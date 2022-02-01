Matt Hardy Recalls Dealing With WWE's Wrestler Court

Matt Hardy took to his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast to discuss an airplane incident that went down during his WWE career.

“We go to get on the plane, we get in our seats and then all of a sudden when they’re ready to close the door they say ‘It’s going to be one second, we’re late, there’s someone who was having an issue and they made this flight at the last second so they’re getting on right now,’ and it was Glen Jacobs (Kane). He had some sort of issue where travel delayed him and he just barely made the flight and he was coming through and they said ‘Oh Glen, you’re not in first-class?’ ‘Well, I was, but I guess they gave away my seat.’ “As he’s walking by, Jeff and I are respectfully trying to get out of our seats and the guys are holding us in these seats. They knew, the powers to be that were running wrestlers court at the time, they knew that Michael was the one who put us in those seats and it was like a reward for us winning the tag titles. We didn’t ask for it, we knew we almost didn’t belong there at that juncture.”

