NJPW Announce "Windy City Riot" Event For Chicago, IL

Posted By: Joe West on Feb 01, 2022

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a show for Chicago, IL on April 16th.

The official announcement can be read below:

New Japan Pro-Wrestling returned to US touring in August of 2021. As well as bringing NJPW STRONG to a passionate and fast growing fanbase across the United States, Resurgence at the Torch at LA Coliseum and Battle in the Valley in the San Jose Civic wowed audiences with phenomenal matchups and big surprises among the biggest names from Japan and the US.

Hot on the heels of these events, and amid immense popular demand, NJPW are excited to announce Windy City Riot, a major event emanating from the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago on April 16 2022.

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Yuji Nagata, Tomohiro Ishii, Jay White, FinJuice, Tom Lawlor, JONAH, Fred Rosser and Brody King are just the first names in a star studded lineup.

Tickets for Windy City Riot will be on sale here starting, Fri., Feb. 4 at 1 pm ET.


