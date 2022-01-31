On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Austin Theory defeated Kevin Owens to qualify for the WWE Championship Match at Elimination Chamber.

EC3 Files Trademark For "Control Your Narrative" Nutritional Supplements and Merchandise

On January 26th, EC3 filed to trademark "Control Your Narrative" for the categories of nutritional supplements; Dietary and nutritional supplements as well as for merchandise purposes, entertainment s[...] Jan 31 - On January 26th, EC3 filed to trademark "Control Your Narrative" for the categories of nutritional supplements; Dietary and nutritional supplements as well as for merchandise purposes, entertainment s[...]

Austin Theory Qualifies for WWE Title Match at Elimination Chamber

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Austin Theory defeated Kevin Owens to qualify for the WWE Championship Match at Elimination Chamber. Who will qualify for the #WWETitle #Eliminat[...] Jan 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Austin Theory defeated Kevin Owens to qualify for the WWE Championship Match at Elimination Chamber. Who will qualify for the #WWETitle #Eliminat[...]

Seth Rollins Added to WWE Championship Match at Elimination Chamber

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins announced that he will be competing in the WWE Championship Match at the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The #WW[...] Jan 31 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins announced that he will be competing in the WWE Championship Match at the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The #WW[...]

Brock Lesnar to Challenge Roman Reigns for Universal Title at WrestleMania 38

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 2022 Men's Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar officially announced that he has decided to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Wre[...] Jan 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 2022 Men's Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar officially announced that he has decided to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Wre[...]

WWE Championship Match Announced for Elimination Chamber, Brock Lesnar Included

During the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, it was announced that "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley will be defending the WWE Championship inside of the Elimination Chamber [...] Jan 31 - During the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, it was announced that "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley will be defending the WWE Championship inside of the Elimination Chamber [...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (01/31/2022)

The following are the live results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of Jamie Rush and our friends at Rajah.com: WWE Monday Night RAW (01/31/2022) The Monday, January 31, 2[...] Jan 31 - The following are the live results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of Jamie Rush and our friends at Rajah.com: WWE Monday Night RAW (01/31/2022) The Monday, January 31, 2[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (January 31 2022)

It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dark Elevation to start your week off right! We have seven matches tonight and with Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight and Mark Henry on commentary, le[...] Jan 31 - It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dark Elevation to start your week off right! We have seven matches tonight and with Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight and Mark Henry on commentary, le[...]

WWE Has Yet To Reportedly Respond To MLW’s Lawsuit

In regards to the latest MLW-WWE lawsuit news, PWInsider is reporting WWE has yet to officially respond to the lawsuit. MLW sued WWE under the claim that WWE interfered with FOX in order to prevent M[...] Jan 31 - In regards to the latest MLW-WWE lawsuit news, PWInsider is reporting WWE has yet to officially respond to the lawsuit. MLW sued WWE under the claim that WWE interfered with FOX in order to prevent M[...]

Matt Hardy Shares Lots Of Details Regarding Jeff Hardy’s WWE Release

During his latest Twitch stream, Matt Hardy discussed his brother Jeff’s release from WWE back at the end of 2021. Matt talked touched on the incident at a December house show that got Jef[...] Jan 31 - During his latest Twitch stream, Matt Hardy discussed his brother Jeff’s release from WWE back at the end of 2021. Matt talked touched on the incident at a December house show that got Jef[...]

Tony Khan Speaks About Why Jon Moxley's Return Is So Important To AEW

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about Jon Moxley's AEW return and really put over the importance of Moxley coming back. “It really did. To have Jon Moxley back in A[...] Jan 31 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about Jon Moxley's AEW return and really put over the importance of Moxley coming back. “It really did. To have Jon Moxley back in A[...]

Doudrop Recalls Energy Crystals Falling Out Of Her Bra During Training

During an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Doudrop spoke about her use of energy crystals and recalled an incident where her crystals fell out of her bra. "Some people like to spend t[...] Jan 31 - During an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Doudrop spoke about her use of energy crystals and recalled an incident where her crystals fell out of her bra. "Some people like to spend t[...]

Lio Rush Provides Injury Update Following PWG Battle of Los Angeles

Lio Rush took to Twitter to update fans on his injury he sustained during PWG Battle of Los Angeles, which you can read the original report on here. The update reads: “Clean dislocation in m[...] Jan 31 - Lio Rush took to Twitter to update fans on his injury he sustained during PWG Battle of Los Angeles, which you can read the original report on here. The update reads: “Clean dislocation in m[...]

Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Chris Jericho Teaching Him How To Make Vince McMahon Interested In Smaller Wrestlers

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke with Chris Jericho on his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, where he discussed Jericho helping Freddie pitch smaller wrestlers to Vince McMahon. "You and I had a con[...] Jan 31 - Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke with Chris Jericho on his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, where he discussed Jericho helping Freddie pitch smaller wrestlers to Vince McMahon. "You and I had a con[...]

Jade Cargill Found Out She'd Be Main Eventing Rampage On The Day Of The Show

During an appearance on the Grapsody podcast, Jade Cargill recalled finding out she would be main eventing AEW Rampage when she defended her TBS Championship against Anna Jay. “So we didn&rsq[...] Jan 31 - During an appearance on the Grapsody podcast, Jade Cargill recalled finding out she would be main eventing AEW Rampage when she defended her TBS Championship against Anna Jay. “So we didn&rsq[...]

Nikki ASH Says She Will Always Support Alexa Bliss

Nikki ASH was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where she spoke about her history with Alexa Bliss. “You know, Alexa and I, we won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, twice. W[...] Jan 31 - Nikki ASH was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where she spoke about her history with Alexa Bliss. “You know, Alexa and I, we won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, twice. W[...]

Kyle O'Reilly On AEW: "Every Week, It's Like A TakeOver Crowd."

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Kyle O'Reilly explained his decision to join the All Elite Wrestling roster back in December. "Seeing Bobby and Adam come [to AEW], how could you not want t[...] Jan 31 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Kyle O'Reilly explained his decision to join the All Elite Wrestling roster back in December. "Seeing Bobby and Adam come [to AEW], how could you not want t[...]

This Year's Royal Rumble Broke Record For Highest Merch Sales, Second Place On Other Business Metrics

WWE has provided some business metrics to the Sports Business Journal to tout the success of the Royal Rumble. The event drew a sellout crowd of 44,390 from The Dome at America’s Center in St L[...] Jan 31 - WWE has provided some business metrics to the Sports Business Journal to tout the success of the Royal Rumble. The event drew a sellout crowd of 44,390 from The Dome at America’s Center in St L[...]

reDRagon Weren't Exactly Fond Of "Undisputed ERA" Faction Name In WWE

Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly were guests on the most recent episode of Talk is Jericho, where they spoke about how the Undisputed ERA came to be. Kyle O'Reilly: "We thought of a ton, ones that they[...] Jan 31 - Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly were guests on the most recent episode of Talk is Jericho, where they spoke about how the Undisputed ERA came to be. Kyle O'Reilly: "We thought of a ton, ones that they[...]

Velveteen Dream Says 'WWE Found Nothing' Incriminating Concerning Sexual Misconduct

Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark Jr.) was one of WWE's brightest up-and-coming Superstars prior to his release in 2021, tainted by accusations concerning sexual misconduct which Dream has since claimed [...] Jan 31 - Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark Jr.) was one of WWE's brightest up-and-coming Superstars prior to his release in 2021, tainted by accusations concerning sexual misconduct which Dream has since claimed [...]

Victoria Reveals She Demanded To Help Train Christy Hemme, Told Vince She Doesn't Care What Happens To Her If She Fails

During an appearance on Cafe De Rene with Rene Dupree, Lisa Marie Varon (formerly Victoria in WWE and Tara in TNA) spoke about helping Christy Hemme train to be a professional wrestler. “Peop[...] Jan 31 - During an appearance on Cafe De Rene with Rene Dupree, Lisa Marie Varon (formerly Victoria in WWE and Tara in TNA) spoke about helping Christy Hemme train to be a professional wrestler. “Peop[...]

AEW To Hold Dark Tapings This Saturday

AEW has announced a return to Universal Studios in Orlando for a new AEW Dark taping this coming Saturday. The company has announced Orange Cassidy, Jade Cargill and Will Hobbs and more are set to ma[...] Jan 31 - AEW has announced a return to Universal Studios in Orlando for a new AEW Dark taping this coming Saturday. The company has announced Orange Cassidy, Jade Cargill and Will Hobbs and more are set to ma[...]

NWA Announces Details For 2022 Crockett Cup

The NWA has announced details for the 2022 Crockett Cup which is scheduled to take place March 19-20 at the Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN. There will be sixteen teams involved this year. Tickets go on[...] Jan 31 - The NWA has announced details for the 2022 Crockett Cup which is scheduled to take place March 19-20 at the Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN. There will be sixteen teams involved this year. Tickets go on[...]

Tara (Victoria) Recalls Horror Of Working With A Tarantula In TNA

During an appearance on Cafe De Rene with Rene Dupree, Lisa Marie Varon (formerly Victoria in WWE and Tara in TNA) spoke about her spider gimmick she had in TNA. “I thought they were going to[...] Jan 31 - During an appearance on Cafe De Rene with Rene Dupree, Lisa Marie Varon (formerly Victoria in WWE and Tara in TNA) spoke about her spider gimmick she had in TNA. “I thought they were going to[...]

AEW Dynamite Is Coming To Boston, MA

AEW has announced they will be bringing Dynamite to Boston, MA at the Agganis Arena on Wednesday, April 6th. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night. 📣 NEW EVENT ANNOUN[...] Jan 31 - AEW has announced they will be bringing Dynamite to Boston, MA at the Agganis Arena on Wednesday, April 6th. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night. 📣 NEW EVENT ANNOUN[...]