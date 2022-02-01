Scotty 2 Hotty On Frustrations With WWE

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
During an interview with Fightful, Scotty 2 Hotty spoke about his decision to leave WWE.
“It wasn’t an immediate thing. Well, it was building over the last six months. It all started during the pandemic and everything started to change. Moreso over the last six months, I started having thoughts come into my mind. I saw people outside of WWE independent wise, AEW wise, international wise out there having fun. I just wasn’t having fun anymore. I had a great thirty years working for them and I’m so thankful for everything they did.”
“They gave me a platform. You and I probably wouldn’t even be talking if it wasn’t for my time that. So, that’s why I say I have to be thankful for that, but I just wasn’t having fun there anymore. I’d be driving to work at the Performance Center every day and I’d have my stomach in knots. I blame a lot of it on the pandemic because that started, which seems like it started the releases and all of these people that I had coached and been friends with. Some of them became like my kids and all of a sudden they’re getting released and I’m finding out about it on Twitter. I’m their coach, I’m encouraged to build a relationship.”
“I was finding out from you. I would literally be sitting in class with somebody and then three hours later—there was one person, in particular, I’m having a heart to heart talk with and I’ve earned that person’s trust over the last couple of years and I’m giving them the best advice I can and then three hours later my buddy from Nashville texts me and he says, ‘Hey, looks like releases are happening again.’ So I jump on Twitter and see this guy was just released. I always said, ‘I don’t ever want to know that one of my talents was getting a release before they know,’ but I feel like the coaches deserve the respect of being told as soon as the talent knows. I shouldn’t be finding out on Twitter. That was, really, my biggest beef, if anything.”
“C’mon, man. Give me a little bit of respect. Give me a heads-up before I’m finding out on Twitter and it goes back to the same thing as a guy like Otis and Tucker, who I had worked with. When Otis came to me and asked if he could do the Worm and I told him to hold off, go out there and get over first, and then add the Worm in. That’s what they did. Heavy Machinery went out there, had maybe six months, they started to get over and I pulled him aside one day. I said, ‘Hey, go ahead. Add the Worm in now.’ So he started doing the Worm and I had this relationship with him and I love the dude. I find out that they’re going to RAW watching the show with everybody else. Like, dude. C’mon, man. Just a bit of a lack of communication there. I understand it’s a big machine, it’s running a hundred miles an hour and they’re probably not worried about my feelings. It’s an oversight. I don’t believe it’s a deliberate thing. It’s just an oversight.”
Scotty went back and discussed some of the younger talent having to deal with being put into high-pressure television situations when they weren't necessarily ready for it.
“Maybe it was necessary. I heard recently like 181 people since the pandemic started. That’s a lot of people that weren’t being used, maybe. So I understand it from a business perspective. If you have a lot of people that you’re not doing anything with, you have to just let go. That’s part of what we do. But at the same time, just give us a bit of a heads-up. A guy like Maclin, him, and Wesley Blake, two of the best there are. We used to open a lot of the NXT road shows with Street Profits versus the Forgotten Sons. It was a perfect opening match and they understood how to go out there and work an opening match. Those are guys you can really use right now, in my opinion, when you have so many green people that you’re just throwing out there. Once you start throwing green people versus green it gets a little bit scary and dangerous, especially when it’s on live television.”
Chris Masters Reveals John Cena Didn't Like Him During an appearance on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Chris Masters spoke about idolizing Shawn Michaels growing up. “For me it was like, imagine just any kid, like the kid who[...]
Feb 01 - During an appearance on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Chris Masters spoke about idolizing Shawn Michaels growing up. “For me it was like, imagine just any kid, like the kid who[...]
Feb 01 - During an interview on Renee Young's The Sessions, Nia Jax revealed that she was offered a spot in the Royal Rumble this year and turned it down. “I did. I was in the middle of trying to get [...]
Feb 01 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a show for Chicago, IL on April 16th. The official announcement can be read below: New Japan Pro-Wrestling returned to US touring in August of 2021. As well a[...]
Feb 01
Scotty 2 Hotty On Frustrations With WWE During an interview with Fightful, Scotty 2 Hotty spoke about his decision to leave WWE. “It wasn’t an immediate thing. Well, it was building over the last six months. It all started du[...]
Feb 01 - During an interview with Fightful, Scotty 2 Hotty spoke about his decision to leave WWE. “It wasn’t an immediate thing. Well, it was building over the last six months. It all started du[...]
Feb 01 - Following a botched Royal Rumble-recovery spot that left fans tweeting to Kofi Kingston about his failure to pull off his spot, Kingston put out a lengthy response to those criticisms. You can read i[...]
Jan 31 - Ronda Rousey was featured in the closing segment of WWE RAW to discuss her recent return at the Royal Rumble and her intentions for WrestleMania 38. Rousey noted she has unfinished business with both[...]
Jan 31 - During tonight's post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE RAW, all of the participants in the 2022 Elimination Chamber match were determined. They are as follows… - Bobby Lashley (WWE Champion)- Brock[...]
Jan 31 - During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Trevor Murdoch responded to Matt Cardona's criticisms of him during their time together in WWE which you can read here. “While Matt Cardona was try[...]
Jan 31
WWE RAW Results - January 31, 2022 WWE Monday Night RAW (01/31/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. The Monday, January 31, 2022 edition of WWE Monday Night RAW opens at the Heritage Bank C[...]
Jan 31 - WWE Monday Night RAW (01/31/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. The Monday, January 31, 2022 edition of WWE Monday Night RAW opens at the Heritage Bank C[...]
Jan 31 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Alex Hammerstone spoke about former stablemate MJF's ongoing feud with CM Punk. “I think MJF is the man. Listen, CM Punk is great, I am not going to s[...]
Jan 31 - On January 26th, EC3 filed to trademark "Control Your Narrative" for the categories of nutritional supplements; Dietary and nutritional supplements as well as for merchandise purposes, entertainment s[...]
Jan 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Austin Theory defeated Kevin Owens to qualify for the WWE Championship Match at Elimination Chamber. Who will qualify for the #WWETitle #Eliminat[...]
Jan 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 2022 Men's Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar officially announced that he has decided to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Wre[...]
Jan 31 - During the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, it was announced that "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley will be defending the WWE Championship inside of the Elimination Chamber [...]
Jan 31
WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (01/31/2022) The following are the live results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of Jamie Rush and our friends at Rajah.com: WWE Monday Night RAW (01/31/2022) The Monday, January 31, 2[...]
Jan 31 - The following are the live results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of Jamie Rush and our friends at Rajah.com: WWE Monday Night RAW (01/31/2022) The Monday, January 31, 2[...]
Jan 31
AEW Dark Elevation Results (January 31 2022) It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dark Elevation to start your week off right! We have seven matches tonight and with Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight and Mark Henry on commentary, le[...]
Jan 31 - It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dark Elevation to start your week off right! We have seven matches tonight and with Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight and Mark Henry on commentary, le[...]
Jan 31
WWE Has Yet To Reportedly Respond To MLW’s Lawsuit In regards to the latest MLW-WWE lawsuit news, PWInsider is reporting WWE has yet to officially respond to the lawsuit. MLW sued WWE under the claim that WWE interfered with FOX in order to prevent M[...]
Jan 31 - In regards to the latest MLW-WWE lawsuit news, PWInsider is reporting WWE has yet to officially respond to the lawsuit. MLW sued WWE under the claim that WWE interfered with FOX in order to prevent M[...]
Jan 31 - During his latest Twitch stream, Matt Hardy discussed his brother Jeff’s release from WWE back at the end of 2021. Matt talked touched on the incident at a December house show that got Jef[...]
Jan 31 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about Jon Moxley's AEW return and really put over the importance of Moxley coming back. “It really did. To have Jon Moxley back in A[...]
Jan 31 - During an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Doudrop spoke about her use of energy crystals and recalled an incident where her crystals fell out of her bra. "Some people like to spend t[...]
Jan 31 - Lio Rush took to Twitter to update fans on his injury he sustained during PWG Battle of Los Angeles, which you can read the original report on here. The update reads: “Clean dislocation in m[...]