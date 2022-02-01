Trevor Murdoch Wants To See NWA Have Territories Again

Murdoch will defend his NWA Championship against Mike Knox on tonight’s episode of NWA Powerrr.

“Just like anything else, we’re going to grow and we’re getting bigger and bigger with each show. What I personally would like to see is for the NWA to not so much focus on just one place, but hitting old school territories. I can see us, if we do it properly and build it properly, having a one night trip to Hammerstein Ballroom, but then hitting North Carolina and Florida. Do those major territories. I’m not talking about going in and trying to dominate. Too many promoters are going to go out there and say, ‘this is where we wrestle, we own this area and this region.’ Horseshit. Everybody can love it all. I would really love to see NWA follow a territory-style system. That’s what we’re closely getting to. We established ourselves in Atlanta, and that’s what you need to do, now we’re working towards the Tennessee end of it. I’m hoping, eventually, we can do a Florida run. That’s another reason why we went to St. Louis, NWA was such a hot bed for pro wrestling with wrestling at the Chase."

During an interview with Music Man Malcolm, Trevor Murdoch spoke about the possibility of NWA expanding via a territory-like system.

» More News From This Feed

SmackDown Before Elimination Chamber Reportedly Not Going To Be Live

It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that WWE plans on taping SmackDown before they got to Saudi Arabia on February 19th for the Eliminat[...] Feb 01 - It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that WWE plans on taping SmackDown before they got to Saudi Arabia on February 19th for the Eliminat[...]

Nyla Rose On Bigoted Fan At AEW Dynamite, Transitional Journey, Representation

Nyla Rose was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where she spoke about a recent transphobic sign that a fan held up at AEW Dynamite that got [...] Feb 01 - Nyla Rose was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where she spoke about a recent transphobic sign that a fan held up at AEW Dynamite that got [...]

Killer Kross: "What You See Next May Disturb You, As I Will Not Return In Peace."

Killer Kross has made a post on Instagram, stating his intentions for the future. Much on my mind as of late as I come to a close on this final per[...] Feb 01 - Killer Kross has made a post on Instagram, stating his intentions for the future. Much on my mind as of late as I come to a close on this final per[...]

Bret Hart To Star In "The Outlaw Murders" Movie

Bret Hart is now the star of an upcoming film. The film, titled The Outlaw Murders, is set to be a gritty crime drama and was being crowdfunded on In[...] Feb 01 - Bret Hart is now the star of an upcoming film. The film, titled The Outlaw Murders, is set to be a gritty crime drama and was being crowdfunded on In[...]

Trevor Murdoch Wants To See NWA Have Territories Again

During an interview with Music Man Malcolm, Trevor Murdoch spoke about the possibility of NWA expanding via a territory-like system. “Just li[...] Feb 01 - During an interview with Music Man Malcolm, Trevor Murdoch spoke about the possibility of NWA expanding via a territory-like system. “Just li[...]

Jade Cargill Is Flattered By Fans Comparing Her To Goldberg

Jade Cargill was recently a guest on the State of Florida Sports podcast, where she spoke about having her winning streak being compared to Goldberg's[...] Feb 01 - Jade Cargill was recently a guest on the State of Florida Sports podcast, where she spoke about having her winning streak being compared to Goldberg's[...]

The Godfather Talks In Depth On Aspects Of His Gimmick And Their Origins

The Godfather was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about his Pimp gimmick and it's origins. “It was not pitch[...] Feb 01 - The Godfather was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about his Pimp gimmick and it's origins. “It was not pitch[...]

Shotzi's Father Passes Away Following Battle With COVID-19, GoFundMe Launched For Funeral Expenses

Shotzi Blackheart took to Instagram to post about her father passing away following a battle with COVID-19. “Last night I lost my biggest rol[...] Feb 01 - Shotzi Blackheart took to Instagram to post about her father passing away following a battle with COVID-19. “Last night I lost my biggest rol[...]

Danhausen's AEW Debut Hits 1 Million Viewers On YouTube

Danhausen's AEW debut has already got the wrestling world talking. The former ROH star and internet sensation made his debut at AEW Beach Break last [...] Feb 01 - Danhausen's AEW debut has already got the wrestling world talking. The former ROH star and internet sensation made his debut at AEW Beach Break last [...]

Austin Gunn Files Trademark On "Ass Boys"

Austin Gunn has filed a trademark on "Ass Boys" as of January 27th, which is the derogatory nickname Danhausen gave The Gunn Club as a gag. The filin[...] Feb 01 - Austin Gunn has filed a trademark on "Ass Boys" as of January 27th, which is the derogatory nickname Danhausen gave The Gunn Club as a gag. The filin[...]

