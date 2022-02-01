NJPW Announce "Windy City Riot" Event For Chicago, IL
Posted By: Joe West on Feb 01, 2022
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a show for Chicago, IL on April 16th.
The official announcement can be read below:
New Japan Pro-Wrestling returned to US touring in August of 2021. As well as bringing NJPW STRONG to a passionate and fast growing fanbase across the United States, Resurgence at the Torch at LA Coliseum and Battle in the Valley in the San Jose Civic wowed audiences with phenomenal matchups and big surprises among the biggest names from Japan and the US.
Hot on the heels of these events, and amid immense popular demand, NJPW are excited to announce Windy City Riot, a major event emanating from the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago on April 16 2022.
Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Yuji Nagata, Tomohiro Ishii, Jay White, FinJuice, Tom Lawlor, JONAH, Fred Rosser and Brody King are just the first names in a star studded lineup.
Tickets for Windy City Riot will be on sale
starting, Fri., Feb. 4 at 1 pm ET. here VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/73877/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Feb 01
Feb 01 - During an appearance on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Chris Masters spoke about idolizing Shawn Michaels growing up. “For me i[...]
Feb 01
Feb 01 - During an appearance on the House of Hardcore podcast, Traci Brooks revealed that Miss Elizabeth inspired her to get into wrestling. “I didn&[...]
Feb 01
Feb 01 - During an interview on Renee Young's The Sessions, Nia Jax revealed that she was offered a spot in the Royal Rumble this year and turned it down. &[...]
Feb 01
Feb 01 - Nia Jax was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about how many people she's injured during her career in WWE. &ldqu[...]
Feb 01
Feb 01 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a show for Chicago, IL on April 16th. The official announcement can be read below: New Japan Pro-Wrestling r[...]
Feb 01
Feb 01 - During an interview with Fightful, Scotty 2 Hotty spoke about his decision to leave WWE. “It wasn’t an immediate thing. Well, it was bu[...]
Feb 01
Feb 01 - AEW has put out a press release about their upcoming compilation album entitled "Who We Are." AEW Announces “Who We Are: A Celebration of Exc[...]
Feb 01
Feb 01 - Following a botched Royal Rumble-recovery spot that left fans tweeting to Kofi Kingston about his failure to pull off his spot, Kingston put out a len[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - Ronda Rousey was featured in the closing segment of WWE RAW to discuss her recent return at the Royal Rumble and her intentions for WrestleMania 38. [...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - During tonight's post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE RAW, all of the participants in the 2022 Elimination Chamber match were determined. They are as foll[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Trevor Murdoch responded to Matt Cardona's criticisms of him during their time together in WWE which you c[...]
Jan 31 WWE RAW Results - January 31, 2022 WWE Monday Night RAW (01/31/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. The Monday, January 31, 2022 edition of[...]
Jan 31 - WWE Monday Night RAW (01/31/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. The Monday, January 31, 2022 edition of[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Alex Hammerstone spoke about former stablemate MJF's ongoing feud with CM Punk. “I think MJF is the [...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - On January 26th, EC3 filed to trademark "Control Your Narrative" for the categories of nutritional supplements; Dietary and nutritional supplements as[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Austin Theory defeated Kevin Owens to qualify for the WWE Championship Match at Elimination Chambe[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins announced that he will be competing in the WWE Championship Match at the upcoming [...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 2022 Men's Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar officially announced that he has decided to challenge Roman[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - During the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, it was announced that "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley will be defending the W[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - The following are the live results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of Jamie Rush and our friends at Rajah.com: WWE Monday[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dark Elevation to start your week off right! We have seven matches tonight and with Tony Schi[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - In regards to the latest MLW-WWE lawsuit news, PWInsider is reporting WWE has yet to officially respond to the lawsuit. MLW sued WWE under the claim [...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - During his latest Twitch stream, Matt Hardy discussed his brother Jeff’s release from WWE back at the end of 2021. Matt talked touched on [...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about Jon Moxley's AEW return and really put over the importance of Moxley coming back. [...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - During an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Doudrop spoke about her use of energy crystals and recalled an incident where her crystals fe[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - Lio Rush took to Twitter to update fans on his injury he sustained during PWG Battle of Los Angeles, which you can read the original report on here. [...]