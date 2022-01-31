WWE RAW Results - January 31, 2022

WWE Monday Night RAW (01/31/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com.

The Monday, January 31, 2022 edition of WWE Monday Night RAW opens at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio as the clock hits 8:00 p.m. EST. The show kicks off with a recap of the action from Sunday's pay-per-view event, the earth-shattering WWE Royal Rumble event! It is noted that Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar to become the WWE Champion. Lesnar then entered the Rumble match at number 30 and won.

Video Package - Royal Rumble 2022 Recap

We head into a video package highlighting the big pay-per-view event before we head to the inside of the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio as the pyro explodes across the top of the stage and we are officially live! We are officially welcomed by Jimmy Smith on commentary at ringside as he is joined by both Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. The three give their opinions and comments about last night's Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

In-Ring - Adam Pearce

Next we head to the ring where Mike Rome introduces Adam Pearce to the ring. Pearce welcomes the fans in the Cincinnati, Ohio arena and gives his opinions on last night's pay-per-view as well, noting the performance of Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey as well as the NEW WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley. The crowd gives mixed reviews as Pearce continues on and says we are officially on The Road to WrestleMania 38!

Pearce then points out there is still one roadblock, and that is the WWE Elimination Chamber. Pearce adds that Bobby Lashley will defend his title against five other Superstars in the Elimination Chamber when suddenly he is interrupted...

Bobby Lashley and MVP Join Pearce

The entrance theme sounds for the new WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley who is accompanied by MVP as they make their way out to the stage. MVP immediately begins to whine to Adam Pearce as he states that Lashley went through Hell last night to become WWE Champion, to which MVP states that it seems unfair that Lashley now has to defend it already against five other men inside the most brutal match in WWE history.

MVP declares that it's bull****! At this point Bobby Lashley chimes in stating that ring now he should be out celebrating his victory, adding who the Hell does Pearce think he is? Lashley continues on to state that he already knew he was the better man, the better athlete and the better fighter. He beat Brock in the middle of the ring, so who’s the beast now? Who’s the Champion now?

Brock Lesnar Interrupts

That was all Brock Lesnar needed to hear, as his entrance music sounds in the Cincinnati, Ohio arena as the beast himself makes his way out in full ring gear, ready for action. Brock makes his way to the stage, then walks down the ramp and in to the ring with a smile spread across his face. He taunts Lashley as he does a a lap around the ring before making his way to the ropes and enters the ring.

At this point, Lesnar takes the microphone from Pearce and turns his attention to MVP as he states that MVP can shut up or he’ll shove the cane up his @ss. Brock then turns to Bobby Lashley as he asks if Lashley is going to stand there and pretend he won fair and square? From one athlete to another, where’s the pride in that? He only won because of Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns. Brock continues on to state he isn’t mad at Lashley, he even gives him kudos for their match.

He lost it but then entered the Royal Rumble and won it. And so he gets to choose his opponent at WrestleMania but Bobby doesn’t have to worry, because he’s facing Roman Reigns. However it does concern Bobby because, at WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns will be title vs. title. See he’s dressed to fight, and he’s asking for his rematch right now! The crowd pops!

MVP immediately turns to Lesnar trying to keep him cool headed, but Lashley states that he is down and better yet, he informs Lesnar that he can beat him again. MVP again tries to talk Lashley out of it and tells Brock he has to go to the back of the line. At this point Lesnar shouts at Lashley that he’s a chicken s*** and this causes Bobby Lashley to go HAM.

MVP and Pearce continue to try and calm Bobby Lashley down at this point. Lashley seems to finally agree as he slowly makes his way out of the ring as he takes his leave alongside MVP. At this point, Adam Pearce announces that Brock will be in the Elimination Chamber match! Dun-dun-dunn! Lesnar stands in the ring looking up at Lashley who holds his championship belt high as he stands at the top of the stage, rubbing his victory in the face of Lesnar as his music continues to play over the speakers in the Ohio arena.

Video Clip - 3 Weeks Ago

We immediately head into a video clip from 3 weeks ago showing the recent happenings between Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley before returning to the inside of the arena.

Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H.

The entrance theme for Rhea Ripley sounds over the speakers in the arena as Ripley makes her way down the ramp towards the ring for the first official match-up of the evening. We head to our first commercial break!

Quick Announcement

As we return from the commercial break, the commentary team discuss the fact we still don't know who will join Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley in Elimination Chamber, adding that we will see two qualifying matches later tonight: AJ Styles will go one-on-one with Rey Mysterio, while Kevin Owens faces Austin Theory.

