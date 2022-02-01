“Hey, guess what? We get in there and we’re going 300 days a year. Not all of my moves are gonna look super clean and smooth and just come out like cherries, but I’m not injuring people. I’m not purposely going out to hurt people. That’s what hurt me the most.”

Nia Jax was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about how many people she's injured during her career in WWE.

Chris Masters Reveals John Cena Didn't Like Him

During an appearance on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Chris Masters spoke about idolizing Shawn Michaels growing up. “For me it was like, imagine just any kid, like the kid who[...] Feb 01 - During an appearance on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Chris Masters spoke about idolizing Shawn Michaels growing up. “For me it was like, imagine just any kid, like the kid who[...]

Traci Brooks Discusses Relationship With Frankie Kazarian

During an appearance on the House of Hardcore podcast, Traci Brooks revealed that Miss Elizabeth inspired her to get into wrestling. “I didn’t know that until I got into wrestling which[...] Feb 01 - During an appearance on the House of Hardcore podcast, Traci Brooks revealed that Miss Elizabeth inspired her to get into wrestling. “I didn’t know that until I got into wrestling which[...]

Nia Jax Turned Down Offer To Be In Royal Rumble, Swore At WWE Talent Relations Representitive Over The Phone

During an interview on Renee Young's The Sessions, Nia Jax revealed that she was offered a spot in the Royal Rumble this year and turned it down. “I did. I was in the middle of trying to get [...] Feb 01 - During an interview on Renee Young's The Sessions, Nia Jax revealed that she was offered a spot in the Royal Rumble this year and turned it down. “I did. I was in the middle of trying to get [...]

Nia Jax Shoots Down Claims That She Injures People

Nia Jax was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about how many people she's injured during her career in WWE. “That hurt… people [saying], ‘She in[...] Feb 01 - Nia Jax was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about how many people she's injured during her career in WWE. “That hurt… people [saying], ‘She in[...]

NJPW Announce "Windy City Riot" Event For Chicago, IL

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a show for Chicago, IL on April 16th. The official announcement can be read below: New Japan Pro-Wrestling returned to US touring in August of 2021. As well a[...] Feb 01 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a show for Chicago, IL on April 16th. The official announcement can be read below: New Japan Pro-Wrestling returned to US touring in August of 2021. As well a[...]

Scotty 2 Hotty On Frustrations With WWE

During an interview with Fightful, Scotty 2 Hotty spoke about his decision to leave WWE. “It wasn’t an immediate thing. Well, it was building over the last six months. It all started du[...] Feb 01 - During an interview with Fightful, Scotty 2 Hotty spoke about his decision to leave WWE. “It wasn’t an immediate thing. Well, it was building over the last six months. It all started du[...]

AEW Announce "Who We Are: A Celebration Of Excellence, Vol. 1" Music Compilation

AEW has put out a press release about their upcoming compilation album entitled "Who We Are." AEW Announces “Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1” — AEW’s Compre[...] Feb 01 - AEW has put out a press release about their upcoming compilation album entitled "Who We Are." AEW Announces “Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1” — AEW’s Compre[...]

Kofi Kingston Reacts To Criticism Of Failed Royal Rumble Spot

Following a botched Royal Rumble-recovery spot that left fans tweeting to Kofi Kingston about his failure to pull off his spot, Kingston put out a lengthy response to those criticisms. You can read i[...] Feb 01 - Following a botched Royal Rumble-recovery spot that left fans tweeting to Kofi Kingston about his failure to pull off his spot, Kingston put out a lengthy response to those criticisms. You can read i[...]

Lita vs. Becky Lynch To Take Place At WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

Ronda Rousey was featured in the closing segment of WWE RAW to discuss her recent return at the Royal Rumble and her intentions for WrestleMania 38. Rousey noted she has unfinished business with both[...] Jan 31 - Ronda Rousey was featured in the closing segment of WWE RAW to discuss her recent return at the Royal Rumble and her intentions for WrestleMania 38. Rousey noted she has unfinished business with both[...]

All The Participants Determined For 2022 Elimination Chamber Match

During tonight's post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE RAW, all of the participants in the 2022 Elimination Chamber match were determined. They are as follows… - Bobby Lashley (WWE Champion)- Brock[...] Jan 31 - During tonight's post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE RAW, all of the participants in the 2022 Elimination Chamber match were determined. They are as follows… - Bobby Lashley (WWE Champion)- Brock[...]

Trevor Murdoch Responds To Matt Cardona's Criticisms Of Him and NWA

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Trevor Murdoch responded to Matt Cardona's criticisms of him during their time together in WWE which you can read here. “While Matt Cardona was try[...] Jan 31 - During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Trevor Murdoch responded to Matt Cardona's criticisms of him during their time together in WWE which you can read here. “While Matt Cardona was try[...]

