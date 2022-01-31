WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (01/31/2022)

The following are the live results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of Jamie Rush and our friends at Rajah.com:

WWE Monday Night RAW (01/31/2022)

The Monday, January 31, 2022 edition of WWE Monday Night RAW opens at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio as the clock hits 8:00 p.m. EST. The show kicks off with a recap of the action from Sunday's pay-per-view event, the earth-shattering WWE Royal Rumble event!

Video Package - Royal Rumble 2022 Recap

We head into a video package highlighting the big pay-per-view event before we head to the inside of the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio as the pyro explodes across the top of the stage and we are officially live! We are officially welcomed by Jimmy Smith on commentary at ringside as he is joined by both Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. The three give their opinions and comments about last night's Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

In-Ring - Adam Pearce

Next we head to the ring where Mike Rome introduces Adam Pearce to the ring. Pearce welcomes the fans in the Cincinnati, Ohio arena and gives his opinions on last night's pay-per-view as well, noting the performance of Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey as well as the NEW WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley. The crowd gives mixed reviews as Pearce continues on and says we are officially on The Road to WrestleMania 38!

Pearce then points out there is still one roadblock, and that is the WWE Elimination Chamber. Pearce adds that Bobby Lashley will defend his title against five other Superstars in the Elimination Chamber when suddenly he is interrupted...

Bobby Lashley and MVP Join Pearce

The entrance theme sounds for the new WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley who is accompanied by MVP as they make their way out to the stage. MVP immediately begins to whine to Adam Pearce as he states that Lashley went through Hell last night to become WWE Champion, to which MVP states that it seems unfair that Lashley now has to defend it already against five other men inside the most brutal match in WWE history.

MVP declares that it's bull****! At this point Bobby Lashley chimes in stating that ring now he should be out celebrating his victory, adding who the Hell does Pearce think he is? Lashley continues on to state that he already knew he was the better man, the better athlete and the better fighter. He beat Brock in the middle of the ring, so who’s the beast now? Who’s the Champion now?

Brock Lesnar Interrupts

That was all Brock Lesnar needed to hear, as his entrance music sounds in the Cincinnati, Ohio arena as the beast himself makes his way out in full ring gear, ready for action. Brock makes his way to the stage, then walks down the ramp and in to the ring with a smile spread across his face. He taunts Lashley as he does a a lap around the ring before making his way to the ropes and enters the ring.

At this point, Lesnar takes the microphone from Pearce and turns his attention to MVP as he states that MVP can shut up or he’ll shove the cane up his @ss. Brock then turns to Bobby Lashley as he asks if Lashley is going to stand there and pretend he won fair and square? From one athlete to another, where’s the pride in that? He only won because of Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns. Brock continues on to state he isn’t mad at Lashley, he even gives him kudos for their match.

He lost it but then entered the Royal Rumble and won it. And so he gets to choose his opponent at WrestleMania but Bobby doesn’t have to worry, because he’s facing Roman Reigns. However it does concern Bobby because, at WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns will be title vs. title. See he’s dressed to fight, and he’s asking for his rematch right now! The crowd pops!

MVP immediately turns to Lesnar trying to keep him cool headed, but Lashley states that he is down and better yet, he informs Lesnar that he can beat him again. MVP again tries to talk Lashley out of it and tells Brock he has to go to the back of the line. At this point Lesnar shouts at Lashley that he’s a chicken s*** and this causes Bobby Lashley to go HAM.

MVP and Pearce continue to try and calm Bobby Lashley down at this point. Lashley seems to finally agree as he slowly makes his way out of the ring as he takes his leave alongside MVP. At this point, Adam Pearce announces that Brock will be in the Elimination Chamber match! Dun-dun-dunn! Lesnar stands in the ring looking up at Lashley who holds his championship belt high as he stands at the top of the stage, rubbing his victory in the face of Lesnar as his music continues to play over the speakers in the Ohio arena.