We return to the ring where Rhea Ripley stands, scowling towards the top of the stage as the "Almost Super Hero" Nikki makes her way to the stage with her entrance theme blaring loudly over the speakers. Nikki pauses at the top of the ramp to give her proudest superhero pose before making her way down the ramp and entering the ring with her opponent for the evening, Rhea Ripley. The referee signals for the bell. The bell rings and our first match-up of tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW is officially underway!

To kick off the action in this match up, as the bell chimes, Nikki immediately runs full speed towards Rhea Ripley, who counters almost effortlessly knocking Nikki backwards. This causes Ripley to laugh at Nikki who makes her way back to her feet. Nikki again looks for the offense as she again looks for a takedown only to be picked up by Ripley who just as effortlessly throws her aside. Back to her feet once again, Nikki looks for a different approach as she dropkicks the knee of Ripley.

Attempting to keep the momentum, Nikki quickly looks to follow up with a crossbody. Ripley successfully catches Nikki mid-air to counter with a stalling vertical suplex of her own. A stunned Nikki quickly rolls from the ring to regroup at ringside as she taunts Ripley to go after her. The chase heads back into the ring where she then catches her and batters her with forearms and kicks as we head to commercial break once again!

As we return from the commercial break, we return to the ring to find Nikki struggling to break free from a sleeper by Ripley. Nikki tries to power up and successfully knocks Ripley into the corner of the ring where Ripley hits the buckles, but quickly composes herself and poses with a smile on her face. Nikki heads at Ripley who successfully dodges Nikki, then counters as she captures her arm and lands a few short-arm clotheslines.

Ripley follows up with a Headbutt before landing a Dropkick. Ripley then hits a Northern Lights Suplex for a near-fall, Nikki kicking out and continuing the match. At this point Rhea sets Nikki on the top rope but Nikki quickly turns it around and kicks Ripley back, as she follows up with a tornado DDT for a near-fall of her own. Finally Nikki looks for a swinging neckbreaker only to have Ripley counter and lands a Riptide for the three count pin and win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

After the Match

The referee holds Rhea Ripley's hand high in victory as Ripley celebrates her victory inside the ring and posing.

Video Clip - Last Week's Spelling Bee In-Ring

We head to a video clip highlighting last week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW where the spelling bee took place between RK-Bro and Alpha Academy.

Backstage - Matt Riddle and Chad Gable

As the video clip comes to an end, we head backstage where we see both Matt Riddle and Chad Gable on their scooters, ready to race in the second challenge. Gable says it’s a disgrace to the Alpha Academy that a scooter race is part of an academic challenge. Gable says the spelling bee was rigged by Kevin Patrick with his stupid accent.

At this point, Kevin Patrick explains to Gable and Riddle that they both must do fifty laps of the arena and the first man to cross the line wins. Gable says he had a specific outfit sent to him from his Olympic friends. R-Truth appears to wave the flag for them to start and they take off as we head to commercial break!

Alexa Bliss (In Therapy)

As we return from the commercial break, we come upon Alexa Bliss in therapy as she states that just two weeks ago he called Lilly imaginary but she’s not! She has always been real! (Pictures appear on the screen of a young Bliss holding the doll.)

At this point the psychiatrist asks how Bliss would feel if Lilly came back to her. Bliss says she’s hug her, play with her, and they could watch scary movies together. The doctor brings out a replica Lilly doll and Bliss just smiles at it. Alexa’s clothes are less colorful and childish.

The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio

As we head to commercial break, we see The Miz make his way to the ring as his entrance theme sounds in the arena.

As we return from the commercial break, Dominik Mysterio makes his way to the ring accompanied by his legendary father, Rey Mysterio as Dominik's entrance theme sounds over the speakers in the arena. Mysterio is all smiles as he makes his way to the ring and poses. A little trash talk by Rey Mysterio to The Miz. The referee signals for the bell. The bell rings and this next match up is officially underway! Miz powers Mysterio into the corner of the ring early on in the match.

Dominik successfully counters and knocks Miz to the ground in the corner of the ring as he shows some fight! Dominik goes for a 619, Miz successfully exits the ring and avoids the move as he asks if Rey Mysterio thinks that's funny. Miz slams Rey into the corner of the announcer's table before returning to the ring with Dominik. Miz takes Dominik down again. Miz trips himself to make it look like Rey grabbed his boot. The referee ejects Rey Mysterio from ringside. Miz gives a sly smile before hitting a skull crushing finale for the three count pin and win off the distraction!

Winner: The Miz

After the Match

The Miz quickly exits the ring and celebrates his victory as he climbs on top of the announcer's table putting both hands in the air in celebration!