Chris Masters Reveals John Cena Didn't Like Him

During an appearance on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Chris Masters spoke about idolizing Shawn Michaels growing up. “For me i[...] Feb 01 - During an appearance on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Chris Masters spoke about idolizing Shawn Michaels growing up. “For me i[...]

Traci Brooks Discusses Relationship With Frankie Kazarian

During an appearance on the House of Hardcore podcast, Traci Brooks revealed that Miss Elizabeth inspired her to get into wrestling. “I didn&[...] Feb 01 - During an appearance on the House of Hardcore podcast, Traci Brooks revealed that Miss Elizabeth inspired her to get into wrestling. “I didn&[...]

Nia Jax Turned Down Offer To Be In Royal Rumble, Swore At WWE Talent Relations Representitive Over The Phone

During an interview on Renee Young's The Sessions, Nia Jax revealed that she was offered a spot in the Royal Rumble this year and turned it down. &[...] Feb 01 - During an interview on Renee Young's The Sessions, Nia Jax revealed that she was offered a spot in the Royal Rumble this year and turned it down. &[...]

Nia Jax Shoots Down Claims That She Injures People

Nia Jax was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about how many people she's injured during her career in WWE. &ldqu[...] Feb 01 - Nia Jax was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about how many people she's injured during her career in WWE. &ldqu[...]

NJPW Announce "Windy City Riot" Event For Chicago, IL

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a show for Chicago, IL on April 16th. The official announcement can be read below: New Japan Pro-Wrestling r[...] Feb 01 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a show for Chicago, IL on April 16th. The official announcement can be read below: New Japan Pro-Wrestling r[...]

Scotty 2 Hotty On Frustrations With WWE

During an interview with Fightful, Scotty 2 Hotty spoke about his decision to leave WWE. “It wasn’t an immediate thing. Well, it was bu[...] Feb 01 - During an interview with Fightful, Scotty 2 Hotty spoke about his decision to leave WWE. “It wasn’t an immediate thing. Well, it was bu[...]

AEW Announce "Who We Are: A Celebration Of Excellence, Vol. 1" Music Compilation

AEW has put out a press release about their upcoming compilation album entitled "Who We Are." AEW Announces “Who We Are: A Celebration of Exc[...] Feb 01 - AEW has put out a press release about their upcoming compilation album entitled "Who We Are." AEW Announces “Who We Are: A Celebration of Exc[...]

Kofi Kingston Reacts To Criticism Of Failed Royal Rumble Spot

Following a botched Royal Rumble-recovery spot that left fans tweeting to Kofi Kingston about his failure to pull off his spot, Kingston put out a len[...] Feb 01 - Following a botched Royal Rumble-recovery spot that left fans tweeting to Kofi Kingston about his failure to pull off his spot, Kingston put out a len[...]

Lita vs. Becky Lynch To Take Place At WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

Ronda Rousey was featured in the closing segment of WWE RAW to discuss her recent return at the Royal Rumble and her intentions for WrestleMania 38. [...] Jan 31 - Ronda Rousey was featured in the closing segment of WWE RAW to discuss her recent return at the Royal Rumble and her intentions for WrestleMania 38. [...]

All The Participants Determined For 2022 Elimination Chamber Match

During tonight's post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE RAW, all of the participants in the 2022 Elimination Chamber match were determined. They are as foll[...] Jan 31 - During tonight's post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE RAW, all of the participants in the 2022 Elimination Chamber match were determined. They are as foll[...]

Trevor Murdoch Responds To Matt Cardona's Criticisms Of Him and NWA

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Trevor Murdoch responded to Matt Cardona's criticisms of him during their time together in WWE which you c[...] Jan 31 - During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Trevor Murdoch responded to Matt Cardona's criticisms of him during their time together in WWE which you c[...]

WWE RAW Results - January 31, 2022

WWE Monday Night RAW (01/31/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. The Monday, January 31, 2022 edition of[...] Jan 31 - WWE Monday Night RAW (01/31/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. The Monday, January 31, 2022 edition of[...]

Alex Hammerstone Speaks On MJF/CM Punk Feud, Pro Wrestling NOAH and Davey Richards

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Alex Hammerstone spoke about former stablemate MJF's ongoing feud with CM Punk. “I think MJF is the [...] Jan 31 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Alex Hammerstone spoke about former stablemate MJF's ongoing feud with CM Punk. “I think MJF is the [...]

EC3 Files Trademark For "Control Your Narrative" Nutritional Supplements and Merchandise

On January 26th, EC3 filed to trademark "Control Your Narrative" for the categories of nutritional supplements; Dietary and nutritional supplements as[...] Jan 31 - On January 26th, EC3 filed to trademark "Control Your Narrative" for the categories of nutritional supplements; Dietary and nutritional supplements as[...]