WWE RAW Results - January 31, 2022

WWE Monday Night RAW (01/31/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. The Monday, January 31, 2022 edition of WWE Monday Night RAW opens at the Heritage Bank C[...] Jan 31 - WWE Monday Night RAW (01/31/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. The Monday, January 31, 2022 edition of WWE Monday Night RAW opens at the Heritage Bank C[...]

Alex Hammerstone Speaks On MJF/CM Punk Feud, Pro Wrestling NOAH and Davey Richards

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Alex Hammerstone spoke about former stablemate MJF's ongoing feud with CM Punk. “I think MJF is the man. Listen, CM Punk is great, I am not going to s[...] Jan 31 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Alex Hammerstone spoke about former stablemate MJF's ongoing feud with CM Punk. “I think MJF is the man. Listen, CM Punk is great, I am not going to s[...]

EC3 Files Trademark For "Control Your Narrative" Nutritional Supplements and Merchandise

On January 26th, EC3 filed to trademark "Control Your Narrative" for the categories of nutritional supplements; Dietary and nutritional supplements as well as for merchandise purposes, entertainment s[...] Jan 31 - On January 26th, EC3 filed to trademark "Control Your Narrative" for the categories of nutritional supplements; Dietary and nutritional supplements as well as for merchandise purposes, entertainment s[...]

Austin Theory Qualifies for WWE Title Match at Elimination Chamber

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Austin Theory defeated Kevin Owens to qualify for the WWE Championship Match at Elimination Chamber. Who will qualify for the #WWETitle #Eliminat[...] Jan 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Austin Theory defeated Kevin Owens to qualify for the WWE Championship Match at Elimination Chamber. Who will qualify for the #WWETitle #Eliminat[...]

Seth Rollins Added to WWE Championship Match at Elimination Chamber

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins announced that he will be competing in the WWE Championship Match at the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The #WW[...] Jan 31 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins announced that he will be competing in the WWE Championship Match at the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The #WW[...]

Brock Lesnar to Challenge Roman Reigns for Universal Title at WrestleMania 38

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 2022 Men's Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar officially announced that he has decided to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Wre[...] Jan 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 2022 Men's Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar officially announced that he has decided to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Wre[...]

WWE Championship Match Announced for Elimination Chamber, Brock Lesnar Included

During the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, it was announced that "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley will be defending the WWE Championship inside of the Elimination Chamber [...] Jan 31 - During the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, it was announced that "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley will be defending the WWE Championship inside of the Elimination Chamber [...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (01/31/2022)

The following are the live results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of Jamie Rush and our friends at Rajah.com: WWE Monday Night RAW (01/31/2022) The Monday, January 31, 2[...] Jan 31 - The following are the live results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of Jamie Rush and our friends at Rajah.com: WWE Monday Night RAW (01/31/2022) The Monday, January 31, 2[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (January 31 2022)

It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dark Elevation to start your week off right! We have seven matches tonight and with Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight and Mark Henry on commentary, le[...] Jan 31 - It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dark Elevation to start your week off right! We have seven matches tonight and with Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight and Mark Henry on commentary, le[...]

WWE Has Yet To Reportedly Respond To MLW’s Lawsuit

In regards to the latest MLW-WWE lawsuit news, PWInsider is reporting WWE has yet to officially respond to the lawsuit. MLW sued WWE under the claim that WWE interfered with FOX in order to prevent M[...] Jan 31 - In regards to the latest MLW-WWE lawsuit news, PWInsider is reporting WWE has yet to officially respond to the lawsuit. MLW sued WWE under the claim that WWE interfered with FOX in order to prevent M[...]

Matt Hardy Shares Lots Of Details Regarding Jeff Hardy’s WWE Release

During his latest Twitch stream, Matt Hardy discussed his brother Jeff’s release from WWE back at the end of 2021. Matt talked touched on the incident at a December house show that got Jef[...] Jan 31 - During his latest Twitch stream, Matt Hardy discussed his brother Jeff’s release from WWE back at the end of 2021. Matt talked touched on the incident at a December house show that got Jef[...]

Tony Khan Speaks About Why Jon Moxley's Return Is So Important To AEW

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about Jon Moxley's AEW return and really put over the importance of Moxley coming back. “It really did. To have Jon Moxley back in A[...] Jan 31 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about Jon Moxley's AEW return and really put over the importance of Moxley coming back. “It really did. To have Jon Moxley back in A[...]

Doudrop Recalls Energy Crystals Falling Out Of Her Bra During Training

During an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Doudrop spoke about her use of energy crystals and recalled an incident where her crystals fell out of her bra. "Some people like to spend t[...] Jan 31 - During an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Doudrop spoke about her use of energy crystals and recalled an incident where her crystals fell out of her bra. "Some people like to spend t[...]