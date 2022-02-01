Shotzi's Father Passes Away Following Battle With COVID-19, GoFundMe Launched For Funeral Expenses
Posted By: Joe West on Feb 01, 2022
Shotzi Blackheart took to Instagram to post about her father passing away following a battle with COVID-19.
“Last night I lost my biggest role model, my inspiration, my best friend, my dad. I didnt think anyone was cooler or more badass than my dad. Biker, black belt, rebel. The true American badass. He influenced me completely. I wanted to be just like my dad. He used to pick me up from school on his Harley and let me watch him get tattooed in our kitchen. He lived a wild life and was so proud of mine. Losing my step dad last April was extremely difficult and I honestly dont know how Im going to get through this. The one thing keeping me sane is the thought of them being together. I love you so much dad! Thank you for being my dad. -Dean Paul Urbanski-”
A
GoFundMe campaign has been started for donations to Dean Paul Urbanski’s funeral and memorial fund.
