Lita vs. Becky Lynch To Take Place At WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

Ronda Rousey was featured in the closing segment of WWE RAW to discuss her recent return at the Royal Rumble and her intentions for WrestleMania 38.

Rousey noted she has unfinished business with both Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Rousey got a big pop when she referred to herself as the "baddest big time b*tch" with Lynch reacting and coming down to the ring.

Rousey then flipped Lynch into a near arm breaker and said to Lynch, "you’ll have my answer on Friday" in regards to if she will face her at WrestleMania.

Rousey is actually set to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania which then led to WWE Hall Of Famer Lita making her way to the ring to issue a challenge for Elimination Chamber and shot at the RAW Women's title.

Below is the updated Elimination Chamber match card:

WWE Championship (Elimination Chamber)

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita