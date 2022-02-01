Traci Brooks Discusses Relationship With Frankie Kazarian

During an appearance on the House of Hardcore podcast, Traci Brooks revealed that Miss Elizabeth inspired her to get into wrestling.

“I didn’t know that until I got into wrestling which is funny, because I was a tomboy in grade six with overalls covered in pig sh*t. I grew up on a pig and chicken farm. I was always mad that she was just in a sparkly dress standing there never helping her man and it pissed me off so much.” “I’m like, ‘I can do that. I can get in the ring. I can help him.’ It wasn’t until later on that I got into it that I realized how much she was the reason why I got into it because she was so good at her role, and that it got me into it. I never got to meet her unfortunately. But yeah, she was the reason.”

On her relationship with Frankie Kazarian:

“He wanted nothing to do with anybody because he’s like, ‘ I’m here to wrestle. You broads, get out of here." “Then in Nashville, I remember I kept trying to talk to him at the Hooters because I’m like, ‘This guy’s gorgeous. Like, this is ridiculous and he’s nice. This is impossible.’ I tried to talk to him and he was answering me, but I could tell he could give two shi*s about me.” “I was managing Shane Douglas and Matt Bentley and then we split from Shane. Then Frankie somehow got hooked because they’re wrestling AJ. Then we just started talking, and I think he realized I wasn’t just an empty headed bimbo or whatever. We started talking and we dated for a year. We broke up, and then we got back together, and we’ve been married for 12 years.”

On family life: