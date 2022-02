Alex Hammerstone Speaks On MJF/CM Punk Feud, Pro Wrestling NOAH and Davey Richards

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Alex Hammerstone spoke about former stablemate MJF's ongoing feud with CM Punk.

“I think MJF is the man. Listen, CM Punk is great, I am not going to sit here and bash him or say anything bad about him. But MJF is on a different level right now, you can tell every week he gets better. Not just on the mic, but in the ring. MJF is so phenomenal, he’s one of the very, very best doing it right now. Every time I watch him it’s just awesome and it puts a smile on my face, and I am happy to see it.”

On possibility of working with Pro Wrestling NOAH again.

“Obviously things are so chaotic still with the pandemic and protocols for travel and all that. But 100% that’s something that is very, very important to me. That’s at the top of my list as far as things that I want to do, is to get back over there in some fashion. Whether that’s another big long tour where I am able to defend the championship. Or shorter stays I am not sure what is going to be in the cards. “But I very much want to get back out there. I think it’s something that will provide some really interesting matchups that we didn’t get to do the last time I was there. So there’s still a lot to do over there.”

