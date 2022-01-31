Tony Khan Speaks About Why Jon Moxley's Return Is So Important To AEW
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 31, 2022
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about Jon Moxley's AEW return and really put over the importance of Moxley coming back.
“It really did. To have Jon Moxley back in AEW is so important, but also just to see him made me smile and made me so happy. I really do love John and I missed him very much, it was was hard not having him. It was emotional in many ways, certainly, I think for the fans, they really missed John also. And I think John missed wrestling and missed the fans. I think you could see that when he was back out there. He had a great comeback match last Friday on Rampage and now John is back here in AEW. It is great having him back on the road with us.”
“Clearly again, the fans had missed him. Things are just really shaping up for a huge 2022, I think. With Mox back, now in January, healthier, happier, looking just better than ever, certainly the best he’s ever looked in AEW, I think. It bodes really well for us for this next year. We got great numbers for his return.”
VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/73859/
Copy URL