Rey returns to the ring to stand with Dominik as Miz continues to celebrate.

Backstage - Tamina and Dana Brooke are duking it out backstage as the scooter race continues backstage with Riddle and Gable!

The KO Show w/ Kevin Owens

The entrance theme for Kevin Owens sounds as he is introduced as the host of The KO Show. Owens makes his way down the ramp and enters the ring as we head to commercial break.

Backstage - Riddle/Gable Scooter Race Continues

As we reutrn from the commercial break we see a stoked Matt Riddle making "vroommm" sounds as he is scooting backstage when he is suddenly stopped suddenly my Omos. Gable suddenly passes Riddle who informs Omos he has to go and continues the race as we head back to the ring.

The KO Show (continued)

We return to the ring as Kevin Owens welcomes everyone to the Kevin Owens show. Kevin Owens hypes up The Elimination Chamber on The Road to Wrestlemania. Owens then welcomes Seth (freakin) Rollins!

Seth Rollins Joins The KO Show

Seth Rollins entrance theme sounds as he makes his way out to the stage as he makes his way down the ramp towards the "set" of The KO Show. Rollins enters the ring and is welcomed by Owens. Owens asks if Rollins needs or wants to sit. Rollins says he isn't 100%, so maybe tonight they do sit. Rollins hypes Cincinnati, stating he wouldn't miss this for the world. Owens states he wants to remind the people of what happened with Rollins and Roman Reigns as we head into the clip.

As we return to the ring, Owens states what Roman Reigns did was "disgusting" because he knew he couldn't beat Rollins and Reigns KNEW that Rollins would beat him. Owens tells Rollins to look at him as he states, "You may not be the Universal Champion, but you ARE the Universal Champion of my heart!" At this point, the two stand up. Rollins states he aquired a permenant piece of real estate in the mind of Roman Reigns. Rollins states at any time he can and will bring back the Universal Championship, adding that is SmackDown business, and THIS is Monday Night RAW.

Rollins continues on to state he has a special announcement. Owens states he doesn't like surprises, but go ahead. Owens tries to give Rollins a drumroll. Rollins states one of the men that Bobby Lashley will be defending his title against in the elimination chamber is Seth Rollins. Owens is a little shocked that he still has to qualify, while Rollins is already in the match. Owens then states that he wonders where Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville are. Owens then says Rollins should say to let Owens in or he will walk, and they will have to do it.

Rollins hesitates as he states he wants to believe Owens... they are interrupted by Austin Theory's theme music.

Austin Theory Interrupts

Austin Theory makes his way down the ramp towards the ring as we head to the commercial break.

Elimination Qualifying Match

Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens

As we return from the commercial break, both competitors in this Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match between Austin Theory and Kevin Owens is ready to get underway. The referee signals for the bell, the bell rings and this match is officially underway! Owens takes control of the match early on as he continuously takes down Theory. Theory is able to counter and begins to fight back as he gets Owens into the corner of the ring and lands a few good strikes.

A hook of the leg and a kick out at two by Theory to Owens. Both men make their way back to their feet at this point. Owens almost turns Theory inside out as he clotheslines him to the mat. Theory gets back to his feet, but quickly exits the ring to get a few seconds to gain his composure. Owens walks to the ropes and Theory drags Owens out of the ring. Owens quickly gains control and gets the offense as he drags the match back into the ring. Theory again exits the ring. Kevin Owens' head is slammed into the stairs by Theory as we again head to commercial break!

As we return from the commercial break, the commentary team notes the damage that Kevin Owens has taken during this match as they show a replay of Theory slamming Owens' neck and head off of the steel stairs right before the commercial break. Back inside the ring, Owens is sitting on the top rope as Theory attempts to join him. Owens knocks Theory back to the mat, Theory counters and gets a Neck Breaker for the cover. Owens kicks out at the two. Theory looks enraged as he thought the match was over.

Both men back to their feet, ATL attempt by Theory, Owens fights out of harm's way and lands a Chop to Theory. Theory hooks the leg and puts Owens across his knee for yet another cover, Owen again kicks out! Theory looks stunned, not sure what to do next. Owens this time gets a take down and a cover, Theory kicks out at two at this point! Both men back to their feet and Owens counters with a nasty Superkick to the jaw of Theory. Off the top and Owens gets the cover, Theory kicks out at two!

Owens again gets a cover after countering with a nasty Suplex for the cover, Theory gets his foot on the bottom rope to break the referee's count. The match heads to the outside, Theory escapes into the ropes and the match is back inside the ring. Theory with the ATL and the cover, for the three count pin and win!

