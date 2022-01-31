All The Participants Determined For 2022 Elimination Chamber Match
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 31, 2022
During tonight's post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE RAW, all of the participants in the 2022 Elimination Chamber match were determined. They are as follows…
- Bobby Lashley (WWE Champion)
- Brock Lesnar - Austin Theory (defeated Kevin Owens to qualify) - Seth Rollins - Matt Riddle (defeated Otis to qualify) - AJ Styles (defeated Rey Mysterio to qualify)
The Elimination Chamber 2022 premium live event will broadcast live on Saturday, February 19, 2022, from Saudi Arabia.
