Austin Gunn Files Trademark On "Ass Boys"

we are NOT embracing the ass…we are getting this so when all you scumbags use #Assboys we can sue you https://t.co/NmBjHSJnzZ

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

Austin Gunn has filed a trademark on "Ass Boys" as of January 27th, which is the derogatory nickname Danhausen gave The Gunn Club as a gag.

SmackDown Before Elimination Chamber Reportedly Not Going To Be Live

It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that WWE plans on taping SmackDown before they got to Saudi Arabia on February 19th for the Elimination Chamber. WWE will tape the February 18th epis[...] Feb 01 - It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that WWE plans on taping SmackDown before they got to Saudi Arabia on February 19th for the Elimination Chamber. WWE will tape the February 18th epis[...]

Nyla Rose On Bigoted Fan At AEW Dynamite, Transitional Journey, Representation

Nyla Rose was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where she spoke about a recent transphobic sign that a fan held up at AEW Dynamite that got him kicked out of the arena. “For the mos[...] Feb 01 - Nyla Rose was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where she spoke about a recent transphobic sign that a fan held up at AEW Dynamite that got him kicked out of the arena. “For the mos[...]

Killer Kross: "What You See Next May Disturb You, As I Will Not Return In Peace."

Killer Kross has made a post on Instagram, stating his intentions for the future. Much on my mind as of late as I come to a close on this final period. In short;Man- this was an incredible chapter[...] Feb 01 - Killer Kross has made a post on Instagram, stating his intentions for the future. Much on my mind as of late as I come to a close on this final period. In short;Man- this was an incredible chapter[...]

Bret Hart To Star In "The Outlaw Murders" Movie

Bret Hart is now the star of an upcoming film. The film, titled The Outlaw Murders, is set to be a gritty crime drama and was being crowdfunded on IndieGoGo until April 2nd. Every man has [...] Feb 01 - Bret Hart is now the star of an upcoming film. The film, titled The Outlaw Murders, is set to be a gritty crime drama and was being crowdfunded on IndieGoGo until April 2nd. Every man has [...]

Trevor Murdoch Wants To See NWA Have Territories Again

During an interview with Music Man Malcolm, Trevor Murdoch spoke about the possibility of NWA expanding via a territory-like system. “Just like anything else, we’re going to grow and we[...] Feb 01 - During an interview with Music Man Malcolm, Trevor Murdoch spoke about the possibility of NWA expanding via a territory-like system. “Just like anything else, we’re going to grow and we[...]

Jade Cargill Is Flattered By Fans Comparing Her To Goldberg

Jade Cargill was recently a guest on the State of Florida Sports podcast, where she spoke about having her winning streak being compared to Goldberg's undefeated streak in WCW. "It's amazing. It fe[...] Feb 01 - Jade Cargill was recently a guest on the State of Florida Sports podcast, where she spoke about having her winning streak being compared to Goldberg's undefeated streak in WCW. "It's amazing. It fe[...]

The Godfather Talks In Depth On Aspects Of His Gimmick And Their Origins

The Godfather was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about his Pimp gimmick and it's origins. “It was not pitched to me. My wife came up with it." “It was[...] Feb 01 - The Godfather was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about his Pimp gimmick and it's origins. “It was not pitched to me. My wife came up with it." “It was[...]

Shotzi's Father Passes Away Following Battle With COVID-19, GoFundMe Launched For Funeral Expenses

Shotzi Blackheart took to Instagram to post about her father passing away following a battle with COVID-19. “Last night I lost my biggest role model, my inspiration, my best friend, my dad. I[...] Feb 01 - Shotzi Blackheart took to Instagram to post about her father passing away following a battle with COVID-19. “Last night I lost my biggest role model, my inspiration, my best friend, my dad. I[...]

Danhausen's AEW Debut Hits 1 Million Viewers On YouTube

Danhausen's AEW debut has already got the wrestling world talking. The former ROH star and internet sensation made his debut at AEW Beach Break last Wednesday, putting a curse on Adam Cole, who was t[...] Feb 01 - Danhausen's AEW debut has already got the wrestling world talking. The former ROH star and internet sensation made his debut at AEW Beach Break last Wednesday, putting a curse on Adam Cole, who was t[...]

Chris Masters Reveals John Cena Didn't Like Him

During an appearance on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Chris Masters spoke about idolizing Shawn Michaels growing up. “For me it was like, imagine just any kid, like the kid who[...] Feb 01 - During an appearance on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Chris Masters spoke about idolizing Shawn Michaels growing up. “For me it was like, imagine just any kid, like the kid who[...]

Traci Brooks Discusses Relationship With Frankie Kazarian

During an appearance on the House of Hardcore podcast, Traci Brooks revealed that Miss Elizabeth inspired her to get into wrestling. “I didn’t know that until I got into wrestling which[...] Feb 01 - During an appearance on the House of Hardcore podcast, Traci Brooks revealed that Miss Elizabeth inspired her to get into wrestling. “I didn’t know that until I got into wrestling which[...]