Winner: Austin Theory

After the Match

Commentary notes that Austin Theory is headed to the Elimination Chamber match as Theory celebrates his victory. Owens laid out on the mat. As Theory exits the ring, he takes a selfie with his cell phone as he trash talks Owens, Theory making his way up the ramp as he walks backwards towards the stage with a huge smile on his face.

Backstage - Otis

As we again head backstage, we see Otis as Gable comes up on his scooter. Otis gives a cup of steak sauce at lap 39 of 50 to a tired Gable. We return to the ring.

Angelo Dawkins vs. Dolph Ziggler

The entrance theme for The Street Profits sounds as Angelo Dawkins makes his way to the ring accompanied by Montez Ford. We head to commercial break.

As we return from commercial break, we get a quick clip of Montez Ford hitting a high flying move on Jackass's Johnny Knoxville before we again return to the ring. The Street Profits finish their entrance as the entrance theme for Dolph Ziggler sounds over the speakers in the Cincinnati, Ohio arena. The referee signals for the bell. The bell rings and immediately Ziggler takes down Dawkins for an early two count cover. Ziggler continues to dominate the match early on as he gets another cover on Dawkins who again kicks out at the two. Ziggler gouges the eyes of Dawkins as the match continues.

Dawkins is disoriented as Ziggler gets yet another cover, Dawkins kicks out. Ziggler gets a full mount position before switching to a bulldog position on the chin. Dawkins slowly makes his way back to his feet, getting elbows into the chest of Ziggler. Dawkins finally breaks free of Ziggler and is able to catch his breath in the corner of the ring. Ziggler again takes down Dawkins in the corner of the ring as the crowd boo's. Dawkins is down to one knee as Ziggler dances around the ring, mocking Dawkins footwork. Dawkins with a nasty right hand taking down Ziggler. Ford celebrates as he gets fired up at ringside.

Both men struggle to get back to their feet, Dawkins takes down Ziggler with a sudden second wind, taking down Ziggler with a back elbow. Dawkins with another take down as he works the Cincinnati crowd. Dawkins gets a cover on Ziggler at this point, Ziggler kicks out at the two! Dawkins gets back to his feet, dragging Ziggler back to his feet as well. A quick roll up by Ziggler, Dawkins kicks out. Ziggler rains down elbows. A nasty landing by Ziggler and a quick cover. Both men struggle to make their way back to their feet. Ford cheering on his partner as the crowd hypes up as well.

Ziggler looks for a Running Superkick, Dawkins counters and takes Ziggler down for the three count pin and win!

Winner: Angelo Dawkins

Backstage - Scooter Race Lap 49/50

We once again head backstage where Matt Riddle and Chad Gable are both neck-in-neck on their scooters in the final lap of their scooter race. The commentary team points out the finish line right in front of the announcer's table as we head into a video package.

2K22 Video Package

We get a video package for the 2K22 pre-order as we head to commercial break!

Scooter Race Last Lap

As we return from the commercial break, we see Riddle about to win the race when suddenly out of nowhere comes Otis who knocks Riddle off his scooter and to the ground. A pouting Gable sees Otis and smiles from the opposite side of the ring, Gable puts his hater blockers back on and proudly scoot-scoots around the ring, doing a victory lap around a hurt Riddle just inches from the finish line. Gable wins the race!

R-Truth waves the checkered flag as Gable celebrates his victory!!

Winner: Chad Gable

After The Race

Matt Riddle steps into the ring with a microphone in hand as he states, "Not cool man! You completely lost all the integrity of that scooter race..." Gable cuts him off as he says, "Shoosh! Do my cauliflower ears deceive me or are you calling me a cheater?" Riddle nods as the crowd agrees. Gable continues on to state he didn't need to cheat to get on the Olympic team, he didn't have to cheat to earn a Master's Degree, and he didn't have to cheat to do so with a 4.0 GPA! Again Gable celebrates before asking if Riddle was asking for a match.

Riddle nods yes, he wants the match. Gable states Riddle got the match... with Otis... after the commercial break!

Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Matt Riddle vs. Otis

As we return from the commercial break, we return to the ring. Riddle and Otis are both in their corners getting hyped up for the match as the referee prepares to signal for the bell. Adam Pearce suddenly makes his way out to the stage where he states he has an announcement. Pearce informs both Riddle and Otis, "This match will now be contested as an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match! Whoever wins this match will be in the Elimination Chamber Match!" on that note, the referee signals for the bell and this match is officially underway!

