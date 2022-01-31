Austin Theory Qualifies for WWE Title Match at Elimination Chamber

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jan 31 - On January 26th, EC3 filed to trademark "Control Your Narrative" for the categories of nutritional supplements; Dietary and nutritional supplements as well as for merchandise purposes, entertainment s[...]
Jan 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Austin Theory defeated Kevin Owens to qualify for the WWE Championship Match at Elimination Chamber. Who will qualify for the #WWETitle #Eliminat[...]
Jan 31 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 2022 Men's Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar officially announced that he has decided to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Wre[...]
Jan 31 - During the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, it was announced that "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley will be defending the WWE Championship inside of the Elimination Chamber [...]
WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (01/31/2022) The following are the live results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of Jamie Rush and our friends at Rajah.com: WWE Monday Night RAW (01/31/2022) The Monday, January 31, 2[...]
AEW Dark Elevation Results (January 31 2022) It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dark Elevation to start your week off right! We have seven matches tonight and with Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight and Mark Henry on commentary, le[...]
WWE Has Yet To Reportedly Respond To MLW’s Lawsuit In regards to the latest MLW-WWE lawsuit news, PWInsider is reporting WWE has yet to officially respond to the lawsuit. MLW sued WWE under the claim that WWE interfered with FOX in order to prevent M[...]
Jan 31 - During his latest Twitch stream, Matt Hardy discussed his brother Jeff’s release from WWE back at the end of 2021. Matt talked touched on the incident at a December house show that got Jef[...]
Jan 31 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about Jon Moxley's AEW return and really put over the importance of Moxley coming back. “It really did. To have Jon Moxley back in A[...]
Jan 31 - During an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Doudrop spoke about her use of energy crystals and recalled an incident where her crystals fell out of her bra. "Some people like to spend t[...]
Jan 31 - Lio Rush took to Twitter to update fans on his injury he sustained during PWG Battle of Los Angeles, which you can read the original report on here. The update reads: “Clean dislocation in m[...]
Jan 31 - Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke with Chris Jericho on his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, where he discussed Jericho helping Freddie pitch smaller wrestlers to Vince McMahon. "You and I had a con[...]
Jan 31 - During an appearance on the Grapsody podcast, Jade Cargill recalled finding out she would be main eventing AEW Rampage when she defended her TBS Championship against Anna Jay. “So we didn&rsq[...]
Jan 31 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Kyle O'Reilly explained his decision to join the All Elite Wrestling roster back in December. "Seeing Bobby and Adam come [to AEW], how could you not want t[...]
Jan 31 - WWE has provided some business metrics to the Sports Business Journal to tout the success of the Royal Rumble. The event drew a sellout crowd of 44,390 from The Dome at America’s Center in St L[...]
Jan 31 - Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly were guests on the most recent episode of Talk is Jericho, where they spoke about how the Undisputed ERA came to be. Kyle O'Reilly: "We thought of a ton, ones that they[...]
Jan 31 - Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark Jr.) was one of WWE's brightest up-and-coming Superstars prior to his release in 2021, tainted by accusations concerning sexual misconduct which Dream has since claimed [...]
Jan 31 - During an appearance on Cafe De Rene with Rene Dupree, Lisa Marie Varon (formerly Victoria in WWE and Tara in TNA) spoke about helping Christy Hemme train to be a professional wrestler. “Peop[...]
AEW To Hold Dark Tapings This Saturday AEW has announced a return to Universal Studios in Orlando for a new AEW Dark taping this coming Saturday. The company has announced Orange Cassidy, Jade Cargill and Will Hobbs and more are set to ma[...]
NWA Announces Details For 2022 Crockett Cup The NWA has announced details for the 2022 Crockett Cup which is scheduled to take place March 19-20 at the Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN. There will be sixteen teams involved this year. Tickets go on[...]
Jan 31 - During an appearance on Cafe De Rene with Rene Dupree, Lisa Marie Varon (formerly Victoria in WWE and Tara in TNA) spoke about her spider gimmick she had in TNA. “I thought they were going to[...]
AEW Dynamite Is Coming To Boston, MA AEW has announced they will be bringing Dynamite to Boston, MA at the Agganis Arena on Wednesday, April 6th. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night. 📣 NEW EVENT ANNOUN[...]
Jan 31 - Mojo Rawley recently took to Instagram to speak about still being affected by COVID-19, even a full 19 months since he got sick with the virus. “To everyone that knew about this beforehand, t[...]