three count pin and win victory.

Winner: Andre Chase

Backstage - Mandy Rose

At this point we head backstage where Mandy Rose is still on the run from Kay Lee Ray and she enters a cafeteria area and makes everyone else leave. Rose sits at a bar and drinks water but Ray appears behind her and dumps spaghetti on her head. Ray then slams a cake into Rose’s face. Mandy asks why’s doing this and Ray says she knows why before pelting her with more spaghetti. At this point we head to the final commercial break of the evening.

Bron Breakker & Tommaso Ciampa vs. Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza)

As we return from the commercial break, Legado Del Fantasma members Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza are already inside the ring as they made their entrance before the commercial break. Out next are Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker make their way to the ring as the music sounds over the speakers in the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center arena. With all the competitors inside the ring, the referee signals for the bell. The bell rings and the main event of tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 is officially underway!

To start off the action, we hear a split crowd chanting for either team as Ciampa and Wilde kick off the action in tonight's main event match-up. Lots of back and forth action early on in the match up. Later we see that Breakker tags in. Wilde is in trouble as Mendoza attempts to run in for the save, Ciampa cuts him off. Both Breaker and Ciampa with on the same page, with the same result taking down both Wilde and Mendoza who both roll out of the ring as Breakker and Ciampa both clap and pat theirselves on the back with a huge smile across their face as we get a picture in picture commercial break and the match continues.

Back to the match and the crowd is chanting, "We Want Ciampa!" Mendoza in control of the match at this point. Quick tags to continue now as Breakker is taking the brunt of the attack. Both Mendoza and Wilde continue to take it to Breakker and finally a pin attempt, Breakker gets his shoulder up JUST in time and the match continues. Wilde talks trash as he mooshes his face and the match continues. Ciampa reaches in and the crowd with a "Breakker!" chant now. Again Breakker kicks out of the pin attempt.

Breakker struggles to his feet as the crowd again chants "We Want Ciampa!" as Breakker stretches his fingers trying to get the tag. Wilde pushes him forward. Breakker suddenly flips Wilde over his shoulder and Ciampa gets the tag, coming in hot! Ciampa taking down Wilde, Mendoza jumps in, Ciampa taking it to both men! Ciampa gets a two for one, Ciampa is going WILD! Ciampa takes in Breakker who gets a take down. "THIS IS AWESOME!" chant breaks out as Escobar climbs to the apron grabbing the attention of Breakker.

With the distraction Missile Dropkick and off the top for the cover, Breakker kicks out at two! Escobar and Mendoza are both stunned! Mendoza with a roll through, Breakker charges in with a Spear. Wilde breaks the cover, Ciampa jumps in!

Finally, Mendoza looks for another splash but nobody’s home, then Breakker connects with a spear! Breakker covers but Wilde kicks him in the head to break it. Wilde goes to the top rope but Ciampa jumps up and shoves him off, causing Wilde to crash through the announce desk! Breakker hits the powerslam for the three count pin and win.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa & Bron Breakker