To start the match off, Riddle runs at Otis who immediately takes down Riddle with a super charged Otis. Otis powers Riddle into the corner, then slams him into the opposing corner. Otis continues to dominate an already worn out Riddle who is spent after a 50 lap scooter race around the entire Cincinnati, Ohio arena! Otis with a splash for the cover, Riddle kicks out!

The crowd begins a "Let's Go Riddle!" chant as Riddle struggles back to his feet! Otis nearly decapitates RIddle with a Back Elbow! We get a replay of the stunning move, and then another! Riddle makes his way back to his feet, only to continue to get dominated by Otis. The referee breaks the two up, and checks on Riddle. Riddle continues, but rolls out of the ring as he attempts to catch his breath and the referee begins to count. Riddle struggles back into the ring at the count of six. Riddle attempts to use his speed and agility but Otis again knocks Riddle clean out in the center of the ring.

Gable shouts to Otis, "Stay in control!" Otis continues to dominate the match! Riddle with a few elbows to the ribs of Otis. Otis with a Body Slam followed by a Back Elbow. Riddle looks like he can't take much more! Otis with a boot to the back of the head of Riddle who's throat was caught on the bottom rope. The referee again warns Otis. Riddle finally counters and somehow tries to find his way back into the fight with forearm after forearm. Again Otis takes down Riddle, stopping him short in his attempt to gain control.

More back and forth before Riddle lands a Floating Bro, Riddle taps into the playbook of The Viper, but Otis counters, cutting him short. Riddle off the top, again with the floating bro, gets the three count pin and win!

Winner: Matt Riddle

After the Match

Otis is stunned as Gable comforts him inside the ring. Riddle celebrates his victory on the outside of the ring with fans as we head into replays!

Bianca Belair vs. Carmella

Bianca Belair skips her way down the ramp twirling her hair as her entrance theme sounds over the speakers in the arena. Belair makes her way into the ring and continues to hype up as the match is officially announced! Out next as her entrance theme sounds, Carmella "the most beautiful woman in all of WWE" makes her way down the ramp and enters the ring where she continues to strut the ring with Belair looking on. We head to commercial break.

As we return from the commercial break, Carmella is still finishing up her entrance as the referee prepares to signal for the bell. Belair steps towards Carmella who quickly exits the ring and heads over next to the announcer's table where assistance help her into the "mask of horror". Carmella demands the commentary team announce how beautiful she is as she continues to stall at ringside. Belair tells her to "come on" as Carmella shouts back "I AM! Hold On!" as she throws her hands up and stalls even longer.

Finally she enters the ring, Belair immediately takes Carmella down and holds her down to the mat with a smile on her face. Belair again slams Carmella down to the canvas as Carmella questions the referee, "Am I still pretty? Am I still pretty?" Carmella shoves Belair as she begins to trash talk. Again Carmella shoves her. Belair sikes Carmella out with her hair whip before shoving Carmella down to the canvas. Carmella slaps the taste out of Belair's mouth. Belair states, "You hit me!"

Carmella immediately begins to run circles around the ring, Belair close behind. Belair looks to enter the ring, Carmella stomping Belair and stopping her short. Belair back to her feet, with a quick comeback, taking Carmella down inside the ring. Carmella slams Belair into the corner turnbuckle. Carmella throwing blows at Belair. Carmella back to her feet to pose before continuing to throw strikes at Belair. Carmella with multiple back elbows in the corner.

More back and forth action, Carmella continuously attempting to keep Belair in a headlock, Belair continuing to break free. Finally Belair with a Suplex as she makes her way back to her feet. Belair with several shots before looking for and landing the K.O.D. for the three count pin and win!

Winner: Bianca Belair

Video Clip - Earlier Tonight w/ Alexa Bliss In Therapy

We get a quick recap of Alexa Bliss from earlier tonight as we are informed up next is Alexa Bliss's journey back to RAW. We head to commercial break once again.

As we return from the commercial break, we see Alexa Bliss in the therapist's office telling the doll, "I missed you so much" with a creepy yet sad smile on her face. The therapist informs Alexa that the doll isn't the REAL Lily, it's a replica that he bought on WWE.com (nice plug). The therapist allows Alexa to hold the replica Lily. Alexa still smiles and tears up as she begins to rock back and forth with a smile.

Interview - RAW Tag-Team Champions - Alpha Academy

We get a quick interview with Chad Gable and Otis of the Alpha Academy, starting off with a recap from earlier tonight on RAW with the set up win of the scooter race that lead to the Elimination Chamber match between Otis and Matt Riddle which Riddle won. We return to the interview. Gable laughs as he says of course he won. Gable says next week they will be competing in the Quiz Bowl, adding then they can kiss a title match good-bye. SHOOSH!