Video Clip - 3 Weeks Ago

We immediately head into a video clip from 3 weeks ago showing the recent happenings between Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley before returning to the inside of the arena.

Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H.

The entrance theme for Rhea Ripley sounds over the speakers in the arena as Ripley makes her way down the ramp towards the ring for the first official match-up of the evening. We head to our first commercial break!

Quick Announcement

As we return from the commercial break, the commentary team discuss the fact we still don't know who will join Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley in Elimination Chamber, adding that we will see two qualifying matches later tonight: AJ Styles will go one-on-one with Rey Mysterio, while Kevin Owens faces Austin Theory.

We return to the ring where Rhea Ripley stands, scowling towards the top of the stage as the "Almost Super Hero" Nikki makes her way to the stage with her entrance theme blaring loudly over the speakers. Nikki pauses at the top of the ramp to give her proudest superhero pose before making her way down the ramp and entering the ring with her opponent for the evening, Rhea Ripley. The referee signals for the bell. The bell rings and our first match-up of tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW is officially underway!

To kick off the action in this match up, as the bell chimes, Nikki immediately runs full speed towards Rhea Ripley, who counters almost effortlessly knocking Nikki backwards. This causes Ripley to laugh at Nikki who makes her way back to her feet. Nikki again looks for the offense as she again looks for a takedown only to be picked up by Ripley who just as effortlessly throws her aside. Back to her feet once again, Nikki looks for a different approach as she dropkicks the knee of Ripley.

Attempting to keep the momentum, Nikki quickly looks to follow up with a crossbody. Ripley successfully catches Nikki mid-air to counter with a stalling vertical suplex of her own. A stunned Nikki quickly rolls from the ring to regroup at ringside as she taunts Ripley to go after her. The chase heads back into the ring where she then catches her and batters her with forearms and kicks as we head to commercial break once again!

As we return from the commercial break, we return to the ring to find Nikki struggling to break free from a sleeper by Ripley. Nikki tries to power up and successfully knocks Ripley into the corner of the ring where Ripley hits the buckles, but quickly composes herself and poses with a smile on her face. Nikki heads at Ripley who successfully dodges Nikki, then counters as she captures her arm and lands a few short-arm clotheslines.

Ripley follows up with a Headbutt before landing a Dropkick. Ripley then hits a Northern Lights Suplex for a near-fall, Nikki kicking out and continuing the match. At this point Rhea sets Nikki on the top rope but Nikki quickly turns it around and kicks Ripley back, as she follows up with a tornado DDT for a near-fall of her own. Finally Nikki looks for a swinging neckbreaker only to have Ripley counter and lands a Riptide for the three count pin and win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

After the Match

The referee holds Rhea Ripley's hand high in victory as Ripley celebrates her victory inside the ring and posing.

Video Clip - Last Week's Spelling Bee In-Ring

We head to a video clip highlighting last week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW where the spelling bee took place between RK-Bro and Alpha Academy.

Backstage - Matt Riddle and Chad Gable

As the video clip comes to an end, we head backstage where we see both Matt Riddle and Chad Gable on their scooters, ready to race in the second challenge. Gable says it’s a disgrace to the Alpha Academy that a scooter race is part of an academic challenge. Gable says the spelling bee was rigged by Kevin Patrick with his stupid accent.

At this point, Kevin Patrick explains to Gable and Riddle that they both must do fifty laps of the arena and the first man to cross the line wins. Gable says he had a specific outfit sent to him from his Olympic friends. R-Truth appears to wave the flag for them to start and they take off as we head to commercial break!

Alexa Bliss (In Therapy)

As we return from the commercial break, we come upon Alexa Bliss in therapy as she states that just two weeks ago he called Lilly imaginary but she’s not! She has always been real! (Pictures appear on the screen of a young Bliss holding the doll.)

At this point the psychiatrist asks how Bliss would feel if Lilly came back to her. Bliss says she’s hug her, play with her, and they could watch scary movies together. The doctor brings out a replica Lilly doll and Bliss just smiles at it. Alexa’s clothes are less colourful and childish.

