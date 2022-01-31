WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Hardy Shares Lots Of Details Regarding Jeff Hardy’s WWE Release

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 31, 2022

During his latest Twitch stream, Matt Hardy discussed his brother Jeff’s release from WWE back at the end of 2021.

Matt talked touched on the incident at a December house show that got Jeff released.

“Whenever my brother ended up being released, he had taken a drug test. Usually, these drug tests come back in 10 to 14 days. Those 10 to 14 days had been up and he never got a rest and he was curious as to where his result was. He knew he had passed his drug test because he knew he hadn’t been doing any drugs and he has been clean, he’s been clean the whole while he’s been there. There was an issue where they said, ‘Jeff Hardy had this erratic behavior’ and he ‘jumped over the guardrail’ or whatever. Hello, he’s Jeff Hardy, he’s a weird dude. That’s kind of what he does. The erratic behavior is why they gave him a drug test and sent him home. He addressed it with me and, as he was saying, he knew at that point…working for WWE is a very stressful job. I am not going here to bury WWE, I love WWE, Vince McMahon, everyone who is there. I wouldn’t be who I am and I wouldn’t have this life right now. I have great appreciation and I’m very grateful for everything I’ve done for them and every opportunity they’ve given me. It’s all good, but it’s also a very stressful environment. Anyone who has worked there knows that. I feel Jeff was stressed out in many ways about several things and he confessed to me that when he went over that guardrail, he knew he was done. He was literally done with the match and he felt done.”

On the rumors that Jeff jumped over the guardrail with the intention of being released:

“I don’t think he did it intentionally trying to get fired. He does s*it like that all the time. There are times where we’re in the ring and he just goes into business for himself because that’s how he feels. That’s how he is. He’s a very, emotionally, supercharged person and he follows his emotions and instincts.”

Matt also confirmed WWE offered Jeff rehab or a release ultimatum and Jeff consulted his lawyers to help him receive his test results due to the time the company took to send them to him:

"He took this drug test, he ended up being released a few days later. He never got the results of this drug test, he obviously passed all his drug tests. He was drug tested quite often when he worked there. It also leaked out that, he thought this was going to be a private conversation, they said with go to rehab or be released. They gave him an ultimatum. He said, ‘Okay, you can release me then, I don’t need to go to rehab.’ That was his mentality at the time. Three weeks later, he hadn’t got his drug test and he asked to see it and got it. He was fighting, scratching, clawing to get the drug test and he got the run around. 

"After my brother and his wife spoke to WWE a bit, they spoke to a lawyer to have him help them out. A couple of days ago, he got his drug test and it was compliant, Everything was negative, he passed on all levels. The main reason he was so adamant about getting those is because he wanted to clear his name."

On WWE wanting to induct Jeff into the Hall of Fame:

"He got a call from John Laurinaitis and they offered to induct him into the Hall of Fame. That’s not made up. That’s a real thing that happened. He just asked for his drug test at the end of the conversation. He said, ‘No, I just want my drug test,’ kind of to clear his name."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #matt hardy #jeff hardy
Jan 31
Matt Hardy Shares Lots Of Details Regarding Jeff Hardy's WWE Release
