EC3 Files Trademark For "Control Your Narrative" Nutritional Supplements and Merchandise

On January 26th, EC3 filed to trademark "Control Your Narrative" for the categories of nutritional supplements; Dietary and nutritional supplements as well as for merchandise purposes, entertainment services, and educational purposes.
Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
Educational and entertainment services, namely, providing motivational and educational speakers; Entertainment media production services for motion pictures, television and Internet; Entertainment services in the nature of creation, development, and production of television programming;
Entertainment services in the nature of recording, production and post-production services in the field of music; Personal fitness training services; Physical fitness consultation; Physical fitness training services; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, podcast, musician, or personal trainer;
Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, podcast, musician, or personal trainer;
Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, podcast, musician, or personal trainer; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, podcast, musician, or personal trainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler, podcast, musician, or personal trainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler, podcast, musician, or personal trainer in the field of professional wrestling, music, fitness, or popular culture for entertainment purposes