The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio

As we head to commercial break, we see The Miz make his way to the ring as his entrance theme sounds in the arena.

As we return from the commercial break, Dominik Mysterio makes his way to the ring accompanied by his legendary father, Rey Mysterio as Dominik's entrance theme sounds over the speakers in the arena. Mysterio is all smiles as he makes his way to the ring and poses. A little trash talk by Rey Mysterio to The Miz. The referee signals for the bell. The bell rings and this next match up is officially underway! Miz powers Mysterio into the corner of the ring early on in the match.

Dominik successfully counters and knocks Miz to the ground in the corner of the ring as he shows some fight! Dominik goes for a 619, Miz successfully exits the ring and avoids the move as he asks if Rey Mysterio thinks that's funny. Miz slams Rey into the corner of the announcer's table before returning to the ring with Dominik. Miz takes Dominik down again. Miz trips himself to make it look like Rey grabbed his boot. The referee ejects Rey Mysterio from ringside. Miz gives a sly smile before hitting a skull crushing finale for the three count pin and win off the distraction!

Winner: The Miz

After the Match

The Miz quickly exits the ring and celebrates his victory as he climbs on top of the announcer's table putting both hands in the air in celebration!

Rey returns to the ring to stand with Dominik as Miz continues to celebrate.

Backstage - Tamina and Dana Brooke are duking it out backstage as the scooter race continues backstage with Riddle and Gable!

The KO Show w/ Kevin Owens

The entrance theme for Kevin Owens sounds as he is introduced as the host of The KO Show. Owens makes his way down the ramp and enters the ring as we head to commercial break.

Backstage - Riddle/Gable Scooter Race Continues

As we reutrn from the commercial break we see a stoked Matt Riddle making "vroommm" sounds as he is scooting backstage when he is suddenly stopped suddenly my Omos. Gable suddenly passes Riddle who informs Omos he has to go and continues the race as we head back to the ring.

The KO Show (continued)

We return to the ring as Kevin Owens welcomes everyone to the Kevin Owens show. Kevin Owens hypes up The Elimination Chamber on The Road to Wrestlemania. Owens then welcomes Seth (freakin) Rollins!

Seth Rollins Joins The KO Show

Seth Rollins entrance theme sounds as he makes his way out to the stage as he makes his way down the ramp towards the "set" of The KO Show. Rollins enters the ring and is welcomed by Owens. Owens asks if Rollins needs or wants to sit. Rollins says he isn't 100%, so maybe tonight they do sit. Rollins hypes Cincinnati, stating he wouldn't miss this for the world. Owens states he wants to remind the people of what happened with Rollins and Roman Reigns as we head into the clip.

As we return to the ring, Owens states what Roman Reigns did was "disgusting" because he knew he couldn't beat Rollins and Reigns KNEW that Rollins would beat him. Owens tells Rollins to look at him as he states, "You may not be the Universal Champion, but you ARE the Universal Champion of my heart!" At this point, the two stand up. Rollins states he aquired a permenant piece of real estate in the mind of Roman Reigns. Rollins states at any time he can and will bring back the Universal Championship, adding that is SmackDown business, and THIS is Monday Night RAW.

Rollins continues on to state he has a special announcement. Owens states he doesn't like surprises, but go ahead. Owens tries to give Rollins a drumroll. Rollins states one of the men that Bobby Lashley will be defending his title against in the elimination chamber is Seth Rollins. Owens is a little shocked that he still has to qualify, while Rollins is already in the match. Owens then states that he wonders where Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville are. Owens then says Rollins should say to let Owens in or he will walk, and they will have to do it.

Rollins hesitates as he states he wants to believe Owens... they are interrupted by Austin Theory's theme music.

Austin Theory Interrupts

Austin Theory makes his way down the ramp towards the ring as we head to the commercial break.