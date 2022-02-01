The Godfather Talks In Depth On Aspects Of His Gimmick And Their Origins

The Godfather was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about his Pimp gimmick and it's origins.

“It was not pitched to me. My wife came up with it." “It wasn’t that I should be a pimp, but she said, ‘If you can make people see you for who you really are. You’re not a voodoo man, you’re not an Ultimate Fighter, you’re not a Nation member. Just be who you are.'” “I didn’t want to be a pimp. I hated pimps, but everything she asked me to do that I didn’t want to do, it worked.” “At the time, I was in the Nation of Domination and they were building The Rock. Me and D’Lo Brown are just walking to the ring with The Rock, and when it was time for Undertaker or Steve Austin to do the finish, we were feeding into it. That’s all we were doing. My contract was coming up, and I’ve got to come up with something different. I’m still under contract with WWE to this day. We grew out my hair, built this character, it kind of just took off.”

Godfather said he hated the Right to Censor.

“I hated it. As soon as they told me what I was doing, that was why you would see me come and go all the time.” “I always had the strip clubs here in Vegas, so I always had means of making money. So when I was not having fun and not making money, I would leave. I would go to Vince and I would say, ‘Hey Vince, it’s time for me to go.’ He would just laugh and say, ‘Okay, Charles. We’ll call you in a year or so and see if you want to come back.’ That is how it would go.”

On if he believed Godfather was a Hall of Fame worthy character:

“It depends how you look at it. Money wise, yes. Even though it was a mid-card character, it was over like a top character. It sold a lot of merchandise, still sells merchandise, and when I go to these signings, there are still people who want to see The Godfather, which is so cool.”

Finally, Godfather spoke about the girls that would accompany him to ringside.