Nia Jax Turned Down Offer To Be In Royal Rumble, Swore At WWE Talent Relations Representitive Over The Phone

During an interview on Renee Young's The Sessions, Nia Jax revealed that she was offered a spot in the Royal Rumble this year and turned it down. “I did. I was in the middle of trying to get [...] Feb 01 - During an interview on Renee Young's The Sessions, Nia Jax revealed that she was offered a spot in the Royal Rumble this year and turned it down. “I did. I was in the middle of trying to get [...]

Nia Jax Shoots Down Claims That She Injures People

Nia Jax was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about how many people she's injured during her career in WWE. “That hurt… people [saying], ‘She in[...] Feb 01 - Nia Jax was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about how many people she's injured during her career in WWE. “That hurt… people [saying], ‘She in[...]

NJPW Announce "Windy City Riot" Event For Chicago, IL

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a show for Chicago, IL on April 16th. The official announcement can be read below: New Japan Pro-Wrestling returned to US touring in August of 2021. As well a[...] Feb 01 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a show for Chicago, IL on April 16th. The official announcement can be read below: New Japan Pro-Wrestling returned to US touring in August of 2021. As well a[...]

Scotty 2 Hotty On Frustrations With WWE

During an interview with Fightful, Scotty 2 Hotty spoke about his decision to leave WWE. “It wasn’t an immediate thing. Well, it was building over the last six months. It all started du[...] Feb 01 - During an interview with Fightful, Scotty 2 Hotty spoke about his decision to leave WWE. “It wasn’t an immediate thing. Well, it was building over the last six months. It all started du[...]

AEW Announce "Who We Are: A Celebration Of Excellence, Vol. 1" Music Compilation

AEW has put out a press release about their upcoming compilation album entitled "Who We Are." AEW Announces “Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1” — AEW’s Compre[...] Feb 01 - AEW has put out a press release about their upcoming compilation album entitled "Who We Are." AEW Announces “Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1” — AEW’s Compre[...]

Kofi Kingston Reacts To Criticism Of Failed Royal Rumble Spot

Following a botched Royal Rumble-recovery spot that left fans tweeting to Kofi Kingston about his failure to pull off his spot, Kingston put out a lengthy response to those criticisms. You can read i[...] Feb 01 - Following a botched Royal Rumble-recovery spot that left fans tweeting to Kofi Kingston about his failure to pull off his spot, Kingston put out a lengthy response to those criticisms. You can read i[...]

Lita vs. Becky Lynch To Take Place At WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

Ronda Rousey was featured in the closing segment of WWE RAW to discuss her recent return at the Royal Rumble and her intentions for WrestleMania 38. Rousey noted she has unfinished business with both[...] Jan 31 - Ronda Rousey was featured in the closing segment of WWE RAW to discuss her recent return at the Royal Rumble and her intentions for WrestleMania 38. Rousey noted she has unfinished business with both[...]

All The Participants Determined For 2022 Elimination Chamber Match

During tonight's post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE RAW, all of the participants in the 2022 Elimination Chamber match were determined. They are as follows… - Bobby Lashley (WWE Champion)- Brock[...] Jan 31 - During tonight's post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE RAW, all of the participants in the 2022 Elimination Chamber match were determined. They are as follows… - Bobby Lashley (WWE Champion)- Brock[...]

Trevor Murdoch Responds To Matt Cardona's Criticisms Of Him and NWA

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Trevor Murdoch responded to Matt Cardona's criticisms of him during their time together in WWE which you can read here. “While Matt Cardona was try[...] Jan 31 - During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Trevor Murdoch responded to Matt Cardona's criticisms of him during their time together in WWE which you can read here. “While Matt Cardona was try[...]

WWE RAW Results - January 31, 2022

WWE Monday Night RAW (01/31/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. The Monday, January 31, 2022 edition of WWE Monday Night RAW opens at the Heritage Bank C[...] Jan 31 - WWE Monday Night RAW (01/31/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. The Monday, January 31, 2022 edition of WWE Monday Night RAW opens at the Heritage Bank C[...]

Alex Hammerstone Speaks On MJF/CM Punk Feud, Pro Wrestling NOAH and Davey Richards

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Alex Hammerstone spoke about former stablemate MJF's ongoing feud with CM Punk. “I think MJF is the man. Listen, CM Punk is great, I am not going to s[...] Jan 31 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Alex Hammerstone spoke about former stablemate MJF's ongoing feud with CM Punk. “I think MJF is the man. Listen, CM Punk is great, I am not going to s[...]

EC3 Files Trademark For "Control Your Narrative" Nutritional Supplements and Merchandise

On January 26th, EC3 filed to trademark "Control Your Narrative" for the categories of nutritional supplements; Dietary and nutritional supplements as well as for merchandise purposes, entertainment s[...] Jan 31 - On January 26th, EC3 filed to trademark "Control Your Narrative" for the categories of nutritional supplements; Dietary and nutritional supplements as well as for merchandise purposes, entertainment s[...]