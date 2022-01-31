AEW Dark Elevation Results (January 31 2022)

It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dark Elevation to start your week off right! We have seven matches tonight and with Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight and Mark Henry on commentary, let's not waste any time and get straight to the wrestling!

Lance Archer w/ Jake the Snake Roberts defeated Chase Oliver via Pinfall (1:13)

We only find out Chase Oliver's name as Lance is finishing him off with the Blackout. Lance rolls poor Chase out to the ring during his entrance and toys with him in the ring before putting him away.

Lance gets on the mic post-match, makes the crowd hate him, then tells Hangman that he's on his list and Everybody Dies.

Brandi Rhodes w/ Arn Anderson defeated KiLynn King via Submission (3:58)

KiLynn King makes her return to AEW for the first time in a while and she gets the hometown cheers as she comes out but unfortunately though, she's facing off against Brandi Rhodes so we all know how this ends. KiLynn has a fantastic showing and has Brandi in all kinds of trouble until Brandi locks in the Stretch Mark to get the win.

Jay Lethal defeated Casey Carrington via Pinfall (3:10)

Casey Carrington looks about 16 and terrified as he faces off with Jay Lethal. He does eventually get a little offence in but not enough to put Black Machismo in any kind of real trouble and Jay eventually get the victory following Jay Lethal.

Anna Jay defeated Nikki Victory via Pinfall (1:22)

Next up on Dark as we go past the halfway point in the show, Anna Jay comes out for her first match since she lost to Jade Cargill for the TBS title. She faces off with Nikki Victory and she quickly goes about getting back in the W column via the Queenslayer.

Dante Martin, Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty defeated The Factory (Nick Comoroto, Aaron Solo & QT Marshall) w/ Anthony Ogogo via Pinfall (7:46)

The factory kick Matt & Dante out of the ring and isolate Lee Moriarty to start this match. It doesn't work though as Lee fights back against Aaron Solo and Matt Sydal come in from the tag before Sydal, Moriarty & Martin all have to get involved to fight off Comoroto. QT takes the ring and beats down Sydal. They isolate Sydal and keep Dante Martin out of it but that tactic only works for so long as he gets in and runs wild. Eventually The Factory get back into the match by taking out Sydal & Moriarty on the outside but the three of them can't put away Martin on his own. Sydal and Moriarty come back in to help out and then they get the win when Dante hits the Nosedive.

Thunder Rosa & Ruby Soho defeated Megan Meyers & Joseline Navarro via (2:49)

Thunder Rosa & Ruby Soho are going to challenge TayJay for my female tag team affection at this rate. The two of them are put back together in this match and it's the same outcome as last time as the pair of them work well together against Joseline Navarro & Megan Meyers and get the win with a No Future Kick into a Fire Thunder Driver.

Mercedes Martinez comes out on the ramp after the match for a very NXT style stare down as Ruby holds Thunder Rosa back.

Penta El Zero Miedo w/ Alex Abrahantes defeated Serpentico via Pinfall (5:29)

Main event time and it's an all-masked affair as Penta faces Serpentico. Penta is all over Snake man until Penta kicks the ring post accidentally and Serpentico gets a little offence in. He actually gives Penta a good match in the end but the Fear Factor finishes it off.

And that's the end of Elevation for another week. Join me back here for Dark tomorrow and Dynamite on Wednesday... and Rampage on Friday. Basically, don't miss any AEW content! Also give me a follow on Twitter @Knapphausen. So long and goodnight!