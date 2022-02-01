Nia Jax Turned Down Offer To Be In Royal Rumble, Swore At WWE Talent Relations Representitive Over The Phone

During an interview on Renee Young's The Sessions, Nia Jax revealed that she was offered a spot in the Royal Rumble this year and turned it down.

“I did. I was in the middle of trying to get my stuff back. I had a bunch of crap. You know how it is, you’re just shoving stuff in everybody’s boxes. I’m in the middle of getting my stuff back, they sent me a box and more than half was missing. I’m like, ‘Yo, what is going on?’ When I got the call, I thought it was about, ‘Where is my stuff?’ It’s my homie in [Talent Relations]. ‘Hey, we’re just calling to see if you’d be interested in participating in the Royal Rumble.’ I started hysterically laughing. I thought it was my friend joking with me. ‘Oh, you’re hilarious.’ ‘Actually, this is an official call.’ ‘Oh, f*** no, I’m not coming back.’ ‘We’d like to offer you this.’ I said, ‘first of all, I’m still under my 90 days. You’re still going to be paying me anyway, so you’re not offering me anything. No, I’m not coming back. Absolutely f***ing not. Is this all it was?’ ‘Yes.’ ‘Okay, bye.'”

Jax said it felt like a slap in the face.

“That’s exactly what it was. They were accumulating a list, this is what I was told, they were accumulating a list and wanted to offer me the opportunity, accumulate a list that they send to Vince, then Vince goes through the list and says who he wants and who he doesn’t. I was like, ‘You’re asking me to be part of a list to go to the next step? F*** no. How much more can you **** on me?’ ‘We didn’t want her to feel left out. If it got around that she didn’t get asked, we didn’t want her to feel left out.’ ‘F*** you, that’s such bulls***.’ You needed people and I definitely [nixed] that.”

Jax was released from WWE back in November.